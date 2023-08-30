Tips and tricks for perfecting the packed lunch

School is back in session, and for many parents that means the added stress of planning and packing up a healthy lunch your kid will actually eat.

Whether it’s dealing with picky eaters, special dietary needs, or the battle between packing something healthy and delicious, packing your child’s lunch in the morning can be more complicated than it seems. However, with some tips and a little practice, you’ll be able to update even the plainest lunches, and with healthy alternatives too.

Chartwells K12, a food management company specializing in school lunches, annually publishes a list of 10 food and lunch trends that will be popular with kids in the upcoming year. For 2023, some of Chartwells’ recommendations include eco-friendly and locally grown foods, diverse meals from different cultures, healthy spins on classic favorites and more vegetable-centered lunches.

A Chartwells survey found one in three students rated vegan or vegetarian options as extremely or very important when choosing lunch at school, so don’t be afraid to throw in more plant-based foods and talk with your kid about what they feel is important in their diet.

Infusing school lunch classics with hearty alternatives is also important to keep your kid healthy and enjoying their meals, especially since not every child is thrilled with the idea of eating more fruits and vegetables. Suggested alternatives include replacing the jelly with strawberries, mashed blueberries or sliced bananas in a PB&J and using mashed sweet potatoes in a sloppy Joe.

Chartwells also predicts smoothies to become a big hit with kids, and replacing their juice, soda or energy drink with a tasty blend of their favorite fruits can be the perfect boost they need to make it through the day.

Another fan-favorite method is the classic build-your-own lunch. Let your child make their own lunch and throw in some healthy and tasty ingredients like hummus, nuts and whole grain bread, your kid can use to create their own desired lunch. This can make food prepping fun, may lead to some creative flavor combinations and encourages independence.

Whether it’s sandwich meats and veggies, pizza toppings, or salad ingredients, giving your kid the tools to create an eating experience they enjoy can be just what they need. You can even try throwing in yesterday’s leftovers or breakfast-for-lunch options for build-your-own tacos if needed.

Not all these strategies can be effective right away if your kid is a particularly picky eater, but with a little patience, even the most stubborn children can expand their palates.

One trick is to start off small with new foods. Your kid might hate the idea of strawberries replacing the jelly in their PB&J, but starting with just a few small pieces and a little less jelly and working your way up can get them accustomed to the change.

Surprisingly, according to a study by the University of Eastern Finland, letting younger kids play with their food can also help them use all their senses to become familiar with new foods, which is where the build-your-own lunches can really shine.

Peanut Butter, Apple and Raisin Sandwich

Ingredients

2 slices of your preferred bread

1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter

¼ apple, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon golden raisins

Ground cinnamon

Directions

Spread peanut butter on one slice of the bread. Top with apple slices, raisins and a dash of cinnamon. Cover with the other slice of bread.

Nathan Mader is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.