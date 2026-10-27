The community of women entrepreneurs helping Uptown businesses – and one another – thrive

Strolling through Uptown Westerville, you’ll find more than just a collection of shops and storefronts; you’ll discover a coalition of independent, family- and women-owned businesses, each with their own story to tell, that have helped shape the district into a place where customers become regulars and merchants support one another’s success. Westerville Uptown Merchants Association (WUMA) plays a large role in fostering that sense of community by bringing local business owners together to share resources, promote one another and advocate for the district. Among its 80-plus members are 30 women-owned businesses, which reflect the creativity, character and solidarity that make Uptown unique; here are the faces behind just a few of them.

The Benattis: A Gal Named Cinda Lou

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Expand Debbie and Julia Benatti Julia and Debbie in 2006 (left) and 2026 (right)

When Debbie Benatti retired from teaching in 2005, she quickly discovered retirement wasn’t for her; meanwhile, her daughter Julia, wishing to stray from a typical art school education, was encouraged by a local gallery owner to open her own store instead. The pair took the leap into retail, opening A Gal Named Cinda Lou in 2006 – selling vintage clothing and jewelry before moving into their current space and continuing to evolve.

Today, Cinda Lou’s eclectic mix includes vintage finds, records, ceramics and Julia’s art, while Debbie also serves as president of WUMA, continuing to foster the connections among Uptown’s businesses that helped them get their own start.

“We all have the same mission to welcome people to the area, keep them enjoying Uptown and to support each other,” says Debbie. “It’s the personalization and the friendships that keep people coming here.”

For Julia, finding new life in old things has remained a defining part of the family business. She is always finding ways to repurpose vintage fabrics, postcards, books and other finds into something new – a natural extension of the treasure-hunting mindset that first drew her to the beauty of eras past.

And now, as Cinda Lou celebrates its 20th anniversary in November, the Benattis agree the relationships built along the way have become just as meaningful as the milestone itself.

“The most rewarding part has been being a part of the Uptown community and having regulars come back into the store, it brings me joy that people choose us,” says Julia.

Jaclyn Owdom: Déjà Vu

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Expand Jaclyn Owdom Jaclyn Owdom

Like Cinda Lou, Déjà Vu has a long history in Uptown – but Jaclyn Owdom has ushered the longtime resale boutique into its newest chapter. A former customer and consignor, Owdom was already familiar with the business when it became available for new ownership. Her retail background and love of connecting with customers made the opportunity a natural fit, while the store’s established reputation gave her something to build upon.

Déjà Vu first opened in 1982, but Owdom says its appeal lies in its ability to adapt, with selective consignment keeping the offerings fresh. She says that’s also part of the fun – she never knows what items consigners will bring in, and shoppers never know what they’ll find.

“We’re giving back to the community in two ways. We’re helping people save money and find good items, and also giving our consignors money back in their pockets. And the items that don’t sell, we like to donate to hand-selected charities,” says Owdom. “People are looking for quality over fast fashion, and it’s a great way to keep items out of landfills.”

That wide appeal has helped Owdom continue to make Déjà Vu a place where all generations of shoppers can connect – a balance she considers important to maintain as she celebrates five years of running the boutique.

“It’s been exciting servicing longtime customers while bringing in new ones… and the most rewarding part so far has been meeting the customers and hearing their stories,” she says. “I have so many hopes and want to continue to evolve, and most importantly, keep everyone feeling happy and supported when they walk in.”

Denise Smith: Blend Candle Co.

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Expand Denise Smith Denise Smith

For Denise Smith, co-founder of custom fragrance studio Blend Candle Co., being part of Uptown meant bringing a new experience to the district. A lifelong entrepreneur with an inventive side, Smith wanted to combine her interests in business, customer relations and creativity to bring an experience-based concept to the community she calls home.

At Blend, where customers can create their own candles, perfumes, soaps and more, Smith says the personalization of the process was paramount to her vision for the store.

“You can go anywhere and buy a pre-made product. People are craving experiences. It’s nice to create something that’s uniquely yours, and it’s a really nice way for people to connect and get creative together,” she says. “And also, (what’s) really important to me, is that we use non-toxic fragrances and renewable resources that I’m blending right here in the shop.”

Smith first discovered Westerville while attending The Ohio State University. Though she didn’t know then that she’d eventually open a business in Uptown, when the opportunity came, she felt it was the perfect fit – noting its charm, diverse range of businesses and welcoming atmosphere.

“I love this area. It’s like a tiny secret gem with cool shops, fun experiences and history,” says Smith. “And with everything (the Uptown community) does… right away, I thought, ‘This is amazing, to have so many people in your court supporting and helping you.’ So, early on, I knew I wanted to be a part of it all.”

Tonjia Coverdale: Good Vibes Winery

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That sense of community is also what drew Tonjia Coverdale, a Brooklyn native who’s called Westerville home for the last six years, away from her 29-year career in technology and toward Good Vibes Winery. When the shop, which was established in 2012, was put up for sale last year, Coverdale knew she had to take the chance and pursue her dream of owning a lifestyle business and curating an authentic space where people could relax, connect and simply be themselves.

“I love people, love community and I love bringing people together,” says Coverdale. “I want people to come here and enjoy life and enjoy the moment. That’s what creating community means to me.”

While Good Vibes’ craft wine is undoubtedly part of its appeal, Coverdale has made the business about much more than what’s in the glass. Weekly live music, creative workshops, club meetings and other events offer customers a multitude of reasons to gather and have fun – but no matter what brings people through the door, Coverdale’s favorite part remains providing space for people to celebrate happiness.

“I just love being able to be a small part of people’s lives,” she says. “The wine isn’t the vibe, the people are. The good vibes are the community that’s been created here over the last almost-15 years, and I’m so happy to be the continued curator of that.”

Nicole Harrison: The Harrison Co.

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Expand Lindzy Lee Photography Nicole Harrison

For Nicole Harrison, building on her own terms was an important part of building her business, and Uptown gave her the perfect opportunity to do so. After getting her real estate license at 18, following in her father’s footsteps, and spending several years working throughout multiple areas of the industry, she was looking to create a company that differed from the traditional model.

“I wanted to make a more concierge-level type of experience to make sure clients felt it was a personal, customized approach to their moving journey, not just another sales transaction,” says Harrison. “(Because) it’s a blessing to help people through life’s transitions… and knowing I’m helping someone at either the best or worst part of their life gives me profound peace.”

Part of Harrison’s dream also included creating an unconventional office space – so, when the historic church on East Home Street was listed for sale, Harrison felt called to transform it into what’s now The Harrison Co. Real Estate Group. Inside, she focused on crafting an inspiring space that preserved the building and reflected her affinity for old things – filling the church with antique furnishings, from a wooden pew to a vintage phone booth.

However, taking her own path didn’t mean doing it all alone. While making renovations to the church, many Uptown merchants such as the Benattis welcomed her with open arms, offering encouragement and access to resources – something Harrison says is uniquely Westerville.

“The cool thing about Uptown and all its independent shops is you help each other out, get to know each other, support each other’s success and become each other’s cheerleaders,” says Harrison. “It gave me a sense of community pretty quickly when I moved here… There’s a real desire to be supportive of one another here, which is really not typical.”

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Cover images courtesy of Lindzy Lee Photography, Denise Smith, Debbie and Julia Benatti, Jaclyn Owdom and Tonjia Coverdale. Featured image courtesy of Robintek Office Rentals.