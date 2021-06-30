Otterbein graduate’s journey with horses

Emily Tepe has spent more of her life in a saddle than on the ground – or at least, that’s how it seems.

Originally from Chicago, Tepe has been riding since she was 7 years old. Throughout her childhood, everything was horses. Horse toys, horse movies, horse posters – she had it all. Her aunt owned horses and ponies, so Tepe would spend hours with the animals. It’s no surprise that love became a lifelong passion.

Tepe began taking lessons at a small barn, purely for fun.

“It was very relaxed, nothing super fancy,” she says. “It was a no pressured way to enter the world of horses.”

Throughout high school, Tepe worked on a ranch during the summers teaching lessons, working cows and leading trail rides.

But like many horse enthusiasts, the hobby evolved into a sport, and competitions and horse shows followed.

When it came to choosing a college, Tepe knew she had to go somewhere she could continue to ride and compete. She happened to be in Ohio when her sister told her about a college in Westerville that had a beautiful barn.

“I toured Otterbein University and loved it,” Tepe says. “The barn sealed the deal. It’s a stunning facility with amazing horses. You pull up to the gate and it lifts in front of you, revealing this long driveway – it’s breathtaking.”

Otterbein was a perfect choice for Tepe because, although riding is her passion, she wanted to major in communications and sociology. Many colleges require that a student who wants to ride horses and compete must major in some sort of equine studies, but Otterbein embraces students with a variety of interests.

Excellence in Equine

There are many different styles of riding, and Tepe has conquered most of them. From Western to English riding, dressage, barrel racing and pole bending, she loves it all.

At Otterbein, she was part of the dressage, hunt and events team. Jumping is her passion, leaping three-foot-high barricades and expertly navigating courses. And with that comes the occasional tumble.

“I’ve fallen so many times – at least 15 or so,” Tepe says. “It’s so true, the saying, you have to get right back on the horse. It’s a psychological barrier in any sport. If you fail and allow that fear to sit with you, it can be difficult.”

Tepe recalls the first time she fell off her horse. It was a simple mistake of leaning too far forward in her saddle and while she wasn’t injured, she began to cry. Her instructor picked her up, wiped her tears away and told her to get back into the saddle.

Today, Tepe competes with Little Leo, a horse she leases at Otterbein.

“Leo is a very accomplished event horse and he’s the coolest, most talented, most challenging horse I’ve ever worked with,” she says. “He has a huge character and big personality. It’s been really fun working with him and learning how to ride him well and help him be the best horse he can be.”

Tepe and Leo just returned from Dayton where they competed in their second competition of the year.

Lessons From Leo

Equine sports change a person from the inside out. Tepe has learned how to be a truer, stronger person by being part of the sport.

“It’s impossible to grow up around horses and not develop a sense of perseverance and dedication,” she says. “The fun part of the sport is riding, but you can’t do that without mucking the stalls, taking care of the horse when they’re injured and more. There are so many behind-the-scenes tasks that happen to get us riding.”

"Be the person that is willing to do the hard work."

“You have to let things roll off your back,” Tepe says. “You have to learn how to ask things of your horse gently and correctly but take the punches as they come.”

Like any sport, Tepe says it’s difficult not to compare oneself to other athletes – but the nature of equestrianism can amplify that. It’s not uncommon to get on social media and see riders with fancy equipment and resources and their pricey horses.

Tepe’s advice is to simply focus on the horse you’re riding, your own success and find joy in what you do rather than comparing yourself to others.

The Hurdle to Jump

Tepe graduated from Otterbein in May 2021. While she plans to move back to Chicago in August or September to work for a halfway house or diversion program, she’s spending the summer in Westerville at the Otterbein Equestrian Camp for middle school and high schoolers. Tepe loves giving lessons, working with kids and continuing to ride Leo.

Her advice to those kids who want to start riding might sound strange at first, but is indisputably accurate: be a barn rat and get good and dirty.

“Be the person that is willing to do the hard work and always have a broom in your hand,” she says. “Hang around the barn and ask what needs to be done, because that’s how you learn the sport of riding. Be satisfied with the learning process and embrace it.”

