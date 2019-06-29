City Reporter | Westerville Magazine July/August 2019

New Police/Court Facility Would Consolidate Operations, Improve Safety

After nearly a decade of evaluating the space the Westerville Division of Police (WPD) and Mayor’s Court needs, Westerville City Council is considering plans to consolidate multiple police facilities and Mayor’s Court to a single location along Huber Village Boulevard.

“Volunteers and visitors frequently tour WPD headquarters and are consistently surprised by the compact space, considering the size of the department,” says City Manager David Collinsworth. “This effort would address these long-standing needs and improve safety for the public and staff involved in the operation of the Mayors Court in City Hall.”

The concept was planned for a number of reasons, including to unite staff and operations working across the City in multiple buildings and to improve safety with a dedicated Mayor's Court space. However, the primary reason a larger facility is needed is because WPD has simply outgrown its current 30-year-old building.

Ultimately, the decision to proceed with the project belongs to the voters, who will see the issue on their November 5 ballots. Estimated construction costs are approximately $15 million that would be financed through a voter-approved, 20-year bond issue, estimated at less than 1 mill.

Find more information, including answers to frequently asked questions at www.westerville.org.

Independence Day Fun

Schedule of Fourth of July Events in Westerville

Don’t miss a minute of the Independence Day fun planned by the Rotary Club of Westerville.

The 5K Walk/Run and Children’s Run

Registration for the Westerville Rotary July 4th 5K Walk/Run is open at www.westervillejulyfourth5K.com.

6:30 a.m. Registration begins at Alum Creek Park North (221 W. Main St.)

8 a.m. 5K Run/Walk

9:15 a.m. Children’s Fun Run

9:25 a.m. Awards Ceremony at 9:25 a.m.

Parade

11 a.m. State Street closes between County Line and Old County Line roads

12:30 p.m. State Street closes through Electric Ave.

1 p.m. Parade begins from St. Paul’s Catholic Church

ROUTE: South on State St. to Electric Ave.

Family Fun Zone with Live Music, Food Trucks and Inflatables

Held at Westerville South High School (303 S. Otterbein Ave.), the Westerville Rotary hosts an evening of live music, food trucks and fun activities before the fireworks show.

2-9:45 p.m. Food trucks and cars

3-10 p.m. Live Music

3-5 p.m. The Hobgoblins

5:20-7:30 p.m. Jon Anthony

8-10 p.m. The British Invasion

4:30-8:30 p.m. Inflatables

The Fireworks

Fireworks simulcast with 104.9 The River. For timing updates, follow the City of Westerville on Twitter, www.twitter.com/tellwesterville. If fireworks are canceled due to weather concerns, they will be rescheduled for Friday, July 5 at dusk.

10 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk

Public Safety Profile: Stay Safe this Summer

Nothing dampens a summer afternoon of fun like an injury. The Westerville Division of Fire (WFD) joins the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in encouraging residents to heed the following safety tips this summer:

While Grilling

Remember that propane, wood pellet and charcoal grills should only be operated outside. Keep all grills away from eaves and overhanging branches. They should also be kept at least three feet away from siding and deck railings.

While in or on the Water

If life vests are needed, be sure to only wear a jacket approved by the U.S. Coast Guard. When swimming, adults should never leave children unattended. In fact, it’s safer to make swimming with a buddy common practice.

While Cycling

Always wear proper protective equipment, like a helmet. The USFA recommends wearing bright colors and reflectors to help motorists see you. Remember to keep your hands firmly on the handlebars and follow all traffic rules. Need a refresher? Check out the Bike Safe Westerville video series on Westerville TV at www.westerville.org/tv.

For more resources from WFD, visit www.westerville.org/fire.

Uptown Update: Columbia Gas Line Replacement Underway

Work by Columbia Gas to replace a low-pressure gas line under State Street is underway. The project was scheduled by Columbia Gas to precede the Uptown Improvement Project, which is set to begin this summer.

Columbia Gas will replace the current low-pressure gas line located under State Street with a new medium-pressure gas line during the City-approved work hours of 9 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday night through Friday afternoon. Columbia Gas has indicated typical work hours are 7 a.m.– 4 p.m. (subject to change depending on the needs of the project). All work is weather permitting.

