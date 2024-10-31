Take a look at some of the best gifts Westerville has to offer

A Santa-mental Gift

$9.99

www.amishoriginals.com

Santa bell

Amish Originals has many seasonal items in stock this winter season, including holiday decorations. This ceramic Santa bell could be a cute way to call the family to the table for a holiday meal.

Oh, Deer!

$18.95

www.edwinloyhome.com

Retro sitting doe with wreath

The holiday season is a great time to give a special gift unique to winter. Edwin Loy Home has many such products, including this retro sitting doe.

Snow’s Goes

$15

www.stoneandsparrowapparel.com

Erin Gray Luxe Cross Bracelet

While Stone & Sparrow Apparel specializes in clothing and fashion, it also carries these glamorous bracelets, as well as notepads and miniature Christmas trees. These gifts make great stocking stuffers!

Find Your Roots

$17.95

www.purerootsboutique.com

Kukui oil

Pure Roots Boutique sells hygiene and skin care products made locally, and this Kukui oil from Elemental Blue is a great gift option. It is a versatile moisturizer for the whole body and an excellent addition to any skincare routine.

Timeless Trinkets

$45

www.westervilleantiques.com

Uranium glass syrup dispenser

Westerville Antiques presents a blast from the past with its unique and rare collectibles. Uranium glass sets containing items such as this syrup dispenser are among the many options that would make great gifts for your favorite antique collector.

Cold Hard Crystals

$26

www.somethingspecialshoppe.com

Amethyst

Different beauties hidden underneath us are unearthed and on sale at Something Special Shoppe, including this lovely purple amethyst. These crystals can be placed anywhere, in any room, to brighten your home or office.

Get Pitted

$55

www.atwistonolives.com

“Olive You” gift bag

A Twist on Olives has the finest cooking oils and olives located right in the heart of Westerville. Many of its packages carry different ingredients that add pizzazz to any recipe. It’s the perfect gift for the home chefs in your life, and who knows – maybe you’ll get to sample what they make!

Brew, Dude

$4.99-8.99

www.blueturtleteaandspice.com

Artisan teas

For those who appreciate an afternoon cup of tea, Blue Turtle Tea & Spice may have the right brew. The shop carries various kinds of tea leaves and equipment appropriate for any time of the year, but nothing beats old-fashioned hibiscus tea on a winter morning.

All the Tunes

$32

www.facebook.com/CindaLouShop

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Greatest Hits (vinyl)

A Gal Named Cinda Lou Shop has a variety of different items for you to browse, but for the audiophiles, it has a vast record collection. Get many different genres of unique albums here, including this vinyl, Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Greatest Hits.

Scent-sational

$26

www.blendcandleco.com

Baltic Amber candle

If your loved one would like to fill their home with a new aroma, look no further than Blend Candle Co. This Baltic Amber candle can be purchased today, but you can also come and blend your own candle scent with as many as three different fragrances.

Never Run Out of Steam

$20

www.javacentral.coffee

Coffee beans and grounds

A hot cup of Joe is always in style, and Java Central may have the flavor you’re looking for. Try out their selection of coffees from different parts of the world, such as this Colombian Medium Roast.

Save the Stem

2 for $15

www.mezawineshop.com

Meza Wine Shop specializes in a wide range of wine and foods. Quench your thirst and show off your Ohio pride with these Ohio wine glasses.

New to You

$44.99

www.mycousinscottage.com

Tree Canvas

Spruce up your home, decorate with style and add those must-haves to your kitchen, all while saving money on new and gently used items. My Cousin's Cottage carries a wide collection of consignment home furnishings and décor, including this one-of-a-kind canvas.

Focus on Art

$14

www.ohioartmarket.com

Artisan photo frame

A special photo needs a special display, and Ohio Art Market has what you need. These photo holders are stylish, colorful and locally made in Franklin County.

Burn Slow

$14.50

www.thegovernorscigarlounge.com

Cocodrilos

Cigars are a way to unwind for this holiday season, and The Governor’s Cigar Lounge has many fine cigar options. This set of cocodrilos is one of the many sets that make a great gift.

Ride in Style

$20

www.westervillebikeshop.com

Novel bike safety reflectors

A thriving local shop for the past 50 years, Westerville Bike Shop can supply you with

all the necessary biking equipment and accessories. If you are looking for something a fellow biker can use to add a little personality to their bike, you can find plenty of stickers and decorations here, including these pizza reflectors, sold by the slice!

Elliot Fryman is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.