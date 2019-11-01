City Reporter | Westerville Magazine November/December 2019

Police/Court Facility Decision Falls to Voters

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Westerville voters will decide a number of important issues. Among them is whether or not to proceed with the plan to unite the Westerville Division of Police (WPD) and the Mayor’s Court staff under one roof at a new facility at 229 Huber Village Blvd. The City is asking voters to consider financing the $15 million in construction costs through a 20-year bond levy estimated at approximately $96 mill. For every $100,000 in property value, the estimated monthly cost would be $2.80 beginning 2021.

“After construction, this space would meet our current needs and, notably, allow WPD to scale to meet the growing needs of our community for years to come,” says WPD Chief Charles Chandler.

WPD has been in its current headquarters at 29 S. State St. for more than 30 years. During this time the building’s facilities have aged considerably and the department has maximized its use of the space.

“We’ve got staff distributed across three different buildings. It’s simply inefficient to have to cross State Street whenever we need to meet with someone in the Detective’s Bureau (28 S. State St.) or to leave the building to visit Mayor’s Court staff (21 S. State St.),” Chief Chandler says.

The bond levy-funded construction costs would cover important operational and safety improvements in the new building, which was purchased for $1.9 million in 2018 (from its original asking price of more than $2.5 million). Planned updates include the creation of a dedicated court and community meeting space and a safer shooting range that can be used daily.

If the plan is approved, City staff at 64 E. Walnut St. would move into the old WPD headquarters, which would be renovated. The City’s Uptown officer would be based out of City Hall.

Westerville Parks & Recreation Continues Tradition of Excellence

The National Recreation & Parks Association (NRPA) Congress’ recognition of Westerville Parks and Recreation as a national Gold Medal winner in September made the City the first in the country to win the award four times consecutively since 1996. It was the City’s fifth time to receive the national gold medal since the establishment of the award.

“Westerville’s excellent parks and recreation programming are a core feature of this community. We are privileged to facilitate that tradition and this recognition is further validation that we are doing something right,” says Parks and Recreation Director Randy Auler.

The Gold Medal Award honors communities throughout the U.S. that demonstrate excellence in long-range planning, resource management and agency recognition. Each agency is judged on its ability to address the needs of those it serves through the collective energies of citizens, staff and elected officials.

Westerville competed against three other finalists in its category: Coppell Parks and Recreation in Coppell, Texas; Glenview Park District in Glenview, Illinois; and Lombard Park District in Lombard, Illinois.

City Adds Activities to Tree Lighting Ceremony

Westerville Parks and Recreation is adding more winter wonder to the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at City Hall (21 S. State St.) on Friday, Dec. 6 beginning at 6 p.m.

New this year is the addition of a small ice skating rink as part of the festivities.

“Ice skating is a treasured pastime for many residents and we thought it would be the perfect activity to complement this community event as long as the weather holds out for us,” says Westerville Parks and Recreation Director Randy Auler.

The event will also include crafts, cookies, games, music and a visit from Santa himself.

The event will also include crafts, cookies, games, music and a visit from Santa himself.

Stay updated about this and other holiday events in the City at www.westerville.org.

Protect Yourself From Porch Pirates During Holidays

The Westerville Division of Police (WPD) is encouraging residents to be vigilant to prevent thefts this holiday season.

Whereas the archnemesis of the holidays has traditionally been thought to be a green creature from Whoville with a penchant for slinking down chimneys, WPD Chief Charles Chandler says the real grinches are more opportunists than cave-dwelling plotters.

“These days more people are turning to online shopping as we draw nearer to the holidays. This means an influx of valuables simply sitting on doorsteps for hours at a time,” Chief Chandler says. “Thieves simply need to cruise through a neighborhood and have their pick.”

Chief Chandler suggests taking the following precautions to avoid becoming a victim of theft:

Have items sent to a trusted, secure location (think ship-to-store options, an at-home neighbor or relative.)

Make an agreement with a trusted neighbor (one who is home when you're not) to collect items delivered as they see them.

Utilize a security/video doorbell system. (These can be effective deterrents and, if cameras are in use, help WPD track down suspects.)

Always lock home and vehicle doors.

While we hold out hope that the hearts of every grinch would grow three times during the holidays, Chief Chandler says the steps above are simple ways to ensure you have a safe and happy holiday season.

Uptown Improvements Pause So People Can Shop Small

Beginning Nov. 1, the sounds of jackhammers and construction crews in Uptown quiet as the community ushers in the holiday season. With the Uptown Improvements and Columbia Gas projects on pause, residents are encouraged to head to State Street this Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30.

A nationwide movement, Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to patronize local businesses during the busy holiday shopping season.

DHL North American HQ Opening Major Milestone for Westar Place Development

DHL is expected to open its new 145,000 square-ft. North American Headquarters in Westar Place this fall. The headquarters represents a $20 million investment and a continued commitment to the Westerville community. The company has had a presence in Westerville since 1991.

“To have the nation’s leader in contract logistics continue to choose Westerville for nearly 30 years demonstrates the powerful nature of the partnership between DHL and the City,” says Jason Bechtold, Economic Development Director for the City of Westerville. “We know they could have chosen to build their new headquarters anywhere and we don’t take that for granted.”

The new building will accommodate up to 800 employees and the company’s planned growth for the next 10 years.

As DHL opens its doors, the City will also celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Westar. Before it became the thriving business hub it is today, the area was 941 acres of undeveloped farmland.

“It feels appropriate to welcome DHL as we celebrate two decades of business at Westar,” Bechtold says. “We’re glad to celebrate this historic moment with a longtime partner.”

Help Protect Road Warriors, Neighbors During Leaf Collection

A few weeks into the 2019 leaf collection program, Westerville Road Warriors are reminding residents to follow a few simple rules to help keep City crews, equipment and neighbors safe.

Ensure leaf piles are free of large sticks, twigs and any trash or debris that could cause damage to the leaf collection equipment and injuries to machine operators.

Rake all leaves to the tree lawn (between the sidewalk and the street), but not in the street, the night before the start of your scheduled collection. Leaves in the street can cause unsafe driving conditions and clog stormwater drains.

Avoid parking vehicles in front of leaves.

Lastly, the City thanks residents for their continued patience as Road Warriors work diligently to provide excellent customer service.

“The leaves have dropped later over the last few years, which creates a challenge for the program as it inevitably overlaps with snow-clearing needs. We use many of the same vehicles for both programs, retrofitting them with the appropriate equipment for each need,” says Westerville Public Service Director Kevin Weaver. “Snow clearing is a priority from a safety standpoint, so once we convert trucks to snow-mode, our leaf clearing program naturally slow down.”

Westerville collected 6,704 cubic yards of leaves in 2018, a 10-year high. The record-breaking drop caused the program to be extended into the New Year.

