Jeff Lattimer aims to revolutionize lawncare

Jeff Lattimer’s life is a classic success story. He is proof that a spark of inspiration can actually take you places – in this case, to Westerville.

Lattimer and his family made the move from the East Coast to the Midwest almost seven years ago when his wife took a new job. They quickly found many of the Midwest tropes to be true: things were cheaper, people were nicer. Lattimer was also surprised to find that Columbus was becoming a hotbed for technology start-ups, fueled by the city’s innovative economy and a strong foundation of education. Little did Lattimer know, he would end up utilizing those same factors when he started his own business.

Lattimer initially worked for a large corporation, leveraging double majors in industrial systems engineering and technical theater as a project manager. Somewhat accidentally, he encountered an automated lawnmower at a trade show. Just like that, he was hooked.

Lattimer learned that while automated lawnmowers – often described as a Roomba for your yard – had been successful in Europe, there was a massive gap in the market of the U. S. Industry-leading companies like Honda and Husqvarna.

Enter Lattimer. He built a company, Autmow Robotic Mowing, that acts as a liaison between the manufacturer and the consumer, eliminating barriers by providing face-to-face installation and training services on the new technology. No one else is doing quite what he’s doing and his brainchild company has tripled in the last year alone, seeing increases in customers in central Ohio, in locations and employees. He is one of only eight companies in the U.S. that sits on Husqvarna’s roundtable for development, and regularly meets with Honda to discuss customer feedback.

“It’s an adventure,” Lattimer says about starting his own business. “It’s the scariest, but most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done. To leave the office cubicle and try to create something from scratch is incredibly rewarding. We’re really making the rules, because this industry doesn’t exist yet.”

It certainly hasn’t been easy, though. In the span of just a few short years, Lattimer and his wife both underwent job transitions. At the same time, they’re raising a family. Lattimer recalls one incident in particular that was the breaking point, where the impact of working both his day job and new business took effect on his family. In response to this, he quit his corporate job to focus solely on his business and family. He’s learned valuable lessons along the way, such as when to lean on people and how to know when to ask for help.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is to listen to what customers are asking, but also to my employees,” Lattimer says.

It’s clear that Lattimer is a non-stop person, evident in the time investment and hard work he’s put into his business. He’s the first to say that his mind is often in several different places at once, jumping constantly from one idea to another. He credits his employees for helping him remain focused at times. Getting to be out in the field instead of a cubicle helps too.

He’s also always on the go outside of his business, spending time with family and engaging in active, healthy hobbies. Fitness is his outlet and a constant in his life. He has always strived to live a life filled with activity and philanthropy. Prior to the business, Lattimer volunteered as an EMT and rescue scuba diver. Most recently, he participated in Pelotonia.

One of his favorite parts of running his own business is the people he can help. Automated mowers, it turns out, are ideal for the physically impaired. That can mean freedom and help to keep a person independent in their home. It’s something he feels strongly about and is happy to provide.

“I’ve never called myself a salesperson,” Lattimer says. “It’s about educating the person on what the product can do for them. Customers are family too. Everyone names their mower!”

Lattimer’s mower is named Moe. A couple of his favorites have included Moses and Moana.

This success story certainly won’t stop here. With Lattimer’s motivation and drive, we’re sure this businessman is “mowing” places.

Taylor Woodhouse is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.