Taste of Westerville 16th year with globe dishes

Eating just got a lot more entertaining.

The Westerville Chamber will host its annual Taste of Westerville extravaganza on May 2 to celebrate the area’s culinary talent. Guests will be able to sample food from different vendors, vote for their favorite dishes and enjoy craft beers and wines from local breweries.

Matt Lofy, director of marketing and community outreach for the Westerville Chamber, says the event started as a way to showcase chamber member businesses that work in the food and hospitality industry. Now, 16 years later, the event has grown to become a spring hallmark tradition.

“Taste of Westerville is a community event that highlights the best of Westerville and our Chamber members,” Lofy says. “It’s an excellent reminder that we don’t always have to drive downtown to enjoy a night out, because Westerville has some of the best places to eat.”

Some of the vendors participating this year are 101 Beer Kitchen, Asterisk Supper Club, and Eddie Merlot’s. In addition to returning restaurants, Taste of Westerville will also feature new vendors including The Chicken Salad Chick, Coppa Gelato, Hilton Polaris, City Barbecue, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Fat Girl Bakery and the Renaissance Columbus Westerville.

New vendors and cuisine types are added every year to include the best that Westerville has to offer. This year, the event also has several breweries and wineries participating in the fun.

“For the first time we are featuring wines from chamber member wineries, Camelot Cellars and Good Vibes Winery,” Lofy says. “We are excited to showcase the worldly flavors and blends from right here in our community.”

But that’s not all. This year, Taste of Westerville will also come with a few new changes to make guests’ experiences better, including online bidding for the silent auction and raffle items. The new technology makes bidding easier than ever – guests never have to leave their seats.

Local celebrity judges will be awarding restaurants Westerville’s Tastiest, Best Presentation, and other culinary awards. Guests will also have the opportunity to join and vote for their favorite restaurant to win the People’s Choice Award. Polaris Grill, a fan-favorite, currently holds the title, but according to Lofy, the competition increases every year.

“There is always one food vendor who just knocks it out of the park with presentation,” Lofy says. “Last year, it was Giordano’s giving out six-inch deep dish pizzas, another year it was a huge burrito from Yabo’s and this year, who knows?”

While it’s clear Taste of Westerville has something for everyone, for first-time attendees, the main goal is to experience Westerville and its community members.

“First-time Taste attendees can expect to walk away knowing that they just attended one of the most fun networking events around. Between the mix of good people, diverse foods and a wide spectrum of craft beers, local wines and spirits, there’s no better way to enjoy a Thursday night,” Lofy says. “Guests can also walk out at the end of the night feeling stuffed and if you don’t… you didn’t do it right.”

Taste of Westerville will take place at The Lakes Golf and Country Club from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are currently priced at $60 and includes the 22 restaurants, wine, beer and liquor tastings at no additional fee.

To learn more about the Taste of Westerville, visit www.westervillechamber.com.

Tessa Flattum is a contributing writer.