Newly formatted BIA Parade of Homes features Westerville

The annual BIA Parade of homes has visited Westerville five times since the inaugural Parade in 1952. This year the Parade is taking an all-new, reimagined format and includes two homes in Westerville as well as 11 more in nearby Lewis Center, Sunbury and Delaware.

Bob Webb and PulteGroup have home entries in Westerville, while 3 Pillar Homes, Epcon Communities, Maronda Homes and P&D Builders are showcasing homes in Lewis Center. Trinity Homes, Epcon Communities, Maronda Homes and Fischer Homes have homes on tour in Delaware, with Schottenstein Homes opening homes to tour in both Delaware and Sunbury.

The biggest news is the number of homes on tour this year: 59

Cost to attend: Free

Timeframe: Thursdays through Sundays noon to 6 p.m.

The 59 homes are scattered throughout central Ohio – as far north as Sunbury and Delaware, as far west as Marysville, and south to Grove City, Commercial Point, Pickerington, and even one in Lancaster. There are dreams homes with luxurious, inspiring designs as well as homes in a variety of price points.

The new format offers something for everyone – and lots of opportunities to view homes without the crowds of previous Parades. And, it’s a great opportunity to explore hidden gems in your community as well as those in neighboring areas. For example, schedule an afternoon to explore the homes in the Dublin area and end your tour with a walk across the new pedestrian bridge, the Dublin Link, to Bridge Park and visit the new North Market.

Take a stroll down memory lane and check out homes from earlier Westerville Parades (some include floor plans) in the BIA Parade Archives online. For reference: 1968 Annehurst Village; 1975 Woodlake Colony; 1977 Freedom Colony II; 1978 Olde Mill; and 1979 Bent Tree Woods.

Go to www.BIAParade.com or grab a copy of the Official Event Guide and plan your tours today.

Kathy Gill is the company president & CEO. Feedback welcome at kgill@cityscenemediagroup.com.