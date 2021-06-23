Resources, programs and services for older adults in Westerville

It’s projected that Westerville’s 55 and up population, currently at 31.9 percent, will grow to 32.4 percent by 2025. With this number in consideration, the city of Westerville understands the importance of understands the importance of providing opportunities and resources for all ages. From park programs, service projects, the Senior Olympics and more, Westerville residents can thrive creatively, physically and happily no matter what age.

Ohio Senior Olympics State Games

Westerville is home to the Ohio Senior Olympics State Games, an athletic movement that began in 1979. The games exist to promote healthy lifestyles and physical activity for Ohioans age 50 and over.

What began as a grassroots movement in Ohio became an athletic tradition. In the early 1970s, a group of Ohioans who wanted to give people an opportunity to compete athletically past the age of 60. It was more common during that time to assume that past a certain age, being active wasn’t an option.

Westerville was chosen to host the state games because of its central location and willingness and enthusiasm to host. Westerville Parks and Recreation heads the games up and hosts the games at the Westerville Community Center.

Depending on the sport, some events are held at additional venues around the area.

“I remember driving to the community center for the first time,” says Ohio Senior Olympics President of the Board Deanna Clifford. “And I said, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the most beautiful building I’ve ever seen.’”

Typically hosted May through June, the 2021 competition has been moved to the end of the summer, August through September. Dates will be solidified online soon, so check back in for more info.

While there are no requirements (besides age) to compete in the state games, Clifford suggests that athletes compete in regional games before attempting to champion any state titles, just to get the experience.

For those who have never witnessed the Ohio Senior Olympics, Clifford says there’s absolutely no difference in passion or attitude between the athletes and spectators.

“They are there to compete and win,” she says. “Some people hear Senior Olympics and think, ‘How cute,’ but come watch these athletes and you’ll be amazed at their capabilities and skills.”

Clifford stresses that fitness and having goals is important at every age and the Ohio Senior Olympics is an opportunity to compete with athletes in the same age population. Over the years, Ohio Senior Olympics athletes have developed relationships and fun rivalries.

“I really admire the camaraderie,” Clifford says. “It’s great to see and defies all stereotypes.”

Updates and a full schedule for the 2021 Ohio Senior Olympics State Games can be found at ohio.nsga.com. Spectators are encouraged, but Clifford has one warning for those who attend for the first time.

“Look out, young people,” she says, “because these people really rock.”

Programs for Adults-Plus

Metro Parks offers programs to older adults who are passionate about hiking, nature, walking, birding and more. Whether it’s nature bingo, fishing, tram rides or crafts, the activities are endless. Because of the pandemic, Metro Parks has altered these programs and activities.

Outreach Specialist Carrie Keller has created an email list people can join to receive weekly updates about scheduled hikes in Metro Parks.

She encourages those interested in receiving these weekly emails to contact her at keller@metroparks.net and ask to be signed up.

“We try to have a variety of activities in most of the parks throughout each month,” Keller says. “In the winter, we did hikes. In warmer weather, we do flower and bird walks. Sometimes we do longer hikes.”

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

The Westerville Library has a plethora of programs for older adults in mind.

“Lifelong learning is at the heart of the library’s mission,” Outreach Librarian Marie Corbitt says. “It’s important to us to meet our older patrons where they are and offer a bridge to vital community services and skills that they need to continue living life the fullest.”

Caregiver kits: Kits to spark memories and encourage interaction for those caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s.

Borrow a librarian: A Westerville librarian will help with any technology questions with email, downloading books, taking pictures and much more.

Games: The library plans game nights and activities for assisted living communities.

Leaping letters: Every school year, the library sets up an intergenerational pen pal exchange between older adults in area facilities and elementary school students in Westerville.

“Creating social ties to combat isolation and loneliness are important ways we can help our senior community stay connected, build confidence and increase quality of life,” Corbitt says. “And it is our pleasure to do so.”

Leadership Westerville

Westerville’s Online Resources for Senior Services

In leu of the annual Service Day in Westerville, Leadership Westerville created an online senior resource page, a hub of local nonprofit services for Westerville area older adults.

The city of Westerville launched its Age-Friendly Initiative in 2018, focused on learning how local government and residents can work together to make the area a better place for all ages to live, work, play and retire. The goal is to understand what older adults need to enjoy the community better and find ways to meet those needs. Visit www.westervilleseniorresources.com.

Older Adult Communities and At-Home Care

Westerville Senior Living

363 Braun Pl.

Paramount Senior Living at Westerville

690 Cooper Rd.

Paramount Senior Living at Polaris

702 Polaris Pkwy. E.

Village at Westerville Nursing

1060 Eastwind Dr.

Parkside Village Senior Living

730 N. Spring Rd.

Buckeye Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

140 N. State St.

Columbus Colony for Elderly Care

1150 Colony Dr.

Always Best Care Senior Services of North Columbus

752 N. State St., Ste. 216

The Gables of Westerville

131 Moss Rd.

Brookdale Hospice Columbus

450 Alkyre Dr., Ste. 250

The Mitchell Homes

360 N. West St.

Ravine at Central College

630 S. Sunbury Rd.

Amanda Senior Care

440 Polaris Pkwy., Ste. 110

Senior Helpers

635 Park Meadow Rd., Ste. 109

Feridean Commons

6885 Freeman Rd.

Food Services

Choice Market

Westerville Area Resource Ministry (WARM)

175A E. Broadway

Senior Food Boxes

Salvation Army Central Ohio

966 E. Main St.

Nutrition Services

Source Point

800 Cheshire Rd.

Health and Wellness

Crisis Services

Netcare Access

199 S. Central Ave.

24-hour mental health and substance abuse crisis intervention services for adults.

Free Health Clinics

Vineyard Community Center

6000 Cooper Rd.

Provides free medical, chiropractic, dental and vision care for those who qualify.

Transportation

Transportation Services

Westerville Senior Center

Transportation for a low cost is available to Westerville Senior Center members. Transportation includes the following locations:

Westerville Senior Center

Medical appointments

Community center

Grocery store

Local shopping

W.A.R.M.

Senior Riders

COTA

Older adults 65 years old and up qualify for a COTA reduced fare senior ID card. Buses are lower to the curb for easier boarding, have ramps to accommodate wheelchairs and use priority seating.

Pet Support and Services

Senior PetCare

LifeCare Alliance

Provides eligible clients with pet care assistance, delivers pet food to homes and assists with veterinary care.

Pet Food Assistance Program

Columbus Humane

Darby Executive Ct.

Provides pet food to those in need. Signing up ahead of time is required.

Fitness

Westerville Senior Center | 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

The Westerville Senior Center is a hub of fitness and wellness classes designed for older adults. See the calendar of events for summer fitness classes.

Fitness Events

June 7-Aug. 2

Balance Boost

Mondays, 10 a.m.

Ages 55+

Various dates from June-August

S.E.LF. Care Chair

11 a.m.

June 1-Aug. 2 & June 9-July 28

Bands and Bells

9 a.m.

June 8-July 27 & June 10-July 29

Fitness Musical Chairs

11:30 a.m.

June 11-July 30

B.A.S.E. FIT

9 a.m. & 10 a.m.

June 8-July 27 & June 10-July 29

Low Impact Aerobics and Strength

10:15 a.m.

June 8-July 27 & June 10-July 29

Dance Fitness

9 a.m.

June 10-29

Mindful Mobility

11:15 a.m.

June 8-July 27

Senior Zumba

5:15 p.m.

June 7-July 26 & June 9-July 28

Senior Fit Advanced Weight Training

1:15 p.m.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.