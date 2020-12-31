Fact or fiction: health edition

There have always been common misconceptions in health care, but thanks to the internet, health myths have run rampant in recent years.

Dr. Marguerite W. Weston

Dr. Marguerite W. Weston helped separate fact from fiction for this issue of Westerville Magazine. An alumna of the University of Toledo College of Medicine, Weston has served the Westerville area at OhioHealth for the last three years.

With her advice, Weston recommends you always consult with your physician.

Myth: “Feed a cold, starve a fever.”

This saying goes back all the way to the 16th century. Weston says she disagrees with this sentiment, insisting that although keeping up your strength through a cold is important, you should never force feed yourself. The same goes for a fever; she recommends eating good, whole food that boosts the immune system rather than starving yourself.

“It’s important to consume the right nutrients when you are sick,” she says.

Weston also says sleep, nutrition and exercise are important factors in getting better, too. Although it’s not necessary to “feed a cold,” chicken soup’s sodium content can help you stay hydrated.

And while “starving a fever” is not recommended, some infections can actually be mitigated through the correct use of fasting. Weston says that fasting can help combat bacterial infections and a ketogenic diet may help with nerve damage caused by infection.

Myth: “Going outside in the cold with wet hair will make you sick.”

“My mom used to tell me that,” Weston says, laughing.

Going outside in the cold with wet hair is likely worse for your hair than your body. Weston says getting sick depends on coming in contact with bacterial or viral infections, not because your hair is an icicle.

Myth: “Getting the flu shot will give you the flu.”

“The flu shot injects a strain of the virus that’s already dead, and therefore, you cannot contract the flu from the shot,” Weston says.

She cites a study in which two groups of people were injected with either the vaccine or a placebo. The same number of people from both groups reported body aches and other symptoms after receiving the shot.

“Getting the flu shot is important because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Weston says. “This year especially, a lot of people are declining the flu vaccine.”

Myth: “If you have a fever, you need to see a doctor.”

You don’t necessarily need to run to the doctor – or even the drug store – at the first sign of a fever.

Weston says fevers simply indicate the body is fighting an infection. She adds if the fever is really high, it’s definitely worth a hospital visit. Tylenol or other fever reducers should only be used to alleviate any discomforting symptoms.

“Our immune system is a great immune system,” she says. “It will fight against the virus and bacteria.”

Myth: “All calories are created equal.”

“Some foods may have low calories, but are not dense enough in nutrients,” Weston says.

On the other hand, certain foods with a high number of calories are actually healthful, such as avocados and healthy oils.

Myth: “Eating fat makes you fat.”

Weston says low-fat diets can actually make you gain weight. In addition, eating fats doesn’t give you fatty liver disease, which is another common myth. This disease comes from eating diets high in processed carbohydrates.

“Fatty liver is becoming more prevalent in children,” Weston says, “which is very sad.”

Fatty liver disease makes it hard for the body to break down fat and stores the extra carbohydrates in fat. Weston says limiting your carbohydrate intake is important to prevent the disease.

Myth: “Being a vegetarian automatically makes you healthy.”

Consuming a vegetarian diet doesn’t magically make you healthy. Many foods are both vegetarian and unhealthy, like potato chips and sugary cereals.

“If you cannot pronounce the ingredients, it’s probably a good idea you shouldn’t eat it,” she says.

Weston recommends a plant-based diet which emphasizes consuming more fruits and vegetables and less fake meat substitutes.

Brandon Klein is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.