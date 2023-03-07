Groundbreaking Westerville OHSAA tournament paves the way for all-girls wrestling programs

In June 1972, then President Richard Nixon inked his signature onto a piece of legislation that would shake the foundations of organized educational and athletic programs in publicly funded schools across America.

Fast forward to almost 50 years later, Title IX is as important today as it was then when it comes to women’s equality in education and athletics. It’s been an uphill battle for proponents of progress, but with each passing year success can be measured by historic firsts in girls sports.

With more than 800 girls currently wrestling in the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), the Schottenstein Center is preparing to host the state’s first-ever sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament alongside the boys tournament on March 11-13. It’s another historic milestone for girls seeking an equal playing field in athletics.

The acknowledgment of girls wrestling as an official OHSAA athletics program has legitimized the hard work of these athletes and created a proper platform for them to be recognized on a state level. Westerville North athletic director Wes Elifritz believes all-girls wrestling tournaments will encourage more young girls to join programs across the state.

Though the tournament for female wrestlers is new to the state, Westerville North has been a supportive home for these athletes for nearly two decades. Wrestling coach David Grant has been working with female wrestlers for the entirety of his 19-year tenure. Brooke Gipson, a 2006 graduate of Westerville North, was Grant’s first female wrestler and set the tone for all future girls in the program.

Senior Melania Szawranskyj has been wrestling for Westerville North since her freshman year, and has primarily competed against boys. When the OHSAA announced its plan to host an official state tournament this year, meeting Westerville’s requirements to create an official program, Szawranskyj found herself in a leadership position within the girls program.

Grant has taken control of both the boys and girls programs to ensure they’re both given proper attention. Both receive separate gym and practice times, and Grant has made sure to give the girls the right resources. But juggling both programs isn’t a simple task. Assistant coaches like Paul Szawranskyj, senior athlete Szawranskyj’s father, are key in keeping the program rolling without missing a beat.

On Dec. 8 last year, North hosted its first home meet. The community had a good turnout, showing excitement for the historic moment. The boys wrestling team was there to show their support as well, creating a tunnel for the girls as they walked into meet for the first time.

“The boys have accepted them from day one, the culture is good between the two programs,” says Grant. “All the girls are really hard-working and that draws the teachers and community to want to support them.”

Westerville South coach Justin Ferguson is making strides of his own to push South’s program in a similar direction as North’s. Like North, the OHSAA’s creation of the girls wrestling tournament was the catalyst for the program.

Ferguson hopes to achieve the success North has had at South. With just four female wrestlers at South, the program takes a slightly different shape than at North. Male and female athletes practice together at South, integrating training and sparring in both programs.

What South lacks in numbers, they make up for in intrigue. Athletic director Jeff Good says other the wrestling program is drawing other female athletes’ attention. Good says after other female athletes’ practices, some are sticking around to catch a glimpse of what the wrestling program is all about. South has five girls-only wrestling events on its schedule this year but hopes to boost that number in the future.

Being in an open-enrollment district means South’s program is competing with North’s to draw as many wrestlers to the school as possible. As numbers rise year over year, it’s clear the program is trending upward. In time, Ferguson hopes the success of the program and the strong foundation built today will draw more wrestlers to the school and strengthen the program.

And North is right there to cheer on its neighboring school. After all, friendly local rivalries are always welcome in central Ohio.

“Here in Westerville, all our sports teams are zoned in to ‘rule the ’ville.’ We only think this is going to be a catalyst for growing the sport not only here at North but at our sister schools,” Elifritz says. “Now that it’s an official school sport with its own schedule and coaching staff, it’ll only continue to allow the numbers to grow.”

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.