Calendar | Westerville | May/June 2021

Dates and events are subject to change. Check with event organizers before attending.

Taste of Westerville Update

Taste of Westerville 2021 will take place through May 15 at the following participating restaurants:

101 Beer Kitchen

Antonio’s Pizzeria

Asterisk Supper Club

Barrel & Boar Westerville

Benihana

Chicken Salad Chick

Fusian

Galena Brewing Company

Giammarco’s Italian Restaurant

Good Vibes Winery

Harry Buffalo

J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

Napa Kitchen + Bar

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Polaris Grill

Teriyaki Madness

The Two One

Participants must purchase the Taste of Westerville Trail Guide, available at 99 Commerce Park Dr., Ste. A

“We are excited to be presenting Taste of Westerville this year – a COVID culinary experience,” says Chairwoman Alli Redinger with Robin Enterprises. “Patrons will be able to dine at our many Westerville restaurants April 15-May 15 and get tastings or special pricing at each location. We look forward to providing a safe way for people to get out and try something new, along with visiting their old favorites. Now, more than ever, is the time to get out and support your favorite local restaurants.”

www.westervillechamber.com

× Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. www.westervillelibrary.org May 3 LinkedIn: Job Search 6:30-8:30 p.m. Virtual May 5 Sitcom Mom Trivia Night 7-8:30 p.m. Virtual May 8 Container Gardening Basics 11 a.m.-noon Virtual

May 1

Katie and the RED HOTS

8:30 p.m.

Fenders, 8333 Market Exchange Dr.

www.fenderscolumbus.com

May 7, 14 and 21

Westerville Uptown Merchants Association presents Uptown Friday Nights: Music & Art in the Sidewalks In Uptown

6:00pm-8:30 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.shopuptownwesterville.com

May 8-7

Live Music at Beerhead

10 p.m.

Beerhead Bar & Eatery, 6294 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.beerheadbar.com

May 9

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine Fun Run and 5K

9-11 a.m.

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.nationwidechildrens.org

May 9

Mother’s Day

May 8

Westerville Garden Club Plant Sale

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Blendon Masonic Temple, 130 S. State St.

www.westervillegardenclub.com

May 15

Spring Household Hazardous Waste Collection

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Public Service Complex, 350 Park Meadow Rd.

www.westerville.org

May 22-Oct. 9

Westerville Saturday Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon

Behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

May 22

Iron Pony Motorsports Food Truck Day

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Iron Pony Motorsports, 5436 Westerville Rd.

www.ironpony.com

May 28-31

13th Annual Field of Honor

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.healingfield.org

May 28

Opening of Dinosaur Island

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

May 29

Graduation

The Ohio Expo/Celeste Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Westerville South High School ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m.

Westerville North High School ceremonies will be held at 2 p.m.

Westerville Central High School ceremonies will be held at 6 p.m.

June 3

COSI reopens

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

www.cosi.org

June 4

Reaganomics

8-11 p.m.

Harry Buffalo, 6150 S. Sunbury Rd.

www.harrybuffalo.com

June 12

Westerville North Youth Cheer Clinic

Noon-3 p.m.

Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd.

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

June 12-13

Cruising for Clues

Noon-6 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.shopuptownwesterville.com

June 19

Grace Chapel Car Show

1-6 p.m.

Grace Chapel Community Church, 7798 Big Walnut Rd.

www.gracechapel.us

June 19

Avalon Nine Trio at Java Central

7-9 p.m.

Java Central Café and Roaster, 20 S. State St.

www.javacentral.coffee

June 20

Father’s Day

June 20

Dr. Tombaugh Dash Family 5K & Fun Run

12:15 p.m.

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westervilleeducationfoundation.com