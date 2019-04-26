The life and legacy of William Henry Fouse

Photos courtesy of Otterbein University

As the first African American to graduate from Otterbein University, the achievements and impacts of William Henry Fouse are still celebrated 126 years later, both at the university and in the Westerville community.

A Dedicated Student

“William Henry Fouse was a Westerville native and his parents were freed slaves who came to Westerville after the Civil War, setting up housekeeping in the former Hanby House,” says Stephen Grinch, an archivist at Otterbein University.

Spending his early years in Westerville, Fouse was the first graduate of the two-year Westerville High School in 1884. Highly intelligent and incredibly motivated, he was determined to expand his horizons at Otterbein University. However, as many college students do, Fouse worked numerous jobs to support his studies.

“He was one of the prototypical college students of his era in that he worked his way through school, serving as a bus boy and shoe shiner at the Holmes Hotel in uptown Westerville,” says Grinch.

In the 19th century, college programs were labeled by specific tracks taken by students. Fouse took the classical track, setting him up for the roles he would later assume in education. Aside from his studies, Fouse was a clarinet player in concert and community bands.

Graduating in 1893 with a bachelors degree, Fouse is remembered for his powerful words, both written and spoken. His commencement speech, A Plea for the Afro-American, highlighted his vision of a world in which equality and freedom were among all people.

“He was not only amazing enough to get up and give this speech on commencement day, but his story and the way he dealt with adversity and overcame it is a good lesson for all of us,” says Nina Thomas, local history manager at the Westerville History Center and Museum.

An Esteemed Educator

With degree in hand, Fouse quickly began changing the lives of students. Following graduation, Fouse helped found a school in Corydon, Indiana, where he taught for 11 years. He spent numerous years as a high school principal in Gallipolis, Ohio and Covington, Kentucky and eventually accepted a position in Lexington, spending the majority of his time at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

“He did what we hope all our graduates do – he went into the world and made a difference as an educator,” says Grinch.

Fouse was not only an advocate for education, but played a pivotal role in advancing and expanding the interests of his students.

“He was involved in founding the Bluegrass Oratorical Association and Athletic Association, Pennies Savings Bank and High School Insurance Project,” says Thomas.

Along with these organizations, Fouse took leadership roles such as president of the Kentucky Negro Education Association and vice president for the National Association of Teachers in Colored Schools. In his Kentucky school district, he was among the first to create a scholarship for African American students looking to further their education.

“You can look at his picture and say that this man was a true, passionate educator,” says Grinch.

Lasting Impacts

Always looking to distinguish honorable residents, William Henry Fouse is still commemorated throughout Westerville to this day.

“We honor him because he was the first African American to graduate from this institution,” says Grinch. “He seemed to know what he wanted and went out and did just that – considering the era in which he lived, that’s saying something.”

Fouse has two buildings in the community named after him. At Otterbein University, the William Henry Fouse House of Black Culture is an honors home where students are able to live and work. Fouse’s picture is also displayed on the second floor of the library and more recently, in a computer lab on campus.

In Westerville’s school district, Fouse Elementary, built in 2002, was named to honor his achievements as an educator.

“They had chosen other school names after authors and famous individuals, but he was a writer, educator and ahead of his time, so I think he’s a natural to name something after,” says Thomas.

As for his contributions to community history, Fouse’s time at the Hanby House didn’t end when he left the Westerville community. When the Hanby House, a former stop on the underground railroad, struggled with preservation, he extended a helping hand because the original buyers could no longer afford the upkeep.

“Fouse, a principal in Kentucky at that time, raised a collection of $150 from his students to donate to fundraising efforts,” says Thomas. “That is probably my favorite fact about him, as $150 was a lot in those days, but this was part of his contribution to Westerville because this house tells the story of slaves just like his family and their hardships.”

Additionally, Fouse was honored in his later years with a number of awards from the university, including an honorary degree in Pedagogy in 1937 and induction into the Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

All in all, both Grinch and Thomas believe that the Westerville community has made great strides in achieving Fouse’s dream and honoring his legacy, but there is always more work to be done.

“We talk a lot these days about needing heroes, whether it’s through gender or skin color, and we are fortunate to have someone who went out into the world and made such a large splash,” says Grinch. “He is certainly someone we can look up to.”

Laura Baird is a contributing writer.