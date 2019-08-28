Neighborhood supper club combines food, fun and friendship

Four years ago, Jeanne Roth and her husband were unloading their car at their brand new Westerville home. Shortly after, a neighbor came over, introduced himself and proceeded to invite the Roths to the upcoming Landings Supper Club.

“This group just opened their houses to somebody that just moved in, so it was a very warm and welcoming feeling,” Roth says. “That’s what I love about this supper club and this community, they’re very friendly.”

The Roths are new to the club, that formed around 28 years ago when the Landings at Hoover subdivision was being built. Designed for individuals in the neighborhood, the group meets once a month to share stories and insights over a themed dinner. From karaoke disco nights to Mardi Gras parties, this supper club goes above and beyond with activities, a main course, appetizers, desserts and signature cocktails.

And even though it features mouthwatering dishes, the club is so much more than food.

The Funniest Friendships

The number of stories Linda and Jeff Laine have heard from sitting around the club’s supper

The Laines are the original members of the group, and are still excited to meet with their neighbors every few weeks. When asked why she thinks it’s essential for other neighborhoods to have similar groups, Linda gushes with positivity.

“I think it’s very, very important,” she says. “You get to know what’s going on in the neighborhood; you can share ideas and suggestions; you can share vacations, where you’ve been and where you’d like to go. … No one wants to leave because we have such a good time.”

With the help of good eats and fun themes, a community group is now a group of friends. Roth notes that her favorite part is the people involved.

“Some of these people we don’t see during the month, we only see them when we get together for supper club. But the minute we do get together, it’s like we saw each other yesterday,” Roth says. “It’s all about friendship and the camaraderie.”

Come One, Come All

Although the club includes a handful of couples with grandchildren, the group stresses it’s not a get together strictly for seniors.

“It’s developing,” Linda adds with a laugh.

Jeff recently led his adult children and grandkids on a hike through the Grand Canyon. Over the course of two days, the troupe descended into the canyon and emerged successfully, trekking around 22 miles. And this wasn’t Jeff’s first rodeo.

So, when asked why seniors should stay active, Jeff responds simply.

“I don’t think it matters what your age is; you should always be active – it’s not just a senior thing,” he says.

He says the same is true for the supper club – it’s not about working to stay active; the group is about friendship and delicious meals.

Next time your neighborhood is brainstorming ways to forge community and continue the art of face-to-face conversation, consider drawing inspiration from the Landings Supper Club.

“I would encourage any neighborhood to start a supper club,” Roth says, “and we’ve kind of taken it a different level, but you don’t have to do that – it’s a supper club, you could bring hot dogs and potato chips. In the end, it’s all about getting together and staying connected on a real level.”

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudeneberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.