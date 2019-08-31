City Reporter | Westerville Magazine September/October 2019

What You Need to Know About The Police/Court Facility Vote

The fate of a plan to address longstanding needs of the Westerville Division of Police (WPD) and its bureaus of Investigations, Emergency Communications and Mayor’s Court falls before Westerville voters on Nov. 5.

Simply put, WPD has outgrown its current 30-year-old facility, requiring three other buildings. If approved, the plan would unite staff and operations working across the City and improve safety with a dedicated Mayor's Court space at 229 Huber Village Blvd.

Before heading to the polls in November, here are answers to some frequently asked questions:

How will a move impact emergency response times?

There would be no impact on emergency response times. Officers are assigned to five districts across the City and are NOT dispatched from headquarters when responding to calls. WPD currently has one officer assigned to Uptown and space will be allocated at City Hall to support that district assignment.

How much will the Police/Court Facility cost?

The City acquired the building and parcel for $2.1 million from its original asking price of more than $2.5 million. Construction costs to retrofit and build onto the facility are estimated at $15 million. The City is asking Westerville voters to approve the issuance of $15 million in General Obligation bonds for 20 years to finance the construction. If approved by voters, the City intends to list three surplus properties for sale to reduce the total number of facilities needed to support City operations.

How much will it cost me?

The anticipated bond levy millage needed to service the $15 million project cost for 20 years is approximately 0.96 mills. For every $100,000 in property value, the estimated monthly cost would be $2.80 beginning in 2021.

What will happen to the existing WPD headquarters?

If approved by voters, and upon the completion of the Police/Court Facility, City staff currently housed at 64 E. Walnut will move into the current WPD headquarters (after its conversion). This building currently houses the Planning & Development and Information Systems Departments. Utility Billing and the Tax Divisions of the Finance Department are also located at this site. Parks & Recreation programming space at 64 E. Walnut will be moved to the Westerville Community Center once that facility’s expansion is complete next spring.

What are some of the specific needs that will be met with a new facility?

In addition to needed space, a Police/Court Facility will provide room for training and dedicated court space for its weekly operations. Community meeting space would be available on days that Court is not in session. Several areas of the existing WPD headquarters are outdated and need repairs.

Its aging and outdated shooting range, currently housed in the basement, will be replaced by a range that can be utilized on a daily basis. The space and condition of the jail’s holding cells are also outdated and requires more maintenance.

Find a full list of common questions and answers at www.westerville.org/police.

Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

First-Ever “Pumpkin Glow” Fills Heritage Park With Fall Harvest Delight

Whimsy comes to Westerville with “The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow” Wednesday, Oct. 23-27 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave.

The first of its kind in the City, the event will see the park transformed with a quarter-mile wooded-trail-turned-labyrinth of fanciful, family-friendly scenes carved out of pumpkins. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes and bring a carved gourd of their own to contribute to a Community Jack-o-Lantern garden at the park. The event also features games and food trucks.

Several pumpkin scenes are presented in partnership with Westerville City Schools. Additionally, the City contracted TORK Collaborative Arts to work through the summer to carve thousands of pumpkins to use in the scenes.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for children.

Learn more about this exciting event at www.westerville.org/pumpkinglow.

Westerville Fire Lieutenant Named Ohio’s Fire Instructor of the Year

Westerville Division of Fire (WFD) Lieutenant Jay Compson is the State of Ohio’s Fire Service Instructor of the year. He will be recognized for this honor at the Ohio Fire Academy on Sept. 18.

A 21-year veteran of the WFD, Lt. Compson is an advocate for mental health care and suicide prevention for men and women in the fire service, participating in the National Fallen Firefighters peer training program. He also teaches leadership classes and has been an instructor for the Fire Science program at Columbus State Community College.

The Ohio Fire Service Instructor of the Year Award is presented to instructors who have made a significant impact within their local fire department and in fire education. Nominations are evaluated by the Ohio Department of Public Safety Emergency Medical Services staff.

Westerville Electric Division Receives Smart Energy Provider Designation

The Westerville Electric Division is being recognized for its work to promote energy efficiency and environmental initiatives while remaining committed to providing low-cost, high-quality and reliable electric service. The American Public Power Association (APPA) officially presents the City with its “Smart Energy Provider (SEP)” designation in October.

Westerville is the only municipally owned and operated suburban electrical provider in Central Ohio, serving Westerville's nearly 40,000 residents and more than 2,100 businesses.

