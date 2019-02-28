City Reporter | Westerville Magazine March/April 2019

New Recycling Carts Arrive This Spring

The City of Westerville is joining other central Ohio communities in deploying larger, easier-to-move recycling carts to all households. Delivery to participating communities is expected to begin in April and be completed by the end of May.

Purchased through a grant and cost-sharing program with the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio, the 65-gallon carts are expected to increase recycling participation in the City due to their size.

“This gives the community a fresh start to ‘recycle right,’ to borrow the phrase from SWACO,” says Kevin Weaver, director of the Westerville Public Service Department. “Recycling now really is easier than ever. Each cart will come with educational materials that point out simply what can and cannot be recycled and how to recycle materials correctly.”

Before the carts arrive, Westerville households will receive a postcard from SWACO letting them know the new receptacles are on the way, tips on how to best utilize this tool and answers to frequently asked questions.

As for the red bins that have been in use, residents will not be required to give them up. They can be used to supplement recycling efforts in the home or garage. Once the new carts arrive, red bins taken to the curb will be taken as recycling.

This program is overseen by the Westerville Public Service Department. Have questions? Contact City staff at (614) 901-6740 or publicservice@westerville.org.

Find more information on the City’s website at www.westerville.org.

Staff Profile: Acting, Departing Chiefs of Police Reflect on Careers, Life in Westerville

Meet Assistant Chief Charles Chandler, who wraps up a three-month interim period as Acting Chief of Police for the Westerville Division of Police in March. For more than 20 years, Chandler worked with Chief Joseph Morbitzer, who left Westerville in January to lead the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for the state of Ohio. Chandler and Morbitzer offered some coming and going philosophies on life at WPD, as they both transition into new roles.

Chief Chandler

Why did you decide to enter law enforcement?

My father was in the field before I was born. He always spoke highly of his time as a police officer and deputy sheriff. He was also an avid outdoorsman and former Marine, so he kept me involved in marksmanship and organized activities. Law enforcement was a natural progression for me.

What has been the proudest moment of your career thus far?

The first day I put on a badge in December 1994. Over the years, if I start to feel cynical, I think back to that day and how proud I was to start my career.

What goals did you set to accomplish acting chief of the Westerville Division of Police?

(Assistant Chief Holly Murchland begins a three-month interim term as Acting Chief in mid-March. Read the January/ February issue of Westerville Magazine for Murchland staff profile.)

My first goal was to maintain our current programs and level of service to the community. Another is to continue our hiring process. Many of our veteran officers are retiring. The hiring we do now will affect the service provided to our citizens for the next 25-30 years. So, it is very important to me that we recruit the best and brightest and mold them into Westerville's finest.

What else should Westerville residents know about you?

I’m Ohio born and raised. I’m from Morrow County, around the Marengo area. Westerville was my parent's city of choice to go shopping or out to eat. Back when there was only one traffic signal between Sunbury and Westville, it was only about a 15-minute drive for us to get here. Some of my fondest memories include going to the AMC movie theater on Huber Village Boulevard and to G.D. Ritzy's on South State Street with my father.

A lighthearted Lookback with Chief Morbitzer

After 33 years serving the Westerville community, Chief Joseph Morbitzer was appointed by Attorney General Dave Yost to be the Superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Those who interacted with Morbitzer know of his wit and sense of humor. Before he left in January, Morbitzer took a light-hearted look back at his time with the City.

You talk about how the kindness of a neighborhood police officer influenced your life when you were young. Tell us how that shaped the last nearly 40 years of your life.

When you treat people fairly, with dignity and respect you build relationships and trust. While I did not understand while this was happening as a child, over the years I realized what an impact the officer had on so many through his actions. This truly was service above self.

You often say Westerville is like nowhere else in America. What do you mean by that?

Our town is so accepting and caring. No matter what the need, our citizens pay it forward and lend a hand up. Westerville is one of the most remarkable towns in our great country!

Only a few hundred people know about your legacy as a rib and hot-dog eating champion? Tell us how you have refined this special skill.

A few hundred?! I think these events were broadcast live in a number of countries, and, by the way, I won both contests. It’s all about soaking the bread in water to reduce mass. (See how I used science there?) I must say the 100-yard sprint at the end of the rib eating contest made it touch and go. There was also the added incentive of competing against firefighters.

You are a known connoisseur of aromatherapy and funky socks. Say you have to give one up, which would you choose?

Aromatherapy, hands down. If ya gotta be known for something, it might as well be cool socks.

Thank you, Chief Morbitzer, for more than 32 years of service!

Public Safety Feature: Call If You Can, Text If You Can’t

The City of Westerville has partnered with Franklin County and other jurisdictions to bring text-to-911 services to county residents. This service is intended for individuals unable to make a voice call to 911 due to situational or medical conditions. The County says that voice calling is still preferred because it allows emergency dispatchers the ability to get immediate answers and listen for important cues about the nature of the situation.

