Shutterbugs | Westerville 2019

It's that time of year again, Shutterbugs is back! Check out some images taken by Westerville residents, and get inspired to enjoy nature or partake in local events.

And don't forget, this is an annual submission photo page, so if you have images that you'd like to submit for Shutterbug 2020, please email ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com. Not all images can fit in print but don't worry, we'll put most/all our submitted photos on the website. So what are you waiting for? Show off your photography skills!

Shutterbugs sponsored by Andy's Frame Setting