Home modifications in Westerville homes for disability accessibility

Given all the costs, options and safety concerns, making necessary disability-accommodating changes to a home can be a Herculean task, underscoring the importance of proper research and preparation.

Visually impaired

For those with visual impairments, additional light fixtures to illuminate dim areas in the home make an easy modification.

Replacing traditional flooring with non-slip tiles is a smart way to reduce the risk of slipping or tripping over items or liquids on the ground, allowing individuals with visual impairments to walk confidently around the home. Tactile strips in front of doorways and stairwells are another great option.

Organizational components such as shelves, cabinets and plastic dividers make it easier to independently find household items. Labeling them in braille may make things even easier for those with severe visual impairments.

Hearing impaired

For those with hearing loss, it’s important to remove obstacles such as oversized furniture or larger décor that could complicate face-to-face communication. An open floor layout can be very accommodating.

These individuals may not be able to hear alarms, so switching out traditional alarms with strobe lights or vibrations offers greater safety.

Deaf-friendly communities such as Westerville’s Columbus Colony offer more options. This specialized housing is managed by employees who are fluent in American Sign Language and offers interpreters, communication tools such as write boards and built-in accessibility features.

Physically impaired

Modifications for physical disabilities should create an environment conducive to mobility. Clearing out hallways, removing mats and rugs, adding railings, and swapping out light switches for motion sensors are a few options for preventing injuries. Replacing traditional doorknobs with handles makes it easier to open and close doors.

Another essential modification is grab bars in bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens and hallways. Suction cup grab bars are easy to install and offer additional protection when moving around the house. Another option is to remove doors from bedrooms or secluded areas to ensure that accidents or injuries don’t go unnoticed.

Other helpful options include:

For homes with multiple levels, a chair lift can mitigate complications when walking up and down stairs.

For outdoor living areas, ramps provide individuals with wheelchairs or canes a way to get in and out of the house with ease.

In-home support or specialized community living may be viable for individuals with physical disabilities or limitations.

There are daytime services, such as those offered through Open Door Columbus, that offer support and engaging activities for people with mobility difficulties. This includes an art studio, on-the-job support, group outings and theater performances.

Cost of remodeling

Depending on the scale of the remodel or service, home accessibility modification costs can quickly add up. That’s why it’s important to establish a budget and a plan before diving into a project.

From $50 worth of light switch adjustments to stairlifts ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars, the cost of accommodating different needs varies.

Wall mounts and grab bar prices can start as low as $20 apiece, increasing up to $50 for stainless steel bars. Non-slip flooring is priced at an average of $2 per square foot.

Ramps can range from $200-$5,000 depending on the length and material. Stairlifts are typically priced around $2,500-$5,000 because of the installation process and mechanics. Make sure to check with your healthcare provider for pricing options.

It’s important to recognize the Fair Housing Act and what it means for individuals with disabilities and their homes. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Fair Housing Act “protects people from discrimination when renting or buying a home, getting a mortgage, seeking housing assistance, or engaging in other housing-related activities.” Under this legislation, persons with disabilities can’t be discriminated against when acquiring housing and housing accommodations.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.