The program, which touts the message “Call If you Can, Text If You Can’t,” made its debut in January with a joint announcement made with the cities of Gahanna, Columbus, Grove City and the Franklin County Office of Homeland Security and Regional Communications.

Using this service is as easy as opening a mobile text message service and entering “911” in the “to” field. As with any interaction with emergency communications, the first piece of information needed will be the location and nature of the emergency.

According to the National Emergency Number Association, residents using this service need to be aware of a few key caveats:

Text messages to 911 communication centers may take longer to transmit and can fail to send

Location technology through text messaging is not considered “equal” to current location technology

The service is not available when roaming

Find more information about this service visit www.commissioners.franklincountyohio.gov/text-to-911.

1 Pass All Access: City Simplifies Community Center Pass Pricing

Westerville Community Center patrons renewing their passes after March 1 will gain access to the full facility thanks to the City’s new simplified pricing structure.

Before the Community Center honored five pass types, there were four limited options with one all-inclusive pass. Now, there is just one Westerville Community Center Pass. Patrons may choose from a monthly or daily pass, and individual and household options, which gets them full access to the gymnasium, track, fitness area, indoor pool and climbing wall. Classes are not included with the new pass.

The pass change will take effect when a patron’s pass is up for renewal. Find details about Westerville Community Center passes at www.westerville.org/centerpass.

Economic Development Profile: Uptown Merchants Open for Business During Construction

The City will launch the Uptown Improvement Project along State Street, between Walnut and Home Streets, this spring. The project will bring much-needed upgrades to the heart of Westerville: pavement resurfacing and sidewalk replacements that will result in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Uptown is where history and modern amenities converge in Westerville. While orange cones may cause temporary inconveniences, there is still much fun to be had as the doors of local merchants and restaurants will remain open and ready to serve. Only a few on-street parking spots and patches of sidewalk are expected to be temporarily unavailable during construction, and the City’s ample off-street parking options will remain available and alternative walkways will be marked.

“The merchants and visitors in Uptown contribute to the charm our entire community embraces, and the City is committed to its long-term accessibility and overall success,” says Jason Bechtold, economic development director for the City of Westerville. “Sidewalk and intersection improvements alone will contribute to keeping Uptown Westerville one of the region’s most appealing destinations.”

Find details about the Uptown Improvement Project at www.westerville.org/construction.

Mark Your Calendars

Severe Weather Awareness

Ohio’s Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week: March 17-23

Statewide Tornado Drill: Wednesday, March 20 at 9:50 a.m.

For more information, visit www.weathersafety.ohio.gov.

Serving Our Seniors Day

Saturday, March 239 a.m.-noon

Westerville South High School, FREE

Older adults, caregivers and crime prevention professionals come together to discuss strategies and resources for older adults to enjoy a safe, healthy environment. The Westerville Division of Police will overview topics including insurance fraud and scams, identity theft protection, personal safety and security solutions, caregiving aid, and estate planning.

For more information, including transportation availability, visit www.westerville.org/sos.

Income Tax Filing

Tuesday, April 15

Income tax forms are available on the City of Westerville website for 2018 income tax, due Tuesday, April 15, 2019. Visit www.westerville.org/incometax or look for links from the front page of the site to access forms and helpful information. The Income Tax Department offers assistance to all filers, including form preparation, expanded office hours and e-filing services. Extended office hours will be offered Saturday, April 6, 8 a.m.-noon and then Friday, April 12 and Monday, April 15 from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information, contact the department or stop by the office to speak with a representative.

64 E. Walnut St.Westerville, Ohio 43081

Phone: (614) 901-6420

Fax: (614) 901-6820

Email: incometax@westerville.org

Regular Office Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hydrant Flushing

Begins Sunday, April 21

The City of Westerville, Department of Public Service will start their annual hydrant flushing program beginning Sunday, April 21. The program will run around the clock in order to flush the more than 2445 hydrants in the City’s system. All hydrants are flushed once a year to help clear the water lines of particulates that may build up over time.

For more information, visit www.westerville.org/publicservice.

This Day in History

Cleveland Avenue Name “Harbored” Negative Perceptions

As safe as Westerville is today, it is strange to think of the earliest days of the community when parts of the then village were more like the wild west. Such was the case 100 years ago when the portion of what we now know as Cleveland Avenue was named “Harbor Road.” According to the Westerville Public Opinion, “Harbor” was a nickname that stuck for its reputation as a harbor for “thieves and ruffians.”

According to the publication, many robberies and nearby crimes were attributed to “an undesirable class” that gathered at a saloon along the road. At the time Hugh Rowland, a farmer, advocated changing the road’s name to Cleveland Avenue because the road was a continuation of the same roadway in Columbus and Linden.

As they say, the rest is history. This and hundreds of other fascinating facts, materials and artifacts are on display at the local history center. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Sunday.

Visit www.westervillelibrary.org/local-history to learn more.