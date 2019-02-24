New and exciting aquarium program at Otterbein

Otterbein University’s zoo and conservation science major grew in a novel way in late 2018. One of only five universities in the country to offer a bachelor’s degree in this field, the program expanded to include a specialized path for students interested in aquariums, and marine and freshwater conservation.

The new aquarium track – a unique opportunity to learn about aquatic life and troubleshoot the reoccurring problems in aquarium environments – is a partnership that includes the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Reef Systems Coral Farm.

“Each year we have a booth at the annual Association of Zoos and Aquariums conference and many people from the aquarium side of the industry approached us to see if we had students that knew about aquariums,” says Hal Lescinsky, professor in the department of biology and earth science at Otterbein University. “Although I assumed I would need to work to make contacts, it turned out that Otterbein’s reputation and name recognition preceded me and I was approached by many people seeking to build aquarium ties.”

The two partners bring different areas of expertise to the table. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has been a partner in the zoo program from its inception, and will continue to be a place for students to experience large-scale and diverse aquarium systems.

“While the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium does have a large reef fish exhibit, it also has many other lesser-appreciated aquariums for penguins, reptiles and other organisms,” Lescinsky says. “It will provide the full gamut of aquarium experiences needed to train our students.”

Central core courses to the zoo and conservation science program are, of course, offered in addition to:

Comprehensive introductory courses in marine science and zoos and aquariums

Open water scuba diver certification

Visitation to local aquariums, freshwater conservation and aquaculture facilities in addition to a junior practicum where students provide upkeep for a saltwater tank

Upper-level biology courses in coral reef ecology, aquatic biology and invertebrate biology

Internship at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium or at Reef Systems Coral Farm

Undergraduate research with professors in ongoing projects on tadpoles, freshwater mussels and coral reef ecology

Compete to win the Sea Life Award, sponsored by Sea Life, a large chain of aquariums, for the best senior research project each year

Journey with faculty to conduct research in Central America at the Belize Barrier Reef

“Aquarium graduates will be qualified for the various careers associated with zoos and aquariums,” Lescinsky says. “In addition to specialized knowledge of species that live in fresh and saltwater, they will possess expertise in ‘life support,’ the know-how to keep pumps running and to maintain sea water within its narrow parameters.”

Otterbein’s zoo and conservation science major has sent more students to national meetings than any other institution, and the program supports students in internships with animals worldwide. In addition to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Reef Systems Coral Farm, other partners include the Ohio Wildlife Center.

“I grew up by the shore in New Jersey, and have always loved the ocean and its many marine environments,” Lescinsky says. “Teaching about these environments and the weird and wonderful organisms that live in them is necessary and rewarding, particularly at this time when so many ocean environments, such as reefs, are in dire straits.”

Learn more at www.otterbein.edu/zooandconservationscience.com.

Threats to freshwater ecosystems

Water diversion systems

Human water consumption

Agricultural and urban area runoff

Loss of habitat

Overexploitation and pollution to groundwater supplies

Invasion of exotic species

Climate change

Threats to saltwater ecosystems

Climate change

Industrial, agricultural and urban area runoff

Oil spills

Air pollution

Invasive species like poisonous algae and cholera

Nathan Collins is a managing editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.