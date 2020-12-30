Sean Erikson's intrepid journey

When Erikson completed his naval career as a data systems technician after serving for six years aboard the USS Comte de Grasse in Norfolk, Virginia, he earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science. Following his previous lifestyle of rigorous exercise, working a desk job changed everything.

“I found myself in a sedentary kind of job,” he says. “I got married, had kids and I just wasn’t active. I put on a whole bunch of weight and my eating was horrible.”

This took a toll not only on Erikson’s physical health but his mental health, too. It wasn’t until his uncle gave him a reality check one Thanksgiving that Erikson decided to make a change for the better.

“(Uncle Kevin) told me he was doing this program, P90X,” Erikson says. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve tried it before. I hated it. I can’t do one pullup.’ But Kevin said he’d do it with me. We did it for 90 days, just working on it together. And in 90 days, I lost over 55 pounds.”

Those 90 days were pivotal for Erikson. After the three months were up, he had a choice to make: keep exercising or quit while he was ahead.

“Day 91, I thought I was done with the program and that was when the fear set in,” he said. “So, I was like, ‘You know what I’m going to do for myself? I’m going to do the workout that I hated the most.’ And that’s what I did – the hardest, most painful, difficult workout.”

Erikson’s choice to persevere led him on a new path. He completed Spartan Races with Kevin and exercised with his kids. However, it all came to a halt when he succumbed to an injury. Erikson tore the meniscus in his left knee, leaving him unable to run. His doctor gave him good advice to follow.

“He (my doctor) said, No. 1: lose as much weight as you possibly can. No. 2: keep your legs strong. And three: just minimize the high impact,” says Erikson. “So that’s what I’m doing now.”

How exactly did Erikson find a way to stay fit without further damaging his knee?

“I had been working out at the gym with a professional bodybuilder named Jack for probably a year and a half,” he says. “I’ve never done bodybuilding before. When I think about that advice my doctor gave me, you don’t need to be running and doing crazy stuff with bodybuilding. Be as light as possible, keep my legs strong. It sounded like a decent fit, so why not give it a try?”

Give it a try, he did. This October, Erikson competed in his first bodybuilding competition.

“I was in the true body building class,” he says. “It doesn’t matter what your age is. I was up there with guys who were in their 20s, and I’m 49! I came in third, so that was awesome.”

Through his fitness journey, Erikson realized the vital importance of nutrition and began developing his philosophy on how fitness, nutrition and gratitude work together to create a habit of excellence.

“There’s a balance there that all feed off each other,” he says. “You have to have all three. That’s why, to me, it’s about exercise, it’s about nutrition and about gratitude.”

Throughout his entire health and fitness journey, Erikson discovered that he felt better, more energetic and positive, and had more confidence when he worked out consistently.

“Confidence, to me, at the most fundamental level is being able to be yourself,” he says. “I think about why I do this. Because I’m a better father when I’m working out. I’m a better husband when I’m working out. I’m a better friend. I’m a better employee. I’m a better leader at work. I’m just better. I would rather have all that than skip the workout.”

Making an Impact

Erikson loves spending time with his family. They're his biggest cheerleaders, and he credits their support for his third place standing in his very first bodybuilding competition.

Erikson took his personal philosophies and life experience and decided to make it accessible to everyone. He created his own website at www.myintrepidjourney.com, full of lifestyle patterns, blog posts and more.

“There are so many people online, and just in the fitness and nutrition industry, that just want to sell you a product,” he says. “I believe that you don’t need any of that stuff. It all comes down to the fundamentals.”

The fundamentals he talks about aren’t just losing those 10 pounds or getting the perfect body. It’s all about finding the reasons to get up and get active every day. Erikson’s system of patterns and motivation are unique enough to be tailored to anybody’s personal experience.

“My advice is not to fall into the trap that you have to go lose weight in order to feel good about yourself,” he says. “Look at yourself right here, right now, and love yourself for who you are.”

"Intrepid: characterized by resolute fearlessness, fortitude and endurance." – Merriam Webster Dictionary

Though Erikson’s website is titled My Intrepid Journey, he insists that it’s not just his journey that counts.

“I want people to think about their own journeys to be intrepid,” he says. “You know, your journey is important. In fact, your journey is the only journey that matters.”

In the Kitchen with Erikson

John Nixon Instagram @Apple0Jack _ John Nixon Photography

Erikson shares one of his staple meals to keep fit and healthy.

This meal is 500 calories and can easily be adjusted to fit your personal caloric goals every single day.

Erikson recommends using a kitchen scale and the MyFitnessPal app to make sure you’re creating this dish in alignment with your goals.

"This meal is called the Delicious 95%," says Erikson. "It’s super easy to prepare, has literally four ingredients and contains precisely the right combination of macronutrients and fiber most humans need to live healthy lives!"

Steam basmati rice, add rosemary to taste. If you prefer another carb, bake sweet potatoes. After cooking, scoop out 140g of rice or sweet potatoes, which is basically 36 carbs and 190 calories. Cook a fatty meat such as chicken thighs, ground bison or ground turkey. After cooking, measure out 4oz, which is 29g protein and 200 calories. Adjust to fit your goals. Add spice to your liking. Erikson recommends using Montreal Steak Seasoning. Cook green veggies in a pan with water on the stove top. Mix Brussels sprouts, asparagus, broccoli and spinach. Pro tip: Forget the scale. Eat as many veggies as you want! If you need additional protein but want to minimize the fat, cook a non-fatty meat like chicken breast and mix with the meat above.

Bonus tip: If you’re vegetarian or vegan, simply eliminate the meats and add proteins that match your lifestyle.

