Westerville | Westerville Symphony to celebrate Earth Day

The Westerville Symphony will celebrate Earth Day on Sunday, April 24 with a performance of Antonin Dvořák’s Symphony no. 9, op. 95 “From the New World” accompanied by a visual component of stunning landscape footage shown in time with the music.

The concert, at 5 p.m. in Otterbein University's Cowan Hall, is conducted by Maestro Peter Stafford Wilson and features pianist Caroline Hong and visual choreographer Adrian Wyard.

In addition to “From the New World,” the program includes “Deep Summer Music” (Libby Larsen) and “Yellow River Concerto” (Yin Chengzong, Chu Wanghua and others).

A Columbus favorite, pianist Caroline Hong joins the Symphony for a performance of the “Yellow River Concerto.” Written by a committee of Chinese composers, it was the brainchild of Máo Zédōng’s wife Jiāng Qīng who commissioned the composers to arrange Xiăn Xīnghăi’s “Yellow River Cantata” as a piano concerto. The result has become the most celebrated piano concerto from China.

Seattle-based visual artist Wyard, a former designer at Microsoft, will share his “visual accompaniments” for Dvořák’s “From the New World.” The audience will experience stunning landscape photography and videos from gorgeous natural scenes from around the United States.

Dvořák spent three years in America, living in New York; Spillville, Iowa, and the Twin Cities. During this time he wrote some of his most memorable music including the New World Symphony, the Cello Concerto and his American Quartet. While here, Dvořák was drawn to American folk music, especially early African American spirituals and plantation songs.

“I am convinced that the future of music of this country must be founded on what are called the Negro melodies,” Dvořák said. “In the Negro melodies of America I have discovered all that is needed for a great and noble school of music. America can have her own music, a music growing up from her own soil and having its own character.”

Tickets are available online and can also be purchased at the door. For more information about event details, please contact Executive Director Hild Peersen at hild@westervillesymphony.org

