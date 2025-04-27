The evolution of Fourth Fridays in Uptown

A beloved Westerville tradition, the first Fourth Friday event connected Uptown merchants with residents, and grew into something much greater, expanding its impact far beyond the Westerville community.

Today, the annual street festival series typically showcases more than 100 vendors and attracts 10,000 to 30,000 visitors annually. But, the event stemmed from much humbler beginnings.

Tradition takes shape

The very first Fourth Friday event took place in July 1999. It was held from 5-9 p.m., just east of State Street, between Winter Street and College Avenue. The event was advertised as a night of family fun with chalk drawing, and performances by the Westerville Community Bands and the AmeriCheer Sparklers cheerleading squad. There were an estimated 20 art exhibitors and two food options – Graeter’s Ice Cream and Sertoma’s Brat Wagon.

According to the Westerville History Museum’s archives, the then-Executive Director of the Westerville Visitors and Conventions Bureau, Amy Skar introduced the idea of the event to provide more family-oriented activities after observing families stroll through Uptown.

The first event was a hit, attractong more than 500 people. While that’s smaller than today’s crowd, it was a success, nonetheless. A second Fourth Friday was then held in August 1999 and added about 25 more exhibiting artists. Soon after, the event was established as a permanent fixture in Westerville.

Over the years, the event grew steadily from a block party to a full-blown festival. In 2007, each event attracted an average of 4,000 visitors, and by the next year, it was 5,000. Two years later, that number had almost doubled to around 8,000 visitors.

By 2016, Fourth Fridays began breaking records as one of the largest regularly held events in Ohio, averaging more than 10,000 visitors per month, and hosting an average of 100 to 125 vendors.

The following year, the Visitors and Conventions Bureau decided to try something new to accommodate growing attendance and foot traffic. For the first time in history, State Street was shut down for Fourth Friday.

The results of this were so successful that, according to the History Museum’s archives, the previous Executive Director of the Westerville Visitors and Conventions Bureau, Jeff Hartnell had trouble counting the more than 17,000 festival-goers. Within less than a year, the closure of State Street became a permanent part of the event, as well.

In 2019, ownership and management of the event was passed from the Visitors and Conventions Bureau to Uptown Westerville Inc.

Honoring Jeff Hartnell

Prior to UWI, Fourth Fridays were run by the late Jeff Hartnell, a beloved personality who served as Executive Director of the Westerville Visitors & Convention Bureau (WVCB, precursor to Visit Westerville).

The building at 20 W. Main St. in Uptown previously housed the WVCB, and the historical plaque on the building has a 'secret nod’ to Jeff. After Jeff passed, and with his family’s permission, Jeff’s image w

as photoshopped onto the plaque, standing behind the window where his office used to be.

A deeper meaning

In Westerville, Fourth Fridays represent a meaningful culmination of community connection, growth and history.

“There are just some great traditions that have been built into this event,” Kris Thompson, director of operations at Uptown Westerville Inc., says. “(And) it’s a good way of saying, ‘Come down and see what we’re all about.’”

Not only has the festival achieved Hartnell’s original goal of “reintroducing the community to itself,” but it also continues to attract visitors from far and wide. This boosts the local economy and draws in new people. With new performances and attractions each month, residents have an exciting reason to stick around town for the weekend.

The success of the festival series has also inspired similar community events which that further promote growth and inclusivity, such as Uptown Friday Nights, held every Friday (except during Fourth Fridays), providing a less crowded atmosphere, but just as much fun.

Most significantly, Fourth Fridays foster a unique sense of interconnection within Westerville, connecting residents with not just Uptown merchants and local organizations but also with each other.

“It’s an event (where) you can come down, see your neighbors, and see other members of the community,” Thompson says. “It’s always just good to bring everyone together.”

Attendees can look forward to another summer of fun-filled Fourth Fridays with good food and DORA beverages starting May 23. According to Thompson, the 2025 festival series will bring back plenty of fan favorites – such as the Generations Performing Arts Center dancers, collaborations with COSI, and DJ Matt Ryan’s dance party for kids – as well as introducing introduce some new and exciting performers and exhibits into the mix.

For more information, visit www.uptownwestervilleinc.com.

Fourth Friday 2025 Schedule:

May-Oct., from 6-9 p.m.

May 23

June 27

July 25

Aug. 22

Sept. 26

Oct. 24

Throughout the years, Fourth Fridays has welcomed many different performers and vendors, some of whom continue to return to this day. Here are some notablenotable participants:

Food:

Dan’s Deli

Graeter’s Ice Cream

Mojo Tacos

Pizza Mike’s

Schmidt’s Sausage Haus

Sertoma’s Brat Wagon

Performers & Demonstrators:

Academy Irish Dance Co.

AmeriCheer Sparklers

Archeological Society of Ohio

Avalon Nine

Central College Church Praise Band

Clave Sonic

Columbus Swiss Alphorn Ensemble

Corey Heichal

Fred Astaire Dance Studio

Generations Performing Arts Center

Habeeba’s Belly Dancing Troupe

Halfway Home

Hanby Singers

In Full Swing Band

Juggler and Balloonist Mackee

Ohio RockStars

Regan Dance Academy

Song Spinners

Sounds Educational Center

Suzuki Violin Studio

Taoist Tai Chi Society

The Dance Space at iYooWee

Tim O’Connor and Clarinet Trio

Westerville Community Band

Westerville North High School Jazz Orchestra

Westerville Police and Fire Departments

Westerville Public Library

Westerville Puppet Posse

Westerville Symphony

Xcel Martial Arts

Yankee Celtic Consort

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.