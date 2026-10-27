Holiday performances in Westerville

This holiday season, Westerville’s performing arts groups continue to provide sensational performances for the community, with each bringing something unique to the table. From the return of Handel’s Messiah Sing-Along to the poetic performance of The Other Side of Christmas, these events offer something for the entire family to enjoy.

Expand Otterbein Theatre

Rock of Ages presented by Otterbein University Theatre

Thurs.-Sun., Nov. 19-22

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall

Featuring ’80s rock anthems such as “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “I Wanna Know What Love Is” and “Don’t Stop Believin',” this show is a must-see for classic rock fans. Based on the book by Chris D’Arienzo, the five-time Tony-nominated musical follows a group of friends who join forces to prevent their beloved bar, where rock and roll rules, from being demolished. With arrangements and orchestration by Ethan Popp, this musical is bound to rock your world.

Expand Jeff Kemeter

Twelfth Night presented by Curtain Players

Fri.-Sun., Dec. 5-20

Curtain Players Theatre

Prepare for a show full of mystery, laughter and surprise centered around the 12 nights of Christmas. Based on William Shakespeare’s work, the classic love story gets complicated by a series of mix-ups. After the star couple is separated by an unfortunate incident, they reunite through less-than-ideal means. Audiences will enter a comedic wonderland that reminds them of the importance of love amid the unpredictability of life.

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Christmas for the Generations: A Holiday Spectacular presented by Generations Performing Arts Center

Fri.-Sat., Dec. 11-12

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall

Back to bring holiday wonder to audiences, Christmas for the Generations: A Holiday Spectacular features young Generations performers dancing to a wide variety of iconic Christmas anthems. The production also includes well-known characters, including everyone’s favorite tap-dancing reindeer. The two-night celebration gives young dancers an opportunity to showcase their talents and share their love of dance with the community.

Expand Andrew Long

Handel’s Messiah Sing-Along

Sun., Dec. 6

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church

With John McClain returning as conductor, this is an event where the audience makes the performance. Featuring George Frideric Handel’s original score, Messiah has stood as one of the most powerful classical music pieces of all time. Attendees can also receive a Messiah score booklet to follow along. Whether you’re a regular or attending for the first time – and whether you choose to sing along or simply listen – you’ll feel the spirit of community and Christmas.

Expand WNHS Theatre Boosters

The Other Side of Christmas presented by Westerville North Theatre

Thurs.-Sat., Dec. 10-12

Westerville North High School

The holiday season is filled with joy for many; however, what about those whose holidays don’t go as planned? Based on the writing of E. B. Lee, The Other Side of Christmas follows a series of stories depicting unfortunate circumstances, from being stuck in line on Black Friday to losing a loved one or being trapped at the office holiday party. Told through the perspective of a radio show, the production tears down the perfectionism often associated with Christmas and reminds audiences that what makes the holiday special is the people who surround us.

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The Nutcracker presented by Revolution Dance

Sat., Dec. 19

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall

When Clara falls asleep on Christmas Eve, she enters a fantastical world filled with toy soldiers, magical creatures and the enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy. Revolution Dance brings the beloved holiday classic to life through elegant choreography, colorful costumes and dancers ages 5 and up. With its iconic score and timeless story, The Nutcracker offers a festive performance for audiences of all ages.

Expand Good for Westerville

Christmas Parade presented by Good for Westerville

Sat., Dec. 5

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church

Hosted by Good for Westerville, the Christmas Parade makes its way back into the heart of Westerville. From hot cocoa and Christmas costumes to photo opportunities with Santa, the event offers plenty of activities to create a winter wonderland atmosphere. Once the parade begins, there’s something for everyone to enjoy as Westerville comes alive with the spirit of Christmas.

Yeir Reyes Gonzalez is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.