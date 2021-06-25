Recipes for the dogs plus canine Q&A

Most houses follow this rule: no dogs at the table. But that doesn’t mean we can’t share a bite to eat with our furry friends.

Ron Keller, the “dog father” and owner of Captivating Canines in Uptown Westerville, says that, believe it or not, dogs can have different taste preferences.

“Most dogs eat whatever is given to them,” Keller says, “but some dogs – particularly smaller dogs – can be very particular about what they eat,” Keller says.

The recipe below is a home-cooked meal that’s safe to share with your pup.

Turkey meatballs with cranberry mustard dipping sauce

Meatballs

1 lb. ground turkey breast

1 lb. ground turkey thigh

1/4 cup turkey thigh

1 tbsp. chopped fresh oregano

1 clove garlic

Dash of salt

Dash of pepper

Topping

1-2 crisp apples

9 oz. sharp cheddar cheese

Dipping sauce

1/2 cup cranberry sauce

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. In a medium bowl, mix together turkey breast, turkey thigh, herbs and garlic. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Roll turkey mix into balls and lay out evenly spaced on the tray. Bake for 20-30 minutes.

Slice apples 1/4 inches thick and chop into 1-inch chunks. Slice cheese into thin, bite-sized pieces.

Mix together cranberry sauce and Dijon mustard.

Once meatballs are cooked, allow them to cool and skewer on toothpicks, layering cheese, apple and meatball.

NOTE: Dogs can enjoy the meatballs, but only humans should use dipping sauce.

Recipe courtesy of Two Little Cavaliers

Questions about Canines

Q&A with Ron Keller

Westerville Magazine: What are some human foods that are safe for dogs to eat?

Ron Keller: Carrots, green beans, lean turkey or chicken (no skin), watermelon, yogurt, cottage cheese, eggs. Be careful to never give your pups chocolate, grapes or raisins, and anything that contains the sugar substitute xylitol.

WM: Is there such thing as a doggy dessert?

RK: Yes! Frosty Paws is a popular frozen dog treat, although my dogs insist on a small amount of vanilla ice cream!

WM: Do you have treat/food recommendations for the following types of dogs:

Dogs with little to no teeth?

RK: Dogs that have trouble chewing can benefit from canned food or dry kibble that has been softened with goat milk

Picky dogs?

RK: If an otherwise healthy dog is suddenly picky, try mixing a teaspoon of canned food in with the kibble. Most dogs can’t resist this!

Big dogs?

RK: Dr. Gary’s Best Breed Holistic Large Breed Diet is Captivating Canine’s best seller. It is higher in glucosamine and green lipped sea mussel to support joint and connective tissue health.

Tiny dogs?

RK: Best Breed recently launched Small & Toy Breed Diet with extra small kibble.

Dogs with sensitive tummies?

RK: There are some special foods for sensitive digestive systems, but my suggestion is to take samples of the different protein feeds and see which one works best. I give free samples of most of the food that I sell.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.