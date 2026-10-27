Soma Atelier renovates Westerville home to promote resident's well-being

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For Soma Atelier Designs Founder and Principal Designer Danette Fuller Veatch and Director of Design and Construction Scott Veatch, luxury living is never just about how a house looks. At Soma Atelier, Fuller Veatch says they don’t just design spaces to look beautiful – they help people feel at home in their environment.

When planning how to design the perfect home for clients, Veatch says they take a more personal approach. Not only do they conduct assessments of the home, but they also have conversations with clients about their lifestyle and how they want their space to support them.

So, when a recent client was widowed just before her move from Fort Wayne to Westerville, they knew the full-home renovation’s focus would be on helping her heal.

Diving deeper

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For years, the client and her family lived in the Outer Banks, so swimming plays a big role in their lives. She wanted to include a swim spa in her home so she could help teach her granddaughter how to swim, as well as have an easily-accessible place to exercise. Choosing to install it in the basement came with its own challenges, but Soma Atelier did it successfully, even winning the National Association Remodeling Industry’s Remodeler of the Year Awards for Best Basement.

Fuller Veatch says that the whole space is contained within itself. When you walk in the home, you don’t smell the chlorine or feel its humidity.

Veatch says that the spa required a lot of extra engineering, including heating and ventilation, calculating the necessary space and grab bars for safe entry. Veatch says Delaware County even had them bring in a company from Cincinnati to test the density of the earth to ensure the water wouldn’t sink the foundation of the home.

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For every season

The client wanted to have a space where she could read in the morning, spend time with her dogs and have a quiet place away from visitors. To accomplish this, the team designed a four-season room that went above and beyond.

Fuller Veatch says they took a biophilic approach to designing the room, incorporating natural elements such as live plants, clay tile and real leather furniture, while also blocking UV from entering the room, and installing special heating and cooling systems and an insulated dog door.

“(The client says) ‘That’s my space. That’s where I go when I just want to escape the world,’” Fuller Veatch says.

All in the details

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“The next move in health is interior design,” says Fuller Veatch. “Every single aspect was all designed around making sure that the nervous system stays calm.”

To do this, Fuller Veatch and her team homed in on some of the little such as adding heated floors in the bathroom so when the resident walks barefoot in the morning, rather than being shocked by cold floors, the warmth will be calming.

In addition, the doors are soft-closing to avoid any accidental slamming. In the kitchen, Veatch says they elevated the island to 40 inches to better align with the client’s height and to help prevent back pain.

Layered lighting, custom cabinetry and designated spaces for artwork are other aspects of the remodel that show attention to detail, Veatch says.

“Ultimately, we are designing environments where people can thrive, and I think this project is a prime example of what we do and who we are,” Fuller Veatch says.

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Ellie Keehn is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.