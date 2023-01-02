How two Westerville natives are finding joy in helping dogs help people

Dogs can be wonderful bundles of joy. Whether you prefer a small, fluffy lap dog or a man-sized hound, every family can find a pup that’s right for them.

For thousands of years, dogs have been earning their title as “man’s best friend” through their hard work and utility, whether that utility means herding cattle, locating missing people, or simply being a loyal and loving companion.

In recent decades, these jobs have shifted as our needs have changed, giving dogs new ways of helping their two-legged companions.

One important role that dogs have filled is to be service animals, specially trained to help people with disabilities lead independent and fulfilling lives. Service dogs help open doors, fetch things and guide their owners out of harm’s way, making them an incredible resource for their owners.

But service dogs aren’t simply bred to be so useful. It’s through the hard work and training of people like Elysabeth Bouton that service dogs can be true companions and aids to people with unique needs.

Bouton has lived in Westerville for the past 21 years with her husband, Phillip, and college-age children, Ellie and Caedan. She works for The Ohio State University in the college of social work, but off campus, her students stand on four legs.

Currently working with her fifth dog – a golden retriever named Camilla – Bouton has been working with Canine Companions for several years and has learned a lot during her journey.

The dogs must reach certain benchmarks along their journey of training to be service dogs. To help reach those goals, Bouton says, dog trainers have many resources at their fingertips including books, puppy classes, playdates with other hopeful service dogs and more.

Being able to turn to her fellow puppy raisers to ask questions and turn to for help has been a huge help to Bouton over the years.

“It’s really a community, we support each other,” Bouton says. “We might have wine and cheese and have the dogs play. … I think because I was becoming an empty nester, I was really looking for something like that and I just have really taken all that in and enjoyed it.”

“A huge part of being a puppy raiser is taking the dog everywhere with you so that when they get placed with their new person, they know how to act in different environments,” Bouton says.

Although there is a lot for the dogs to learn, Bouton assures that it’s not all work. She tries to balance each dog’s training with some down time so they can play and act like a normal dog.

Over the years, Bouton has been asked if saying goodbye to her dogs is hard, and while she does say a piece of her heart leaves with each dog, in the end it is worth it knowing that they are helping someone.

“It’s a very fulfilling, rewarding thing to do,” Bouton says. “Parts of it are challenging at times, but overall, it’s just very rewarding and fun.”

Service dog jobs aren’t the only new roles dogs are stepping into. Emotional support and therapy dogs have become increasingly utilized in hospitals, assisted living centers, schools, airports and more.

Cynthia Laurie-Rose, a professor of experimental psychology at Otterbein University, found that emotional support dogs can be particularly useful for college students experiencing stress.

Several years ago, she co-founded a service dog raising group on campus called OtterPAWS. Laurie-Rose noticed something whenever she would bring a service dog to class.

“I started to see just how meaningful (it was) for these kids to see a dog in class,” Laurie-Rose says. “They take pictures, they just loved having a dog in class even though they couldn’t interact with it.”

So, she expanded the organization and adjusted its focus to try and get more therapy dogs on campus. Laurie-Rose hoped that that students could benefit from having more friendly and furry faces around Otterbein.

Now, OtterPAWS hosts events for trained therapy dogs and their handlers to meet with students around the campus. One such event was hosted on freshman move-in day this fall and Laurie-Rose says the dogs made quite a difference to many students who were away from their families for the first time.

“Not only is there real comfort with interacting with the dogs, but also it’s bringing out people,” Laurie-Rose says. “You’re seeing people that are feeling like you and so it really is a way to not only promote the interaction with the animal, but interaction with other humans as well.”

Although the concept is still a work in progress, Laurie-Rose says they have had tremendous support from the university and Otterbein President John Comerford. She hopes that in time they are able to overcome some challenges – like finding more spaces to host the dogs and students safely – but is very happy with their progress so far.

“It takes a while to kind of learn all the things, but I think it got me to this point that I’m just very pleased about bringing dogs to the kids on campus,” Laurie-Rose says. “It’s just amazing to see what those animals can do for kids that are either homesick or feeling stressed. It really makes a difference to them and so it’s been really rewarding.”

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com.