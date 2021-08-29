Westerville mom blogs Lean Green Bean recipes

Lindsay Livingston was a foodie before it was cool.

A registered dietitian, Livingston is always coming up with fun, easy and healthy recipes. In 2010, thanks to the encouragement of her friends and family, she began uploading recipes to a blog she called The Lean Green Bean. At the time, it was a way to organize recipes and share them easily with her close Facebook friends.

But it soon turned into something so much bigger.

After more than a decade, Livingston has amassed more than 44,000 Instagram and 30,000 Facebook followers who return to her blog daily for nutrition advice, recipes, meal prepping ideas and parenting tips.

“It started out with a lot of meal prep and some CrossFit posts,” Livingston says. “If you go back to my earliest posts, you can see my horrific photography skills because it was literally just me pointing a camera at a dinner plate. But it grew from there.”

In 2014, her first child, now 6-year-old Chase, was born and The Lean Green Bean became toddler-centered. The evolution made the blog even more successful, as Livingston shared homemade baby snacks, mom content and down-to-earth advice about being a first-time mom.

Then came 4-year-old Alyssa and 2-year-old Nolan. Now, there are tons of cooks in the kitchen.

“I try to bring my kids in the kitchen as early as I can,” Livingston says. “Chase has loved cooking since he was a year old. He can use the stovetop to make tacos, eggs and chicken – he can pretty much cook dinner by himself at this point.”

And that he does. Once a week, 6-year-old Chase makes dinner for the whole family.

Alyssa and Nolan get in on the fun, too. It’s not uncommon to see Nolan make an appearance on The Lean Green Bean Instagram tossing ingredients into a food processor.

It’s Not Easy Being Green

One of Livingston’s prerogatives is to show parents that it’s possible for kids to enjoy simple, healthy foods. But she knows that kids are kids.

“My kids aren’t perfect eaters and they definitely have their picky moments,” she says. “I have posts about healthy packaged snacks, too, because I recognize that not all moms have time nor the inclination to home make all their snacks.”

Livingston is a firm believer that healthy recipes don’t have to be complicated. She loves her simple homemade muffins and bars that are great when she’s on the go. A lot of recipes on The Lean Green Bean are made to store in the freezer so parents can plan ahead of time and grab whatever they need in the moment.

Two staples in Livingston’s week are her sweet potato white bean bars and her lentil banana muffins. Not only are they easy and quick to whip up, but they’re made with whole, simple ingredients. Many of her recipes incorporate lentils and beans, ingredients that she says took some trial and error to master in baking.

“There’s a little experimenting to get the right ratio when I’m writing a recipe,” Livingston says. “I’ve gotten the hang of it now.”

Of course, there have been many not so successful recipes as well.

“I’ve had some horribly mushy Crockpot fails where everything is a rubbery glob of gross,” she says, laughing. “Sometimes I just try to get too complicated and it bombs.”

Lentil Banana Muffins

Ingredients

1 cup cooked green or brown lentils

¾ cup mashed banana (2-3 medium bananas)

¼ cup avocado oil

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla

⅔ cup oats

⅔ cup white whole wheat flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. cinnamon

½ cup chocolate chips (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Add cooked lentils, oil, banana, egg, sugar and vanilla to a food processor and process until smooth. Add oats, flour, baking soda and cinnamon, and process until mixed. Add chocolate chips (if desired) and pulse a couple of times to combine. Scoop into greased muffin tins and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Beans and Balance

Livingston believes it’s not only important for kids to eat healthfully, but that children should know why. From a young age, she’s taught all her children about the importance of balance.

For instance, Livingston has taught them that they shouldn’t just have crackers for a snack, but should pair them with a hard-boiled egg or cheese for protein and healthy fats.

“I talk to them about how carbs give us lots of energy,” she says, “but if we don’t pair a carb with a healthy fat or protein, we’ll lose that energy and won’t stay full for long.”

Livingston exemplifies balance through her blog – but not just when it comes to food. She always shows the real, raw truth about parenting and its occasional tough moments.

“I have no qualms about showing my real life struggles,” she says. “I don’t clean my kitchen before I post an Instagram video and I’m not afraid to show my kids screaming and crying during their meltdowns. Although I am more protective of their privacy as they get older.”

The Lean Green Bean highlights both the highs and the lows, because oftentimes the lows are what people find most relatable.

“I think I’m the opposite of trying to make my life look perfect,” Livingston says.

As for the future of her blog, big changes are to come. In just a few years, all three of Livingston’s kids will be in school, so she’ll be busy managing their schedules, nutrition, meal-prepping and mom-hood. In the end, though, she hopes to continue to convey one message.

“My goal is to always show people that healthy eating doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive,” Livingston says. “You can make healthy, balanced, delicious meals with simple ingredients to help fuel your whole family.”

Mallory Arnold is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.