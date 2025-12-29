Janet Tressler-Davis reflects on life and leadership in Westerville

When Janet Tressler-Davis stepped into the role of president and CEO of the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce in 1992, she wasn’t just accepting a job; she was fulfilling her purpose.

A lifelong Westerville resident with an innate calling to civic service, she brought an unmatched sense of compassion, commitment and vision to her position – shaping the trajectory of not just her own life, but also of the chamber and community itself. Following her retirement last October, Tressler-Davis reflects on the impact of her 33-year tenure.

Westerville woman

Long before Tressler-Davis became one of the most recognized leaders in Westerville, she was simply a young girl growing up in the community she’d one day help shape.

She was raised in a house built by her parents on Walnut Street; attending kindergarten at the Masonic Lodge, grades 1-6 at St. Paul Catholic School, junior high at Blendon Middle School and high school at Westerville South High School.

From the time she was a student, Tressler-Davis stayed busy with school and community activities. She danced, cheered, was on the synchronized swimming and diving team, practiced gymnastics and worked summers at the pool across from Blendon. Her involvement stemmed from her parents’ passion for service – her mother, she says, always volunteering somewhere, and her father, a Westerville City Council member for many years and mayor of the city for 11.

“(My parents) were always doing something in the community,” she says. “It was very natural in our growing up. You just kept busy.”

That outlook followed Tressler-Davis to Otterbein University – a family tradition – where she served as a resident assistant, cheered and worked part-time at the Northland Mall while majoring in speech communications and minoring in business.

Her first job out of college was at JCPenney Casualty Insurance, where she was introduced to volunteering at the Westerville Music & Arts Festival – an opportunity that would unknowingly influence the rest of her life.

She fell in love with volunteering at the festival, leading her to chair volunteer recruitment – a role she would hold for years – eventually taking on the benefits and logistics committees for the event as well.

When JCPenney was bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance several years later, Tressler-Davis was given the option to move to Texas – but in her heart, she knew she wanted to stay in Westerville. So, she took an HR position at Columbus Children’s Hospital, where she worked for two-and-a-half years.

Then, the president and CEO position at the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce became available.

“I jumped at it immediately,” she says. “I applied, interviewed at Otterbein University Campus Center, and I got the job there. And it’s been history ever since.”

Creating a collaborative culture

For Tressler-Davis, landing the position wasn’t just a match for her abilities – though she always enjoyed planning, organizing and leading – it felt like a role she was destined for.

“It was a happy day,” she recalls fondly. “It was just a job I was meant for, and I just loved it.”

When Tressler-Davis entered her role, the chamber had about 250 members, and the City itself was on the verge of expansion, looking to annex the 941-acre plot that is now Westar. With Westerville already a heavily-residential community, she immediately recognized an opportunity to strengthen the city’s business foundation.

“The business aspect of our community was just ripe to grow,” she says. “Then, the 941 (made me) even more passionate about business benefits.”

Tressler-Davis championed the evolution of how the chamber supports local businesses by taking already-established events – such as the Music & Arts Festival and Evening of Elegance – and expanding them in size, scope and sponsorship.

She also launched several new initiatives. The Taste of Westerville spotlights local restaurants, Business Specials of the Week give members more visibility and chamber recognition has expanded to include not only Business Person of the Year, but also Young Professional and Veteran Champion awards.

One of Tressler-Davis’ proudest initiatives is the Election Academy, a program designed to encourage business-minded individuals to pursue public office. Since its inception, several graduates have stepped into civic leadership roles.

Internally, Tressler-Davis transitioned the chamber from a heavily volunteer-driven model to one supported by professional staff, reflecting the same standards as the businesses it represents.

“Ultimately, the financial stability of the chamber was important for me,” she says. “They always say, ‘Leave something better than how you found it.’”

That mindset led to one of the chamber’s biggest milestones: the establishment of its own, permanent building on Commerce Park Drive in 2002.

Special interest groups also flourished under Tressler-Davis’ guidance. Women in Business, Young Leaders, SOHOs (small office/home office businesses) – and, at one time, the Bar Association and the CPA Network – all provide tailored support across industries.

Over the years, her commitment helped the chamber grow by 60 percent – now boasting more than 800 members – and earn widespread recognition and awards. Some of these awards include the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Ethics and the Chamber Professionals of Ohio’s 2024 Chamber of the Year award.

Beyond business

Aside from business development, Tressler-Davis’ lasting impact is rooted in the community connections she’s helped build, especially those in collaboration with Westerville’s educators.

Through initiatives such as Westerville Way and externship programs – now, WorkWISE – she strengthened the link between education and employment, preparing students for real-world opportunities and creating a pipeline of future talent for local businesses.

“Number one from all of us (was always), ‘How can we be working together? Where do we need help from each other?’” she says.

Thanks to her leadership style, the chamber has not only become a community hub where local businesses find support, but one where all kinds of partnerships form, ideas take shape and members invest in each other’s successes.

Even in retirement, Tressler-Davis sees opportunity ahead.

“There’s (still) more potential in the workforce space,” she says. “We’ve built a nice foundation… and I think they’ll be able to take it to the next level.”

She also hopes to see the chamber bring back its nonprofit scholarship foundation – not just for students, but for local business owners as well.

Make it a great day

After three decades at the helm, Tressler-Davis hasn’t just left a record of achievements, she’s left a culture of purpose, progress and people-first leadership – ensuring Westerville thrives for generations to come.

And, for her, stepping away doesn’t mean stepping out: Westerville will always be home, and the chamber will always be a part of her story.

“I’ve loved every day of this work,” she says. “It has never felt like a job. It felt like a purpose.”

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.