To keep things moving efficiently, Columbia Gas is implementing two crews to work simultaneously in Uptown. The expected timeline for the project is as follows:

June 3 to mid-July: Work from Park Street and College Avenue. One crew will begin work on installing the new gas main from College to Park Street. The second crew will begin the internal work.

Mid-June to mid-September: Installing the new gas main and installation of services on the west side of State Street between College and Home.

Early August to November: City begins Uptown Improvements in areas not impacted by Columbia Gas.

Late July to late October: Installing the new gas main and installation services on the east side of State Street between College and Home.

Work on both projects will be suspended from Nov. 1 - Dec. 31 to reduce disruption to the busy holiday shopping season in Uptown and will resume in January 2020.

The impact on parking will be managed by Columbia Gas (signage and visibility) and the City. If you have questions related to the community outreach efforts performed by Columbia Gas, please contact Luka Papalko, external affairs specialist, at (614) 420-1376 or by email at lpapalko@nisource.com.

As always, the City can be contacted by email at uptown@westerville.org or by calling (614) 901-6845.

Get the latest updates at www.westerville.org/uptown.

Economic Development Profile: Elevate Westerville Opens Shop in Westar Place

In June, the City helped welcome Elevate Westerville to Westar Place at 670 Meridian Way. The co-working space opened its doors with games, food and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The modern two-story building features 150 office suites, four high-tech conference rooms and space for co-working offered with all-inclusive, no-term leases.

“This is an exciting development for Westerville,” says Jason Bechtold, the City’s economic development director. “It gives entrepreneurs, freelancers, remote workers, anyone really, access to sleek, modern workspaces adjacent to some of the largest companies in the City.” Elevate spaces attract businesses from across industries, including consulting firms, hair and beauty salons, artists, and more.

Learn more about Elevate Westerville at www.elevateoffice.com/westerville.

Order Up! First Watch Coming to South State Street

The South State Street corridor continues to blossom with a new breakfast and brunch restaurant. Construction of a new First Watch restaurant is underway at the northeast corner of State Street and Huber Village Boulevard. The restaurant serves everything from “Million-dollar Bacon” to Asian Pork Belly Breakfast Bowls and the classics like pancakes, eggs, and sausage. Stay up-to-date about business development in the City by visiting business.westerville.org.

Going for the Gold

Westerville Parks and Recreation Named Finalist for National Award

The City of Westerville has once again been named a finalist for the 2019 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. The top Grand Plaque Award recipients will be announced during the 2019 National Recreation and Park Association’s (NRPA) Annual Conference in September.

Westerville joins three other finalists for the NRPA’s highest award in the Class IV category, communities serving a population of 30,001 – 75,000.

“We're thrilled to have the opportunity to continue the Gold Medal tradition, and can't thank our residents and visitors enough for supporting the Westerville Parks and Recreation Department. It is truly the community's commitment and connection to the parks system that allows us to deliver services that shine on the national level,” says Randy Auler, Director of Westerville Parks and Recreation.

If awarded in September, Westerville will be a five-time Gold Medal winning department. Westerville previously won the Gold Medal in 1974, 2003, 2007 and 2013 (the last year eligible).

The Gold Medal Awards program honors communities in the U.S. that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition. Agencies are judged on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through the collective energies of citizens, staff and elected officials.

To learn more about what makes Westerville a Gold Medal community, visit www.westerville.org/parks.

100 Years Ago Today, Westerville Plays Host to Traveling Entertainers, Educators

× Expand An advertisement for the Chautauqua production of, The Melting Pot by Israel Zangwill which appeared in the summer of 1919.

Today, Westerville residents have a veritable buffet of options for entertainment. Not the case 100 years ago today. So, one can imagine the excitement in the air when the Redpath Chautauqua set up their tent to present five days of plays, lectures and storytelling. Severe storms threatened to dampen the event.

According to The Public Opinion, “The electric current was broken off and Westerville was in darkness. The tent was deserted and The Webster Quartet and Capt. Paul Bewsher of the British aviation gave their entertainment in the United Brethren Church behind coal fire lamps.” Overall, the visit was deemed a success, with more than 80 Westerville residents petitioning to have the group return in 1920. This and hundreds of other fascinating facts, materials and artifacts are on display at the Westerville Public Library’s Local History Center. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Sunday. Visit www.westervillelibrary.org/antisaloon to learn more.