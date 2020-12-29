Honoring veterans in Westerville

Westerville is widely known for its utmost support for its Veterans.

Just one example is the Westerville Field of Honor, one of the biggest tributes in the community with 3,500 U.S. flags lining the grounds of the Westerville Sports Complex on the days leading up to Memorial Day.

In addition, Westerville residents are highly involved in Westerville’s Honor Flight Columbus, the nationally recognized program that, in the past 13 years, has transported 6,836 senior Veterans to Washington D.C. for a free visit to the nation’s memorials.

With so much outreach and passion in the community, the Westerville Area Chamber has created a new award to be presented at the 2021 Annual Lunch and Awards Program January 26. The Veteran Champion Award is extended to Veteran-owned businesses, but also to those who show endless support and provide resources to Veterans.

“It is an opportunity to recognize and extend our appreciation – or gratitude – to a person in our business community who has either served our country or passionately supports Veterans through their actions of hiring practices, Veteran spousal support and/or support of Veteran programs in the community,” Westerville Area Chamber President and CEO Janet Tressler-Davis says.

Go Virtual for Veterans

Yet another source of support for the community’s Veterans can be found through the Westerville Rotary Club. In November 2020, the club put on the Rotary Honors Veterans Virtual 5K Walk/Run to fund a donation to SEALKIDS, a national nonprofit that helps children of Navy SEALs.

× Expand A small group of organizers met to walk together for the Rotary Honors Veterans 5K/Run.

SEALKIDS focuses on assisting Navy SEAL families with any child education needs. For example, many of SEALKIDS programs offer specialized learning and disability tutoring, something essential but expensive.

The Rotary Honors Veterans Walk/Run generated a $1,000 donation to SEALKIDS, which will cover the costs of tutoring a child for a whole month.

SEALKIDS Coordinator Blair Bonifield says that although events such as this one are usually in-person, the support is still just as impressive.

“I think these virtual challenges allow people to get out of their houses and give them something to look forward to,” she says. “We saw people come together on Facebook talking about their run and how they were going to do it – people know this is a good cause.”

More Veteran Voices

The Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC), established in Westerville four years ago, helps Veterans transition back home and navigate obstacles such as mental health issues, income, disability and more. The MVRC Executive Director Len Proper says that it’s important to recognize people who do the right things for the right reasons.

“The men and women who return home from military service are not looking for handouts, special consideration or even a ‘Thank you for your service.’ They just want to get on with their lives,” Proper says. “But sometimes, their service drops some heavy baggage on them and they struggle to adapt and struggle to provide for their families.”

The MVRC allows residents to plug in their Kroger Plus Card so that purchases will earn rewards for the center. People can also shop at smile.amazon.com and selected the MVRC as the charity of choice so that 0.5 percent of the sale benefits the cause.

“Little things mean a lot – a flag flying outside a business, maybe a small discount for veterans,” Proper says. “It tells Veterans that they are not forgotten and that their sacrifices on behalf of their country have not been in vain.”

The Westerville Military Banner Program – managed by the city but a program of the Westerville Parks Foundation – is another way the community celebrates Veterans.

Noskowiak taking a selfie in front of her son's banner.

“Aside from being one of the city’s most popular community relations programs each year, there’s a real emotion to it,” Community Affairs Director Christa Dickey says. “Family members briefly hand over these treasured photos – whether they are from World War II or active duty – and there’s a story of service and sacrifice in each and every one of these faces. Westerville has a long history of honoring its service members, and this has been a special way to continue that tradition.”

Longtime resident, the president of Marine Corps Family Support Community and a mother of several Veterans Cathy Noskowiak is one of the biggest advocates of the Banner Program. Her oldest daughter enlisted into the Army National Guard and her son is a United States Marine, and in December 2020 celebrated nine years serving. Noskowiak was a huge part in the program’s origination and is vocal about Veteran appreciation.

“The Banner Program is a great tool to teach kids. I visit the schools around Veterans Day (pre-COVID-19) and talk about what it’s like to have a family member serve and all the sacrifices our Vets make,” she says. “It’s amazing that people can walk up and down the street and see family, neighbors or even recognize someone at the grocery store who is serving or served.”

For Noskowiak, there’s an easy explanation as to why there are so many programs, celebrations and honors for local Veterans.

“Westerville is a family,” she says. “I’ve been here my entire life and the community looks out for one another. If there’s a crisis, people will always help. I think residents know how thankful they should be for the sacrifices Veterans make. I’m very proud to say I’m from Westerville.”

The 2021 Westerville Military Banner Program will be open for applications Jan. 4-March 1.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.