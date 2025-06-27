Class of 2025 Westerville South H.S. graduate shares his love of bagpipes

Brody Alexander loves performing and finds joy in moving people with the sound of bagpipes. From the moment he first heard the instrument, he was won over. Since then, he has been playing his bagpipes for people all over town.

First note

Alexander began playing the bagpipes at 7 years old.

He first heard the instrument played during an Honor Flight ceremony as veterans arrived home. He remembers being taken and captivated by the sound.

“The sound moved me,” says Alexander. “It made me feel a way like I hadn’t felt before, so I was like, ‘I want to play this instrument,’ and I have always been super interested in music.”

Learning an instrument at a young age came with its challenges. Alexander, being so young and small, had an especially unique challenge because his hands could barely fit around the instrument.

He did have an advantage, though, because he already read music through playing the piano, violin, guitar, trumpet and multiple percussion instruments. With practice and hard work, he became the bagpipe performer he is today.

“It was a very long process but very worth it. It paid off,” says Alexander. “I’m really glad that I stuck with it and just kept going even though it was hard and challenging.”

He regularly plays and competes with the Capital City Pipes and Drums and is an honorary member of the Columbus Police and Fire Pipes and Drums, which involves performing at special occasions and ceremonies.

Alexander is not just a popular face locally. In 2023 and 2024, Alexander was the Grand Champion of the Ohio Eastern United States Pipe Band Association for Grade 4 Junior.

“I get to touch so many different people and that’s really what matters,” says Alexander. “I get to make their day better and I get to show them something that they haven’t really seen before, or that they don't usually see on a daily basis.”

Notes of honor

From honoring veterans to performing at funerals, Alexander has honored many people through his playing.

He recalled his first-ever public performance being a deeply emotional and memorable experience as he was playing at his band teacher’s funeral.

Another memorable and emotional performance was to honor Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli, two Westerville Police Officers who died in the line of duty in 2018.

Alexander and his family were close to the fallen officers and were devastated after hearing the news. That night, he went to the police station to play in their honor and performed at the candlelight vigil.

Alexander is also very passionate about honoring veterans. He had the privilege of opening the ceremony for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, and in 2024, Alexander performed at the Ford Oval of Honor for military and first responders.

This past fall he had the opportunity to go on an Honor Flight that was carrying the 10,000th veteran and played the bagpipes at every stop.

“I love playing for the veterans because I have a lot of family that used to be in the military,” says Alexander.

Across the stages

This past summer, Alexander had a dream come true when he met one of the most famous bagpipers in the world, Ally the Piper, at the Dublin Irish Festival. She invited him up to play on stage with her, which happened to be on his 18th birthday.

“It made me want to do what she does, which is travel around the world and play the bagpipes,” says Alexander.

He is already getting a head start on that goal through his performances at OSU tailgates, where he has become a fan favorite. He loves walking around, talking to people and sharing his music.

“I did it a couple of years ago and ever since I did it one time, people have been contacting me and expecting to see me at every home game so it’s amazing,” says Alexander.

His next sets

A few days after graduation, Alexander flew back out to New Orleans to receive the Billy Michal Student Leadership Award which is given to one student in each state who showcases explementary leadership.

In 2026, he will take his passion internationally to play with the Capital City Pipes and Drums in Scotland for the World Championship of Bagpipes.

Outside of the pipes, Alexander plans to go to Columbus State in the fall. While he is still figuring out exactly what he would like to do, he knows for sure he will continue to pursue his love of the bagpipes.

“Of course, I’m going to continue to bagpipe. I can’t see me not playing the bagpipes,” says Alexander.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.