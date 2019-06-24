Tapestry of a Town walkable tour is a step back in time

× Expand Westerville Habitat Partnership

Most Westerville community members are aware of the fact their community is steeped in rich American history. However, most residents are unaware that not only is this history alive and well today, but that for one day each year it’s on view for all to see.

Produced by the Westerville Habitat Partnership, Tapestry of a Town is a walkable tour which allows attendees to travel back through Westerville’s history. Each site chosen for the tour is a historic structure that played an important role in the evolution of Westerville as a city and community.

In previous years, the tour has focused mainly on sites located within Uptown Westerville. However, this year, the tour footprint will be expanded to include historic sites throughout the community.

“We’re going to have two sites over on Sunbury Road, one of which is Central College Presbyterian Church Chapel,” says tour co-chairman John Cameron. “And then there's another very historic home within a couple hundred yards of the church. So, moving outwards a bit to give our tour goers a richer experience, a little more varied than just Uptown itself.”

Even though the footprint will be expanded for this year’s tour, it is still considered a walkable tour, with the exception being sites located on Sunbury Road.

“We want to make sure that people know about it, since this is a new thing we're doing, expanding the footprint,” says tour co-chairman Kay Hedges. “So we want to make sure that people don't say, ‘Oh Sunbury Road, I can't go there.’ Because those are two really wonderful sites.”

When people purchase entrance into the tour they are given a souvenir booklet which doubles as their ticket. This booklet contains a tour map and photos of all the sites and a little blurb about each site’s history. This way, tour goers can determine in what order they want to visit each destination.

“This booklet is something they get to keep and we always have something about our partnership on here where the money goes, which some people are very interested in,” says Hedges.

One hundred percent of the funds generated from the tour go directly to Habitat for Humanity in Delaware County.

“For most people, when you talk to them about Habitat for Humanity, they don't know all the details about it,” says Cameron. “The ticket cost goes to Habitat for Humanity. We take no overhead. We're all volunteers.”

This event is a win for the entire community. Tour goers get to learn about Westerville’s deep history, the funds go to a great cause and local businesses benefit from increased foot traffic.

“The business owners get exposure that they wouldn't have had otherwise on a Sunday afternoon and the money goes to Habitat,” says Hedges.

A business might get 200-300 people come through in one afternoon. Some businesses that don’t normally hold Sunday business hours will even open up because it’s an opportunity to increase profits.

Below is a sample of the historic sites that attendees can expect to view on this year’s tour:

Central College Presbyterian Church Chapel

This building has served continuously as church/chapel since its construction in 1870. Stained-glass windows were added later and updates, such as a new organ, still enhance the interior. You might get to ring the 1,200-pound bell!

Ebenezer Washburn House

Within easy walking distance to Hoover Dam, this 1833 home boasts original doors, fireplaces and floors. The Rev. Washburn was pastor of the First Blendon Presbyterian Church at the corner of Hempstead and Dempsey roads, which burned down under mysterious circumstances a week after it was built. He is buried in the cemetery there.

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church

Long the spiritual anchor of Westerville’s north end and site of larger community funerals and events, this Romanesque-designed church is the newest structure of a 106-year-old parish. Visitors are welcome for limited hours during the tour (2-4:15 p.m.) to see the many stunning aspects of the church, including the mural behind the altar, 164 stained-glass windows and an incredible pipe organ.

For more information on when and where tickets are available for purchase, please visit www.westervillehabitat.org.

2019 Tapestry of a Town site list:

Mausoleum, Otterbein Cemetery

Central College Chapel, 975 S. Sunbury Rd.

St. Paul the Apostle Church, 313 N. State St.

Pearlescent Photo, LLC, 14 N. State St.

Barrel & Boar, 8 N. State St.

George Stoner House, 133 S. State St.

Alkire House, 259 N. State St.

Private home, 85 University Ave.

Private home, 114 W. Plum St.

Ebenezer Washburn House, 675 S. Sunbury Rd.

Private home, 27 E. College Ave.

Nathan Collins is managing editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.