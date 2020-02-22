Linda Laine shares her perogies with us

× Expand Photos courtesy of Linda Laine

Today we’re welcomed into Westerville Garden Club’s Publicity Chair Linda Laine’s kitchen. What’s for dinner? Laine’s Westerville-famous homemade perogies.

“My grandma had a big family, so she was always cooking these big meals,” Laine says. “She taught me how to make them when I was 8 years old.”

She suggests mashed potato-stuffed pasta for rainy days. She makes extra dough and freezes it so she can whip up of a batch whenever the craving calls. Laine recommends dipping finished perogies in sour cream or frying them with onion.

Dough ingredients

4 cups flour

2 eggs

1 Tsp. salt

1 2/3 cup cold water

Potato filling ingredients

3 or 4 golden potatoes

¾ cup of butter

Kraft Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese

½ cup chopped onions

Directions for dough

Put flour into a mixing bowl and make a small hole in the middle so there’s a well. Add two eggs and at least a cup of water. Mix together. Add more water if needed. Knead the dough until it feels silky. Ball up the dough. Put flour into a plastic bag, put the dough inside and let sit for an hour. Take out and knead one more time, put it back in the bag, let sit for another 15 minutes.

Directions for potato filling

Place potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 10-15 minutes or until tender. While potatoes are boiling, use a skillet to sauté onions in butter until golden brown. Drain potatoes. Over low heat, stir potatoes until steam has evaporated. Drain so there’s no water left – you don’t want it to be moist. Use blender to mash potatoes, add cheese, salt, pepper and onions.

Directions for perogies

Take dough and press flat onto floured surface (I don’t roll out my dough – it makes a nice round circle) Cut dough into triangle shapes and put into the palm of your hand. Take cooled potato filling and make a small ball. Press ball into dough and wrap it in half. Pinch all the way around so that it’s sealed. Place wrapped perogies onto wax paper-covered cookie sheet.

Boil a pot of water (no approximate amount of water) and put perogies in. Once they are done, they’ll float to the top of the water. Put a bit of butter into a bowl and pour perogies in to cover. Serve with sour cream if desired.

Recipe courtesy of Lina Laine.