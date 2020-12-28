How to stick to your New Year's resolutions

According to a survey from YouGov, an international research data and analytical group, 50 percent of people said their 2020 New Year’s resolution was to exercise more, while 43 percent said their goal was to eat healthier. However, the same survey reported that in 2019, only 7 percent stuck with their resolutions. Westerville resident Laura Berger hopes to increase that number.

Berger, a dietitian with a holistic approach, originally went to school for health promotion and fitness but wasn’t completely satisfied with what that degree offered her.

“I knew that I wanted to work with people to help them be healthier and I didn’t exactly know what that looked like,” Berger says.

She went back to school and earned a Bachelor of Science in dietetics and a master’s in human nutrition from The Ohio State University, which led her to get licensed in dietetics. Berger was finally happy with her knowledge to help others in their pursuit of a healthy lifestyle.

“Through my studies, I really saw the power of food and how not only will it help people lose weight and feel better, but really change people’s lives, help heal chronic disease and help correct digestive disorders,” Berger says.

Berger says she follows a holistic approach that identifies the root cause of problems people are experiencing and treats the body from the inside out. In other words, she targets and treats the problem, not its symptoms.

“I love the holistic perspective because I feel like it’s actually helping people change and heal for the long term, not just giving a little Band-Aid treatment,” Berger says.

A whole lot of holistic help

Don’t just remove things from your diet – add on nutrient-dense foods.

“I like to encourage people to eat, not just for the short-term, but really for the rest of your life because it is going to help prevent some of the issues like cancers and heart disease rather than trying to treat it,” Berger says.

She says she sees a spike in interested clients in September and January. She believes this is because people are getting back into routines in these months and want to form new healthy habits. In September, summer is over and school is starting so routines pick back up. It is similar in January, when the holidays are over and things are returning to normal, which is when New Year’s resolutions start to kick in.

Plan ahead.

Berger says most people fail at their resolutions because they lack accountability and they don’t have a plan. People get overwhelmed because they’re not motivated and without a reasonable plan, it’s hard to get started.

“Anybody can do something for a couple of weeks, but if you’re just forcing yourself to do it, you don’t have a structure or a plan that you enjoy, then you’re not going to be successful,” Berger says.

Her pro tip: If you’re going to a party or event, bring a dish that’s in your nutritional plan. That way you have something to eat that’s enjoyable and you’re less likely to splurge on other foods that may not be in your diet.

“Don’t ever rely on somebody else to take care of your nutritional need,” Berger says. “You have to be proactive about it.”

Enjoy the foods you’re eating.

Berger wants her clients to enjoy food and feel good about the plans she sets out for them. She says it’s easy to stick to a fad diet for a few days and lose a couple of pounds, but realistically, unless you make sustainable changes to your lifestyle, you will regain the weight.

“I think if you can find freedom in healthy eating, then you’re going to win,” Berger says.

Don’t feel pressured about resolutions.

Berger says that a lot of her clients feel too overwhelmed to follow healthy habits during the holiday seasons, but there are plenty of opportunities to keep your nutrition in check and maybe just a few special occasions when you can treat yourself.

Maddie Gehring is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.