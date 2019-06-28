Education is a pillar for board of education member

× Expand Nancy Nestor-Baker

If you want to feel inspired and leave a conversation with pep in your step, have a chat with Nancy Nestor-Baker. Her passion for education and dedication to Westerville is enough to knock you off your feet, which isn’t surprising when you find out she’s been on the Westerville City Schools Board of Education for 15 years.

Nestor-Baker was elected to the board in 1991, then again in 1993, 1997 and 2001. By the end of 2005, she decided that perhaps her time in the position had run its course and she left.

However, the Westerville community wouldn’t have it. After about seven or eight years, people began asking Nestor-Baker to return to the board. At first, she politely declined, insisting someone else should have a shot at the position. But after some nudging, Nestor-Baker finally agreed once again and was elected.

“I never thought I would come back,” Nestor-Baker says. “But people said I was the one for the job.”

The board has woven in and through Nestor-Baker’s life as time has passed, a constant in her career. She was on the board while working at the University of Cincinnati, during her time as administrator at The Ohio State University and as she worked at United Way. Her kids grew up with the board, and now so will her grandchildren.

“It’s part of who we are as a family,” Nestor-Baker says.

Not surprisingly, education plays a big role in the lives of her family. Nestor-Baker’s mother, father, sister and daughter have all had roles in education at one time or another. Even her grandmother was a teacher in a tiny, one-room school house.

“Education in our family is what we like to call the family firm,” Nestor-Baker says, laughing. “We always have a lot to talk about!”

Although she’s been involved in multiple communities, to Nestor-Baker, every student body is unique. Westerville, in particular, has struck a chord with her.

“Westerville is fascinating, we have such a strong connection with its schools, city and entirety of who we are,” Nestor-Baker says. “In a lot of communities, I don’t see that connective tissue.”

“We find a way to make sure that who we are as Westerville City Schools continues to shine through.” - Nancy Nestor-Baker

The board works with Westerville Area Resource Ministry, the library, Otterbein University, Columbus State Community College and other city programs to strengthen their well-developed web of connections. Nestor-Baker believes that web is what it means to be a strong community.

“It’s a family of institutions and family centered around community,” she says. “And that makes it a jewel.”

As for the work that’s done, there’s never a dull day. Nestor-Baker answers countless emails flooding in with questions, comments or concerns. It’s her responsibility as a board member to listen and work on the issues that come to her, acting as a bridge between the district and community. The position requires her to wear many hats, working on school curriculums, facility planning, personnel, finance and policy components.

Currently, the board is working on the middle school design process. During a time that’s so pivotal to child development, Nestor-Baker wants to make sure Westerville schools have the right kind of support and methods to make sure there are ample opportunities for success and growth.

“The time I spend has a lot to do with talking with people, being in the school and seeing what’s happening in the community,” Nestor-Baker says. “It’s not always scheduled, it’s a role that focuses on bridging between the community and our schools.”

The changes to the U.S. education system certainly weren’t scheduled either. Nestor-Baker says there has been lots of shifting in the way the state and federal government view public education. Oftentimes, when new mandates are implemented within the education system, schools feel great stress to rush and be flexible to the change.

“We find a way to make sure that who we are as Westerville City Schools continues to shine through,” Nestor-Baker says. “We never lose sight of what makes us unique and what we can do to make education as enjoyable as it should be.”

What makes Westerville thrive is the connection. The community works together, depends on one another and exhibits a strong overall sense of solidarity.

“I feel incredibly blessed that this community lets me do this,” she says. “How wonderful is that? They actually let me do this every day. I have very deep gratitude for that. It’s a wonderful gift.”

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.