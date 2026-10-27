Mark Twain Elementary students help create inclusive playground

Recess is more than just a break from classes and a chance for students to get their energy out. Whether it be through games of basketball and foursquare, going down slides, climbing on monkey bars or swinging on swings, recess gives students a chance to get outside, be active and be social.

At Mark Twain Elementary School, fourth and fifth grade student council members have been working with administrators to make their playground a more accessible place where all kids get to play, make friends and create lasting memories.

Expand Westerville City Schools Wheelchair accessible swing

Good ideas

The student council at Mark Twain gives older students the opportunity to help create a sense of belonging and initiate kindness within their school.

“We talk about different initiatives we want to do throughout the school year, and the playground seems to be a hot topic for fourth and fifth graders,” says school counselor Serena Casale.

Expand Westerville City Schools Jasmina Marhevka

Casale encouraged students to look for possible barriers that existed on the playground and ways to make everyone feel included – designating the effort as the We Play Together project. After a good amount of brainstorming, they settled on the idea for a wheelchair-accessible swing. With approval from Principal Traci White, Casale applied for and was awarded a grant from Westerville Education Foundation in the spring of 2025 to cover the swing.

Jasmina Marhevka is a sixth grader at Walnut Springs Middle School and a former member of the Mark Twain student council. Driven by a love for helping people, Marhevka was excited to think that the idea the student council proposed could actually come true.

Building off the energy and success of the first grant, the student council was inspired to brainstorm and research more new types of playground equipment. Casale discussed options with White, who suggested starting from the ground up.

The blacktop at Mark Twain had become cracked and weathered from years of use. Its uneven surface caused drainage issues and a difficult environment for student wheelchair users and those with other mobility aids to safely play on. With the help of White and Mark Twain parent, Dr. Jessie Green, Casale secured a $25,000 grant from the Columbus Foundation’s Henry E. Coyle Fund and a funding match from the District to cover the resurfacing of the blacktop.

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Sharing smiles

After three years, the student council was finally able to see the We Play Together project come to fruition. The wheelchair-accessible swing was installed in the spring of 2026 and the blacktop was resurfaced in the summer of 2026.

“That smile alone when you see that kid swing for the first time at school was an eye-opener for a lot of students,” says Casale.

The positive reactions weren’t just from students. White received emails from Mark Twain parents who expressed their excitement for the playground renovations.

When shown the before and after photos of the blacktop resurfacing, Marhevka couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I was so surprised and shocked. I was very proud of myself and the people I worked with that helped us come up with more good ideas,” says Marhevka.

Though she is no longer a Mark Twain student and unable to experience the new playground for herself, having graduated to Walnut Springs Middle School, Marhevka hopes current and future students are as happy with the playground as she is.

Work hard and be kind

Aside from the We Play Together project, the Mark Twain student council helps foster a positive school community through organizing activities for initiatives such as National Kindness Week, My Special Word and Hope Squad.

With a new group of student council members elected in October, Casale and White are excited to see what new ideas and projects lay ahead.

“We have amazing students that are creative and working hard to figure out how to include everyone,” says White. “It’s really cool.”

Abby Van Voorhis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com