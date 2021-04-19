Calendar | Westerville | May/June 2021

Dates and events are subject to change. Check with event organizers before attending.
Taste of Westerville Update
Taste of Westerville 2021 will take place through May 15 at the following participating restaurants:
- 101 Beer Kitchen
- Antonio’s Pizzeria
- Asterisk Supper Club
- Barrel & Boar Westerville
- Benihana
- Chicken Salad Chick
- Fusian
- Galena Brewing Company
- Giammarco’s Italian Restaurant
- Good Vibes Winery
- Harry Buffalo
- J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood
- Napa Kitchen + Bar
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Polaris Grill
- Teriyaki Madness
- The Two One
Participants must purchase the Taste of Westerville Trail Guide, available at 99 Commerce Park Dr., Ste. A
“We are excited to be presenting Taste of Westerville this year – a COVID culinary experience,” says Chairwoman Alli Redinger with Robin Enterprises. “Patrons will be able to dine at our many Westerville restaurants April 15-May 15 and get tastings or special pricing at each location. We look forward to providing a safe way for people to get out and try something new, along with visiting their old favorites. Now, more than ever, is the time to get out and support your favorite local restaurants.”
May 1
Katie and the RED HOTS
8:30 p.m.
Fenders, 8333 Market Exchange Dr.
May 7, 14 and 21
Westerville Uptown Merchants Association presents Uptown Friday Nights: Music & Art in the Sidewalks In Uptown
6:00pm-8:30 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
May 8-7
Live Music at Beerhead
10 p.m.
Beerhead Bar & Eatery, 6294 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
May 9
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine Fun Run and 5K
9-11 a.m.
Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.
May 9
Mother’s Day
May 8
Westerville Garden Club Plant Sale
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Blendon Masonic Temple, 130 S. State St.
May 15
Spring Household Hazardous Waste Collection
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Public Service Complex, 350 Park Meadow Rd.
May 22-Oct. 9
Westerville Saturday Farmers Market
9 a.m.-noon
Behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.
May 22
Iron Pony Motorsports Food Truck Day
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Iron Pony Motorsports, 5436 Westerville Rd.
May 28-31
13th Annual Field of Honor
Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.
May 28
Opening of Dinosaur Island
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.
May 29
Graduation
The Ohio Expo/Celeste Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.
- Westerville South High School ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m.
- Westerville North High School ceremonies will be held at 2 p.m.
- Westerville Central High School ceremonies will be held at 6 p.m.
June 3
COSI reopens
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
June 4
Reaganomics
8-11 p.m.
Harry Buffalo, 6150 S. Sunbury Rd.
June 12
Westerville North Youth Cheer Clinic
Noon-3 p.m.
Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd.
June 12-13
Cruising for Clues
Noon-6 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
June 19
Grace Chapel Car Show
1-6 p.m.
Grace Chapel Community Church, 7798 Big Walnut Rd.
June 19
Avalon Nine Trio at Java Central
7-9 p.m.
Java Central Café and Roaster, 20 S. State St.
June 20
Father’s Day
June 20
Dr. Tombaugh Dash Family 5K & Fun Run
12:15 p.m.
Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.
www.westervilleeducationfoundation.com