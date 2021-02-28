Mount Carmel St. Ann’s role in COVID-19 vaccine

× Expand Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Mount Carmel St. Ann's

After months of less-than-pleasant news concerning COVID-19, hope is on the horizon.

Westerville’s Mount Carmel St. Ann’s frontline workers continue helping the community during the pandemic. When Diane Doucette, Mount Carmel New Albany and Mount Carmel St. Ann's president and Lewis Center COO, learned both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would be available in the last weeks of 2020, she was overcome with emotion.

“As a registered nurse, I felt a rush of emotions,” she says. “My tears were tears of joy. My prayers had been answered and I was extremely grateful to all who expedited the vaccination development process.”

Even more exciting, St. Ann’s was one of the first hospitals in central Ohio to receive the Moderna vaccine on the first day it was distributed. While the number of cases has decreased following the surge of cases in November and December, masks are still a must.

“Knowing we are still in this pandemic, my wish for the citizens of Westerville is to continue their vigilance in wearing masks, frequent hand washing, social distancing and avoid gatherings,” Doucette says. “I also want people in Westerville to sign up for the vaccine when it is their time as determined by the Ohio Department of Health. We are confident in the effectiveness of the vaccines approved by the FDA, and that it will offer patients protections against the new variants of COVID-19.”

Even after receiving the vaccine, people should still use all possible precautions to protect those who have not yet been vaccinated.

“I believe we can now see the light of hope,” Doucette says. “But it will take all of us to stay the course and continue to be vigilant, following all of the safety guidelines put in place to keep yourself and others safe.”

She is grateful to move on to the next steps of handling the pandemic.

“Our first priority was to vaccinate our frontline health care workers – those coming into contact with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – as quickly as possible,” Doucette says. “Through every phase of vaccine distribution, we need to carefully follow the guidelines set forth by the Ohio Department of Health while making this process as seamless as possible for our community.”

At the time of publication, vaccinations had been administered to many health care workers and adults above the age of 75, so next in line are essential workers and educators. With many people still to vaccinate, frontline workers continue to have their hands full.

“I will be forever grateful to our colleagues and physicians for their loyalty to our patients, their peers and our community,” Doucette says. “Many of our colleagues have picked up extra shifts since March 2020.”

All the extra work and stress can certainly take its toll on even the most tenured frontline workers. St. Ann’s Leadership Team and Spiritual Care Leaders developed programs to support medical workers emotionally and mentally. There are hotlines for support, devoted time to talk about concerns and daily meetings to discuss improvements.

Westerville residents have shown a huge amount of support as well by way of holding signs outside the hospital to thank frontline workers, clap-ins and clap-outs during shift changes, and sending thank-you cards, food and homemade masks.

“I could go on and on regarding the compassionate support of our community displayed to our team,” Doucette says. “On behalf of all of the colleagues of Mount Carmel St. Ann’s, we are so grateful to be part of such an empathetic community as Westerville.”

For more information and updates concerning COVID-19 vaccinations, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

