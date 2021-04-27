Everything you need to know before going vegetarian

Laura Berger is a Westerville dietitian with a knack for cooking and a passion for helping others reach their own health goals, too. This issue, we asked her questions about diet myths, healthful food choices and mindful lifestyle decisions. We’re hungry for answers and Berger is serving them up hot! Let’s discuss vegetarianism.

Plant-Based Protein Options Legumes Lentils; peas; chickpeas; black, kidney and pinto beans Nuts & Seeds Almonds, walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, sunflower and pumpkin seeds Whole Grains Quinoa, rice, teff, farro, barley and sorghum Other Tofu, tempeh, chia seeds, flax seeds, hemp seeds and nutritional yeast Plant-based protein powders can also be helpful. I recommend one made from pea and/or rice protein with minimal additives or artificial ingredients.

Do you encourage a vegetarian diet or lifestyle?

Vegetarianism can mean something different to everyone. Some vegetarians choose to include fish, eggs and/or dairy, or just choose to exclude red meat or pork. Vegans, on the other hand, do not consume any animal foods. Going vegetarian is a personal choice that I support if it is done healthfully.

I think many of the benefits associated with a vegetarian diet come from changing poor eating habits in general, such as fast food, processed meats, deep fried meats or consuming too much animal protein in relation to vegetables and other plant foods. These healthier habits are ones that anyone can adopt.

I generally recommend that if you are consuming meat, aim for unprocessed sources, including organic dairy products, pasture raised eggs, wild caught fish and organic (grass-fed) meats, from local sources if possible. Arguably many of the negative health effects from meat and protein foods come from how the animals were raised, what they were fed, and how those foods were processed and prepared.

One risk of vegetarianism is not adding in enough vegetables, healthy fat or unprocessed plant proteins to replace animal foods, which I see causing intense sugar or carbohydrate cravings. There are also vitamins and minerals of concern that need to be intentionally sought out and included from plant sources every day to prevent deficiencies: iron, B12, zinc, vitamin D, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids and other B vitamins are some of the main ones.

Bottom line: No single eating pattern will fit every individual, and health concerns should be considered prior to adopting any new diet. At the end of the day, the less processed the food in your diet is, the better.

Do vegetarians need meat substitutes like vegan burgers/fake chicken?

The answer here is no. However, there is a definite dietary need for protein. Until recent years, vegetarians and meat eaters alike ate whole foods to achieve nutrient needs, meaning ingredients were not modified in a lab to achieve a certain flavor, texture or appearance.

Meat substitutes can be helpful for people struggling to find protein sources on a plant-based diet but should not become the only protein source or seen as an overly healthful option. If you look at their ingredients, many are still a highly processed food, often containing modified ingredients, sugar, preservatives, wheat gluten and high amounts of sodium.

Not all meat substitutes are created equal. If you do plan to consume them, check the ingredient list and look for varieties that are made with whole food ingredients. The shorter the list the better.

Berger on burgers: What do you think of meat substitutes like Impossible Burger and Beyond Meat?

Some of these newer meat substitute options are, in my opinion, better quality than what has been available previously and can be a part of a healthy diet. Boca or MorningStar Farm burgers, for example, and some of the other frozen varieties that have been around for years have not progressed much and contain more additives compared to the newer varieties.

Meat substitutes derive their protein from varying sources, some from soy protein as with the Impossible Burger, and others from pea and rice protein as seen in Beyond Meat. When comparing the two, I would probably choose the Beyond Meat brand due to the use of more whole food ingredients.

Another concern is that many meat substitutes are made with genetically modified soy, which is heavily sprayed with pesticides known to cause other health issues. If someone is going through all the work to improve their health and include more whole foods, I would not recommend including these as a dietary staple. It is best to make your own burger substitute using things like beans, nuts, rice, flaxseed herbs and spices.

What is your favorite plant-based recipe?

My favorite plant-based recipes include complete proteins from whole food sources, and lots of veggies and bright colors. A few years ago, I traveled to Costa Rica where it was beans and rice for almost every meal; I came to enjoy and appreciate the simplicity of the dish. This recipe is a more colorful twist on beans and rice but is easy to make and great for leftovers.

× Mexican Stuffed Red Peppers Ingredients Six red bell peppers, tops and seeds removed

Pepper filling 1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil



1 1/2 cups diced onion



1 medium sweet potato, small diced, skin on



2 medium zucchini, small diced

16 oz. jar mild or medium tomato salsa 6 oz. can tomato paste 2 cups cooked quinoa, rice or riced cauliflower for low carb option 2 cans organic black beans, drained and rinsed 2 cloves minced garlic 1/2 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped Guacamole for garnish Seasonings 1/2 tsp. ground cumin 1/2 tsp. Himalayan salt 1/4 tsp. pepper 1/2 tsp. chili powder (or more to taste) Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut and remove tops from red peppers, wash out any seeds. Lightly grease a baking pan with olive oil and roast peppers for 15 minutes, rotating halfway through. Prepare the filling: While the peppers are roasting, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Steam the rice or quinoa in a separate pot or use leftover cooked rice. Chop onion, sweet potato and zucchini according to directions (should all be in small, bite-sized pieces). Add onion to the large skillet and saut. for two to three minutes. Add in sweet potatoes, cover and cook another three to four minutes, stirring occasionally. Add zucchini and cook an additional three minutes until they begin to soften. Stir in the salsa, tomato paste, black beans, garlic, seasoning and cooked rice to evenly incorporate all ingredients. Fold in cilantro. Putting it all together: Remove roasted peppers from the oven. Evenly divide filling mixture between peppers and stuff the insides. If you have any leftover filling you can save it for leftovers! Return peppers to oven standing straight up for two to three minutes under the broiler just to brown the tops. Top with guacamole to serve. Recipe: www.thegreeneberger.com

