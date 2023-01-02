The Westerville Fire Department shares its fire safety tips and a spicy home recipe

For 162 years, the Westerville Fire Department has stood as a pillar in ensuring the safety of Westerville residents. What started as a volunteer fire department has grown into a full-time department with 27 firefighters and three firehouses.

Throughout 2022, the department has responded to an estimated 9,000 emergency calls, many of which are emergency medical service (EMS) calls. According to Fire Chief Brian Miller, to ensure that they are ready to respond with the best possible service at any time, the department focuses on consistent training, up-to-date equipment, modern techniques and community awareness of fire safety.

“I’m a huge advocate of fire prevention. To prevent a fire so that it never occurs, that’s our No. 1 priority,” Miller says.

During the winter, house fires become considerably more common. Although many people don’t realize it, frequently used heating devices such as furnaces, space heaters and fireplaces can easily cause a fire if not regularly cleaned and properly repaired.

“The other thing we are worried about is carbon monoxide. People’s houses are closed up and heating devices are being used, that’s why we always recommend that people have working carbon monoxide detectors and working smoke detectors,” Miller says.

Miller also calls attention to a few household items that many people might not think about: candles and bathroom exhaust fans. He suggests switching to LED candles (which can even come with scents now) even if they aren’t as fun. Miller also reminds residents to keep their bathroom exhaust fan clean and ensure it’s in working order.

When members of the department aren’t responding to a fire or EMS call, they’re with one of their two families. Firefighters work at the station for 24 hours at a time, then have 48 hours off of work.

“A lot of times it’s referred to as our second family. Especially the firefighters that are on shift, they’re spending a third of their lives here at the firehouse with everybody, 24 hours at a time,” Miller says.

Time spent at the firehouse is more than doing the day-to-day upkeep. Members of the department cook, clean, exercise and relax together – just like with their families at home.

“I’m very proud to be part of this organization. As far as being chief, it’s very humbling. This community is phenomenal and the firefighters here are the best,” Miller says, “They truly do a lot of good things for this community and I continue to see them do amazing things. Our job is helping others, and there’s no greater feeling than helping someone in their time of need.”

During their 24-hour shifts, firefighters shop for groceries and cook together. A department favorite recipe is cowboy beans, a spicy and savory dish that can be easily adjusted based on the size of your group.

Cowboy Beans

Ingredients

32 oz. Brooks chili beans 32 oz. baked beans 4 oz. chili powder 8 oz. horseradish 16 oz. brown sugar 16 oz. ketchup 8 oz. juice from pepper of your choice 1-4 lbs. hamburger meat 2 diced green peppers 2 diced onions

Instructions

In a casserole dish, combine the chili beans, baked beans, chili powder, horseradish, brown sugar, ketchup and pepper juice.

In a skillet, begin heating the hamburger meat, green peppers and onions. Add hot sauce if desired. Heat until the hamburger meat is completely cooked.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix the contents of the skillet into the casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.

Connor Quinn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.