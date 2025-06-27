Not only are herbs often low-maintenance, but growing your own herbs and spices can also help save on grocery bills, minimize pesticide exposure and support a healthy lifestyle.

Choosing the right herbs

Gardeners should educate themselves on which herbs grow best in their geographical Hardiness Zone. Examples of herbs that thrive in Zone 6 (Ohio’s zone) include:

Basil

Catnip

Cilantro

Dill

Lavender

Lemon balm

Lemon grass

Lovage

Mint

Nettles

Onion and garlic chives

Oregano

Parsley

Rhubarb

Rosemary

Sage

Sorrel

Thyme

Yarrow

More to know before you sow

Compatibility

Certain herbs don’t have similar water preferences and some plants prefer to spread out within their space, making them bad roommates. This includes mint and lemon balm. Herbs that grow great together include dill, cilantro and parsley; or rosemary, oregano, sage and thyme.

Potting

Always plant herbs in containers that are a bit larger than the plant and have drainage holes. Containers should be 6-12 inches deep. If the herbs grow horizontally, only plant two per square foot. If they grow vertically, four to six can be planted within a square foot.

Sun vs. shade

Most herbs love sunlight and will produce more leaves when given four to eight hours of sun daily, including rosemary, oregano and basil. Other herbs can still thrive in partially shaded areas. Dill, cilantro, parsley and chives only require about four hours of sunlight daily.

Watering and pruning

Generally, herbs should be watered two to three times a week, but herbs such as rosemary, sage and thyme can be watered once a week. Indoor herbs will need to be watered less than those growing outdoors. In addition to watering, herbs should be regularly pruned to encourage leaf growth and increase sun exposure.

Soil

Herbs prefer loose and moist well-draining soil with a pH level around 6.5.

For herbs in pots, an all-purpose potting mix is suggested; if the mix contains peat moss or coconut coir, even better. For herbs growing indoors, a more specific, indoor potting mix is required to maintain proper levels of moisture and nutrients

Harvesting and storing

When harvesting, remember to leave some foliage to encourage continued growth. For leafier herbs such as basil, pinch off the top few leaves. For longer-stemmed herbs such as rosemary, cut closer to the base.

Herbs can be stored on the countertop in a container with an inch or two of water. They can be stored in the refrigerator the same way, or between slightly damp paper towels in a plastic bag. They can also be frozen for later if encased in water, olive oil or butter.

The next best thing

While growing your own herbs and spices can be a wonderful project, not everyone has the time. If you’re looking for fresh alternatives to store-bought herbs and spices, look no further than your local businesses and Farmers Market vendors.

Westerville Saturday Farmers Market features many local produce vendors such as:

Bale Kenyon Family Farms and Greenhouse

Basil and Thyme

Castle View Farm

Chile Dean’s Pepper Scene

Drift Hill Farms

From Scratch Farm

Fuhrmann Orchards

Granville Lavender Farm

New Albany Organics

New Path Farm

Tripping Vittles

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.