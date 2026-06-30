Superfoods are nutrient-dense whole foods packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that support healthy aging – from heart health and mobility to memory and immune strength.

When you want something nourishing without the prep, Westerville has plenty of spots offering meals built around beneficial superfoods.

Expand Everbowl

The super bowl

Avocado, acai, berries and chia seeds all earn their place in the super bowl lineup, delivering anti‑inflammatory fats, antioxidants, fibers and steady‑energy carbohydrates in one easy‑to‑eat meal.

Avocado brings monounsaturated fats, potassium and soluble fiber that support digestion and blood pressure, especially when paired with whole grains and veggies as in the classic Buddha Bowl served at Can’t Believe It’s Vegan, the only fully-vegan restaurant in Westerville.

Acai, mixed berries and chia seeds add brain‑supporting anthocyanins, plant‑based omega‑3s and additional fiber to any bowl – a combination showcased in Everbowl’s Berry Boost Bowl, where acai, chia pudding and fresh berries are layered to create a soft‑textured, nutrient‑dense option ideal for any meal or dessert.

Toss it

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale and mixed lettuces offer a dense supply of vitamins A, C and K, along with folate, calcium and fiber – nutrients that support bone strength, immune function and healthy blood clotting.

When tossed with berries and seeds, greens become even more powerful, combining antioxidants, healthy fats and gentle fiber in a format that’s easy to chew and digest.

The Spring Berry Salad at the Asterisk Supper Club brings these elements together with mixed greens, fresh berries, sunflower seeds and a light poppyseed dressing for a mineral‑rich, antioxidant‑forward toss-up.

× Expand Westerville Parks & Recreation

Heart smart catch

Expand The Two-One

Fatty fish such as salmon provide DHA and EPA, which are long‑chain omega‑3 fatty acids found in fatty fish and fish oil. These nutrients are essential for heart health, reducing inflammation, supporting brain function and protecting eye health.

Fish also delivers high‑quality protein plus vitamin D, B12, selenium, iodine and potassium – all of which strengthen bones, support nerve and thyroid health, and help maintain healthy blood pressure.

According to a Harvard analysis, adults who eat about 8 ounces of seafood each week reduce their risk of dying from heart disease by 36 percent.

The American Heart Association encourages adults to eat up to 12 ounces a week from a variety of fatty fish. Whether fresh, frozen, farm‑raised or canned, seafood fits any budget and is best enjoyed baked, grilled, steamed, air‑fried or pan‑seared.

One local example is seared salmon with vegetables – a catch offered at Westerville’s The Two-One Restaurant, Bar & Patio.

Expand Herbs & Flour

Soup‑er nourishing

Italian wedding soup, also known as “minestra maritata,” or “married soup,” began as a humble Neapolitan peasant dish that originally contained no meatballs at all – instead marrying greens and whatever scraps of meat were available.

Today, this once‑simple dish has come a long way, creating an option that’s gentle on digestion as well as rich in essential nutrients.

With kale or spinach for bone and immune support paired with protein‑rich meatballs to help maintain muscle mass, the benefits are all simmered in a warm, hydrating broth that provides electrolytes and makes the dish easy to chew and digest.

A classic appetizer or full‑course staple on many menus, this dish can be found at restaurants such as Uptown Deli & Brew featuring kale, meatballs and acini de pepe.

× Expand Can't Believe It's Vegan

Rose Whaley is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.