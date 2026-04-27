Local food options to cultivate a healthy gut

Staying healthy isn’t just about working out. The choices you make in the kitchen and your gut health can have just as much of an impact on your energy, mood and long-term wellbeing.

Your gut microbiome is an ecosystem in your intestines composed of many microorganisms that help break down food and absorb nutrients. These microbes also influence your nervous system as certain types of bacteria stimulate the production of neurotransmitters that communicate with the brain about thoughts and feelings, and with the body about hormone regulation, blood pressure and more.

This relationship works both ways, as the microorganisms in your gut are also fed and nurtured based on your diet. The food you eat directly affects your gut microbiome and how it trains your immune system to support the survival of helpful microorganisms.

For this reason, it’s important to be conscientious about the food that you put into your body. The goal should be to eat a variety of foods so that all the microorganisms in your gut can be properly fed and fueled.

Expand Koble Grill

Koblé Grill

Koblé Grill is a fast-casual restaurant offering a range of menu items crafted from natural, locally-sourced ingredients. The menu combines Greek and Italian cuisine, both of which are rooted in the Mediterranean diet, which is widely associated with better digestion and a healthier gut microbiome.

Kate Murphy, an employee at the Koble Grill, says her favorite menu item is the lamb kebob. This option features a lean cut of charbroiled lamb on a bed of rice, helping you meet your daily protein and carbohydrate goals.

The Greek salad on the side is packed with veggies such as cucumbers and tomatoes, which provide vitamins C and K and antioxidant properties.

Expand Clohe McMillen

Begin Cafe

This recently-opened café and eatery offers gut-healthy meal options such as yogurt bowls, acai bowls and avocado toast.

The avocado toast is served with sourdough bread and pickled onions, which both contain prebiotics that feed the helpful bacteria in your gut microbiome. Avocado is widely appreciated for its high fiber content and essential nutrients, which support digestive functions.

Expand Clohe McMillen

Ethos & Co. Cafe

Ethos & Co. Cafe is a non-profit café that donates its proceeds to local organizations in central Ohio, such as Star House, Alicia’s Closet and the Scatter Joy Project. In addition to supporting the community, this café offers smoothies, acai bowls and protein bites that improve gut health.

The Green Goodness smoothie, for instance, is a good option for gut-conscious consumers who could use a boost of fiber in their day. The smoothie is made up of spinach and mango, which are both high in fiber, with spinach also containing anti-inflammatory properties that support your digestive system. The bananas included in this smoothie also provide prebiotics that support the helpful bacteria in your gut.

Expand 101 Craft Kitchen

101 Craft Kitchen

101 Craft Kitchen aims to create a relaxing space where people can gather to enjoy both comforting and creative food. With a chef-driven menu, its food is seasonally selected and handcrafted with care.

The seared salmon meal at this restaurant contains omega-3 fats which reduce inflammation in the digestive tract. Accompanying the fish, the Brussels sprouts, butternut squash and cremini mushrooms provide prebiotic properties that feed the helpful microorganisms in your gut microbiome.

Katarina Guy is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.