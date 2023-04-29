Top races and fitness events in Westerville for May and June

Looking for opportunities to test your fitness limits and push for a new personal record? Here are some of the most exciting fitness events and races offered in and around central Ohio to get your heart rate up and enjoy the changing of the seasons.

May 6

McConnell 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Walk

8:30 a.m.

McConnell Heart Health Center, 3773 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus

The 12th annual McConnell 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Walk fundraiser is back and continues to benefit the OhioHealth Foundation at the McConnell Heart Health Center. In this race, you will run on a combination of paved road surfaces and a beautiful, partially wooded looped trail on the health center campus. Awards for the top two male and female overall finishers in the 5K race will be handed out along with the first-place finisher in the one-mile walk.

May 6

Rugged Maniac Columbus

9 a.m.

26740 U.S. 33, Rockbridge

Looking for some fun in the mud? Rugged Maniac Race is back, hosting the greatest obstacle race in Columbus. Grab your friend group and experience the ultimate adult playground as you jump in the massive mud pit and more than 25 obstacles over the 3.1-mile course that includes a three-story water slide. After dipping in the muddy water, refresh yourself with a free beer and a post-race party that includes a DJ, free goodies and all kinds of fun games.

Courtesy of Let Me Run

May 7

Let Me Run Columbus SpringFest 5K

9:30 a.m.

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

Let Me Run is hosting its spring 5K race in order to celebrate its seven-week wellness program. Let Me Run is a nonprofit wellness program that inspires boys to be themselves, be active and belong. Designed to amplify confidence, self-expression and respect for others, trained volunteer coaches lead an elementary or middle school team through practice twice a week. The SpringFest 5K race will begin in the morning and conclude with an awards ceremony.

May 21

Private School Pups Inaugural 5K Run/Walk

8:45 a.m.

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

Private School Pups is hosting its inaugural 5K race this spring. Private School Pups is a nonprofit that provides professional dog training grants and educational resources to fosters and adopters of rescue dogs. Its mission is to help end euthanasia at dog shelters by providing funding for professional dog training. This event is presented by Endeavor Brewery. Register for either the one-mile fun run/walk or the 5K run/walk.

May 28

Field of Heroes 5K Race

8 a.m.

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

For a breathtaking way to honor your personal heroes in a unique and scenic setting, the Field of Heroes 5K Run/Walk offers unique opportunities to run through Fire Station 111 and finish among 3,000 full-size American flags! This family-friendly 5K run is on a flat, paved course on recreation paths. The event is organized by the Westerville Sunrise Rotary.

June 3

5K Beer Run x Parsons North Brewing

11 a.m.

Parsons North Brewing Company, 685 Parsons Ave., Columbus

Will you run for beer? Grab a friend and start the fun run from Parsons North Brewing taproom! This 5K course weaves throughout Columbus, and when you cross the finish line, all participants receive a free craft brew from Parsons North Brewing to celebrate with a choice of a collector’s pint glass. With the mission to be active, have fun and give back, the Ohio Brewery Running Series commits 10 percent of registration fees to local organizations like Directions for Youth and Families.

June 4

AEP Ohio Columbus 10K

8 a.m.

311 W. Long St., Columbus

The oldest road race in Columbus is back to mark the start of the central Ohio summer racing season! With a 6.2-mile tour around the capital of the city, Columbus 10K has remained the same for decades. Race day will kick off with a half-mile kids run followed by the 10K run that takes participants on a tour of the scenic riverfront, High Street and German Village. After crossing the finish line, you will be greeted with live music, beer from Nocterra Brewing Co. and more.

June 24

NAPRF Family Fun 5K

5:30 p.m.

7860 Bevelhymer Rd., New Albany

The New Albany Parks and Recreation Foundation is hosting its third annual Family Fun Day. The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a 5K race through Bevelhymer Park including an awards ceremony afterward. To celebrate your accomplishments, there will be food trucks, music and a beer garden at the finish line. The evening will conclude with a family-friendly outdoor movie in the park.

Courtesy of Rotary Club of Westerville

Field of Heroes

A Memorial Day weekend tradition in Westerville continues for its 15th annual Field of Heroes event. Along with scheduled events like tributes to Westerville’s veterans and a Saturday night concert, the Westerville Rotary Club makes its mission to carry on the event’s history for the community this year May 26-29.

Since the first Field of Heroes event launched in 2007, the Memorial Day tradition was intended to last for only one year. Since then, the Rotary Club has dedicated its time each year and collected over 3,000 flags from traditional flag sales to honor Westerville heroes or personal heroes.

“I think with the community involvement, it’s become a go-to place for people on Memorial Day weekend,” Rotarian Jim Caldwell says. “It’s been a great experience and seeing the dedication from some of our volunteers over the years means a lot.”

The theme of this year’s event is centered on the Civil War era and the rich history behind the Underground Railroad in Westerville.

“We have three cemeteries where there are a number of Civil War veterans buried so we’re going to highlight that this year and show off some of the abolitionists’ homes,” Caldwell says. “We’re really going to expand it outside of the field where normally everything is inside the field.”

Another lasting feature that highlights one of the most memorable backdrops of Westerville includes the Field of Heroes 5K race that will be held on Sunday, May 28 at 8 a.m. The Rotary Club has not finalized the race dedication.

Isabelle Fisher is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.