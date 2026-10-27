Sustainable Westerville educates community and encourages sustainable practices

Expand Sustainable Westerville Sustainable Westerville Chair, Bethany (right) and Vice-Chair, Lois (left)

At curbside shops full of well-loved furniture and piles of knick-knacks, volunteers help mend and repair items, giving them renewed life and purpose – just one example of Sustainable Westerville’s many efforts.

Chair of Sustainable Westerville’s Board, Dr. Bethany Vosburg-Bluem, and Board Secretary Allison South say that’s only the beginning of what the group has offered in the nearly 20 years since its founding. Now, with two years as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit under its belt, the group continues to expand through community passion projects and partnerships.

Regrowing grassroots

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Though Sustainable Westerville went dormant for much of the 2010s, one initiative from its 2007 start remained: its community garden plot at Walter Cherrington Park. First a harvesting garden that donated food to organizations such as Westerville Area Resource Ministry, the plot evolved into a perennial garden filled with raspberries, rhubarb, herbs and more as volunteers returned to care for it and share each season’s growth with the community.

“That (garden) stayed going the whole time, so they sort of just channeled all their energy to this plot of land over there in the Westerville Community Garden,” Vosburg-Bluem says. “They kept that going and kept education going with that, and it’s expanded quite a bit over the years, so we never disappeared.”

A decade later, interest in sustainability initiatives was revived in full force with the help of Vosburg-Bluem. As an Otterbein University professor focused on sustainability and social studies, she had already worked with local sustainability groups, including Sustainable Worthington. After moving to Westerville in 2017, she reached out to individuals affiliated with Sustainable Westerville’s past to gauge interest, receiving positive responses from original members and volunteers.

Official talks to restart the group began in fall of 2019, with a group discussion of the book Seeing Systems: Peace, Justice, and Sustainability, followed by another meeting in January 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic paused further gatherings until November 2020, but the group has continued growing since.

Community overconsumption

Expand Sustainable Westerville A Repair Cafe repairer hard at work

In recent years, Sustainable Westerville has built much of its name on two biannual events: ReUse-a-Palooza and Repair Café. Held at the start and end of the academic school year, both embrace the idea of repurposing well-loved items, reducing overconsumption and bringing together the community.

Started in 2021, ReUse-a-Palooza allows residents to drop off unwanted items for other community members and Otterbein students to shop for free at curbside spots around Westerville. In partnership with the Westerville Public Library, an interactive map shows each location and available item categories, from children’s toys and books to furniture and more.

Expand Sustainable Westerville Detangling and sorting string lights to be recycled for the Westerville Electric Division

“The goal… was to keep things out of the landfill, to support community members who need things, to avoid buying and more consumption and spending more money,” Vosburg-Bluem says. “There’s (also) this social aspect that it’s helping people to get back on their feet and share things with each other.”

The Repair Café and Resource Fair began in 2023, derived from an international model from Amsterdam. At the free and all-volunteer-based event on Otterbein’s campus, individuals can bring up to two items – from clothing and jewelry to lawn equipment and furniture – to be evaluated and repaired, learning how to mend items themselves along the way.

The event also features Styrofoam and technology recycling through SWACO and AVAY; educational booths from partners such as FACT and the Central Ohio Reuse Coalition (CORC); giveaways such as FACT’s tree giveaway; and a Deconstruction Corner where kids can safely explore broken items.

As board secretary, South helps manage many aspects of the events and says they demonstrate the true breadth of sustainability.

“It’s not all necessarily what you might immediately think: ‘saving the Earth’ sustainability. But it’s the community of people bringing people together and addressing the other aspects of resiliency and equity,” she says. “(It) gives people a chance to chat about these other community organizations and spend some time just getting to know other people in the community.”

Both events have also inspired other central Ohio communities to adopt similar initiatives.

“That’s the beauty about, to me, sustainable living and sustainable thinking. There’s nothing competitive about it,” Vosburg-Bluem says. “The more knowledge, the more action that’s shared, the better.”

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Larger than green thinking

Beyond its own events, Sustainable Westerville works with local groups including FACT, WeRise, Westerville Lions Club, Westerville Public Library, Westerville Queer Collective and various Otterbein organizations to bring together all aspects of sustainability.

Expand Sustainable Westerville Sustainable Westerville Speaker Series: Zero Waste Panel

“There’s nothing outside of the realm of sustainable thinking,” Vosburg-Bluem says. “Planting native (plants) is super important, and the waste stream and where things get thrown away. The whole ‘reduce, reuse, rethink, recycle’ (mindset), that’s part of it, but there’s so much more.”

That broader philosophy includes social equity and justice, water and waste management, equality and education. The group also shares educational materials and participates in community events, with seasonal efforts helping residents apply sustainable practices to everyday life.

For the holiday season, volunteers are planning material drop-off events, including an election sign collection Nov. 3-8 and a Styrofoam drop-off following the gifting season.

Expand Sustainable Westerville Sustainable Westerville Kids: Come Plant With Us at the SW Community Garden

New ideas continue to come from community members and volunteers, particularly those that encourage residents to carry sustainable habits beyond Sustainable Westerville’s events.

“It’s one thing they recycled and composted correctly at the event that we’re doing, but what I really want is that they start to do that at home, and they start to think more consciously,” South says. “We have the resources around us, so I like the way that we are trying to encourage taking it home, being sustainable at home and just being open and educational and encouraging.”

“People say, ‘Well, what I do doesn’t matter,’ (but) it does, especially if everyone’s taking these ideas and concepts and hopefully new habits home, and they’re instilling them within their own families and then with their neighbors,” Vosburg-Bluem adds. “That is how we have global impact. Local is the starting point, but it all leads to the global impact.”

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Jane Dimel is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at jdimel@cityscenemediagroup.com.