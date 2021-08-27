Pre-workout stretches to keep you limber

This time of year, running outdoors becomes much more pleasant. The mornings and evenings are slightly cooler and the sun isn’t quite as harsh. There are plenty of organized running events that you can register for, and the 51 miles of trails that Westerville parks have to offer can be enjoyed at your leisure. If you’ve been taking advantage of the season to walk or run more and are noticing tight muscles in your hips and back, I have some solutions and preventive measures you can take in order to keep your body feeling fresh and nimble.

Functional stretching and yoga postures can be used to mobilize your joints and keep your muscles from becoming tight and inflexible. We all have a genetic predisposition to our level of flexibility, so don’t think of stretching as a way to become a contortionist but as a tool to maintain or improve your posture and identify unusually tight spots so that you know which body parts need special attention.

Foam rolling is a simple and easy way to massage rigid tissue under your skin. Foam rollers are inexpensive and don’t take up much space, so they’re a perfect tool to keep at home for self-therapy. Just like you would knead dough, you can massage your muscles by leveraging your body on top of the foam roller, centering it at the belly of the muscle and rolling forward and back. Start with short motions then elongate the movement as you work through any knots or tight spots.

Scraping therapy sounds intense and unpleasant, but it is an effective way to mobilize soft tissue. If your ligaments, tendons or other body parts are causing you discomfort, especially from repetitive movement, you can use a scraping tool to reduce pain or swelling and increase mobility. If you are hesitant to try this treatment on yourself, there are massage therapists, trainers and chiropractic offices that offer this treatment. Seeking the guidance of an experienced practitioner is a great way to educate yourself and increase your own scope of knowledge before trying a new technique on your own.

Cross-training is the most effective way to create a balanced physique and prevent overuse injuries from repetitive workouts like running. When you cross-train, you vary the types of workouts that you are doing so that your body experiences different forms of resistance in order to decrease the risk of over-stressing any one body part. Doing a core-focused strength training workout is a great compliment to your run. You’ll build strength in your lower back and abs, prevent muscular breakdown, and improve your posture. While you are strength training, consider using this time to take a mental scan of how your body is feeling. Notice any sore spots or areas of your body that aren’t recovering properly and take note. You can build a cross-training routine that allows you to target muscular imbalances and areas that need special attention.

The better you feel, the more likely you are to keep moving. The more you keep moving, the better you’ll feel. Fitness training in any form is a valuable tool to maintain your physical strength and mental well-being, but sometimes it can lead to aches and pains. Don’t let that discourage you. Implement one or all of these techniques to manage your recovery between workouts.

This article is not a replacement for medical treatment. If you believe you may have an injury, you should consult with a doctor.

Yolanda Rooney is a certified personal trainer, registered yoga teacher and public speaker. She developed a group fusion method of training called Tiger Yoga and trains privately at Infinity Fitness in Westerville. Feedback welcome at feedback@ cityscenemediagroup.com.