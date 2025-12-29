Inside Westerville’s thriving, multi-generational running scene

Expand Columbus Running Company

Ten years ago, run clubs were designated for marathon trainers or 5K enthusiasts. Group runs were large-scale, centered around upcoming races and primarily void of younger generations. Now, it’s difficult to take a walk on a trail after 5 p.m. without seeing a run club whiz by, packed with runners of all ages.

“Right now, the running scene is booming, and that’s true across the entire country,” Eric Fruth, co-owner of Columbus Running Company, says. “But when we look locally, Westerville is very much a hub of what’s happening in Ohio, and it’s been really fun to watch.”

The swell of the running wave

Fruth explains that prior to COVID-19, most run clubs were training-focused. However, when these large groups couldn’t meet in 2020, small groups began popping up in communities that had more of a social focus.

These clubs were a way for people to get outside and socialize with neighbors in a small-scale setting. In a time of isolation, what was once deemed a solitary sport transformed into a vehicle for connecting with others. As the world came back to life, these micro-groups stayed.

As time has progressed, social run clubs steadily grew, but the age group remained around 30 years and above.

“In 2021 and 2022, there was a lot of panic in this industry (surrounding) 20-year-olds finding their way into running,” Fruth says. “And then, when it became part of the Instagram algorithm, they suddenly all started showing up to all these runs, and now it’s cross-generational.”

Social media became a catalyst for the sport, and Gen Z newcomers flocked to run clubs and races. However, it’s not just Gen Z following the trend. Running is seeing unprecedented multi-generational participation worldwide.

According to Strava, a global fitness tracking platform with more than 120 million users, participation in run clubs increased 59 percent globally in 2024. RunSignup, one of the largest online platforms for race registration and timing, reported an eight percent increase in per-event participation in 2024.

Why Westerville?

Although many communities across Columbus have embraced the running wave, Westerville has seen a notable spike.

“We think, in part, it’s the accessibility. There’s a fantastic trail system in Westerville, well-maintained with multiple jumping off points, whether they’re starting from the Westerville Rec Center, at Otterbein University or coming here to one of our group runs,” Fruth says.

Westerville’s 51-mile Bike & Walk (B&W) path system travels through parks, neighborhoods and green spaces, providing miles of paved paths and plenty of route options. Since the trails connect so much of the city and link into the larger Ohio-to-Erie Trail, they’re easily accessible from just about anywhere and ideal for everything from short jogs to long-distance training.

Beyond the B&W, Sharon Woods Metro Park, Inniswood Metro Gardens and Heritage Park Loop are great running destinations.

Fruth has also noticed that many runners who joined larger run clubs in the city when they were younger – such as Short North Running Club, one of Columbus’ largest run clubs – have continued that habit after moving to Westerville.

“People who were younger Short North runners with us a decade ago, as they’re making the move to the suburbs and starting families, they’re coming to Westerville,” Fruth says. “Westerville, more than our other suburban shops and run locations, is where we see people that we’ve known from the Short North.”

Mark your calendars

Another reason why Westerville is such a popular running destination is due to its stacked race calendar. Many of these races take place at the Westerville Sports Complex, allowing for consistent events with minimal road closures.

“The Westerville Sports Complex has been a fantastic partner, and so almost any given weekend you’re going to find a 5K, a 10K, something that’s happening centered right there on Cleveland Avenue,” Fruth says. “They have a really unique course that doesn't block anything, so you can run that entire race without disrupting a neighborhood.”

Taking the first stride

As the running community in Westerville continues to grow, one truth stands out: you don’t have to be an expert to belong.

“Everyone shows up assuming, ‘I’m going to be the slowest, I’m not going to fit in.’ What people find when they actually get to a running group is that it’s one of the most inclusive groups you can find,” Fruth says. “No one cares about your pace… It’s about going out, moving together and just having fun.”

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.