“We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment as it reflects Westerville’s genuine desire as a public power utility to stay on the leading edge of innovation while maintaining the reliable, low-cost service our customers expect,” said Chris Monacelli, Electric Utility Manager.

According to APPA, the SEP is a two-year designation that recognizes public power utilities with leading practices in the following disciplines: smart energy program structure; energy efficiency and distributed energy programs; environmental and sustainability initiatives; and the customer experience. This is the first time APPA has provided a designation.

20 Years Later, Westar’s Success Exemplifies “Westerville Way”

This fall, City leaders and stakeholders will celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the opening of the Maxtown Road/Polaris Parkway extension that effectively declared Westar, then known as the “941 Corridor,” open for business.

To see it today, with its bustling activity of medical offices, high-end amenities, corporate headquarters and exciting development, it’s difficult to conceive of a time when Westar was only tracts of farmland a few decades ago. It wasn’t until the City annexed the 941-acres of undeveloped land and made the subsequent $30 million investment to extend road networks and other infrastructure to this area that the groundwork for what would ultimately ignite the Westar we know today would start to take shape.

“Westar is truly a case study in smart, intentional planning and strategic execution. City leaders saw the potential for this area decades ago and we continue to improve upon and shepherd that vision into reality,” said City Manager Dave Collinsworth. “That intentionality and follow-through exemplifies what we call ‘The Westerville Way.’”

With recent developments like the Renaissance hotel, Central Ohio Physicians Care (COPC) headquarters and the impending opening of the DHL’s new North American headquarters, Westerville's permitting approval process continues to meet today's demands of business. COPC’s new headquarters was completed in just 15 months and DHL is on track to do the same.

“A healthy, thriving business community in Westerville benefits the residents because it drives our income tax base, funding critical City services,” Collinsworth said.

Look for announcements about a public celebration of Westar’s 20th year in the weeks to come at business.westerville.org.

Welcome, Vantage Point Logistics to Westar

One of the fastest-growing software development firms in the Columbus Region will soon move their corporate headquarters to 440 Polaris Pkwy. (previously occupied by Huntington Bank). Once in place in Westar, Vantage Point Logistics (VPL) is set to create 80 jobs and $6.1 million to its payroll within three years. Over the course of the company’s seven-year lease term, the City could receive approximately $1.36 million in net new income taxes to help fund services.

City Plans Strategic Approach to Mobility Improvements

Westerville Planning & Development is putting the final touches on the Westerville Strategic Mobility Plan.

For years the City has studied the ways we use transportation and move from place to place in order to make strategic plans and smart investments for our roadways, recreational trail and sidewalk improvements. Resident feedback has been central to this planning process, with extensive outreach efforts conducted to formulate a draft plan in 2018 and helping to prioritize improvements moving forward in summer 2019.

Staff will present the updated plan to the Westerville Planning Commission in the fall and then City Council this winter.

The Westerville Strategic Mobility Plan will help guide future decisions per considerations set forth in the Westerville Community Plan. Now, the draft plan sets the stage for the future decisions which will:

Improve mobility options, making it easier to bike, walk, ride public transportation and drive in our community and connect to the region.

Enhance quality of life, making it safer for youth to get to school, the workforce to get to their places of employment and for people to move about the City in a way that is pleasing to them.

Support future and ongoing development, accommodating growth is key to ensuring Westerville can remain economically competitive and vibrant. See the Westerville Community Plan to learn about the City's vision.

While formal surveys about the mobility plans are closed, the City is always looking for feedback. Share your thoughts, read the draft plan and find updates about the process at www.westerville.org/mobility.

City, Columbia Gas Make Progress In Uptown Before Holiday Pause

Work continues to improve Uptown’s compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) this fall.

Key to the Uptown Improvements Project is the creation of wider sidewalks that are easier to maneuver for people who use adaptive equipment and other needs. Other improvements include the installation of bump-outs on the north side of the Westerville Division of Police (WPD) drive, east and west sides of the City Hall crosswalk, plus one at the Westerville Public Library/West Plum Street crossing with a pedestrian-activated flasher.

Columbia Gas is replacing a low-pressure gas line, located beneath the State Street pavement, with medium-pressure service and relocating meters to the side or rear of the buildings (at the City’s request). Work through the Uptown Improvements Project is conducted in areas not impacted by the gas line replacement.

Both projects will be placed on hold from Nov. 1- Dec. 31 so that visitors can enjoy peaceful holiday shopping and dining in the area. Improvement resume on the first of January 2020.

Read more at www.westerville.org/uptown.