City Reporter | Westerville Magazine November/December 2020

Uptown Upgrades Greet Shoppers this Holiday Season

Mark Your Calendars: Shop Small Saturday is Nov. 28

The Uptown Improvements Project wrapped up well before the holiday season and in time to accommodate Uptown shoppers and diners of all mobility needs. Upgrades to the area included the installation of wider sidewalks and safe crosswalk facilities in high-traffic areas.

“With the new sidewalks, it will be easier to push strollers and wheelchairs, it is also safer for older adults to maneuver with canes,” said Lynn Aventino, Executive Director of Uptown Westerville Inc.

Beyond being convenient updates for all, the improvements brought the historic area into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“Uptown’s infrastructure has been carefully and thoughtfully preserved since the 1800s when the City was established, but that also means sidewalks that were originally narrow and not always accommodating for differently abled people,” said City Manager Dave Collinsworth.

Collinsworth also pointed out the aesthetic upgrades, noting they complement the enduring character of this historic district and will enhance the entertainment, shopping and dining experience in Uptown.

In addition to the new, permanent updates made to Uptown, visitors will be greeted with holiday window displays and socially distanced entertainment opportunities throughout the holiday season.

“The Uptown improvements and upgrades will emphasize the atmosphere and warmth of the holiday season when shopping in Uptown,” Aventino said. “With beautifully decorated holiday windows, luminaries lining State Street and the lighted accent trees and light poles, the historic charm of Uptown Westerville will clearly shine through.”

To see how far Uptown Westerville has come, visit www.westerville.org/uptown.

Holiday Traditions Shift in Light of Pandemic

True to the resilient spirit of the community, the City of Westerville is continuing with holiday festivities. With the COVID-19 pandemic leaving many plans in flux, City staff are taking special care to ensure the holiday season carries forward safely.

“It is important to the City that we continue the cherished community traditions as safely as possible,” said Randy Auler, Director of Westerville Parks and Recreation. “That means getting creative, like turning the Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow into a drive-through event and adapting elsewhere to responsibly bring these events to life despite the challenges we’re facing with the pandemic.”

The wildly popular Snowflake Castle is the first event of the holidays to make the leap online. Santa Claus and his elves, naturally, are no more immune to public health concerns than anyone else. As such, they are setting time aside to meet virtually (via Zoom) with families. For $10, families that sign up for the experience are provided materials in advance to build a wooden toy. Santa and his happy helpers will guide participants through the process of making the toy during a 10-minute video call. Registration begins for residents at noon on Nov. 2 and for all at noon on Nov. 3 at www.westerville.org/registration.

The 2020 Holiday Tree Lighting is transitioning to a self-guided experience, beginning with a special virtual countdown with Santa Claus airing live on Westerville TV the night of Friday, Dec. 4. From there, visitors are welcome to stop by Westerville City Hall (21 S. State St.) to see the tree with families and friends, respecting social distancing guidelines. More details about the event can be found at www.westerville.org/treelighting.

“While we’ll certainly miss the gathering and activities that typically come with the tree lighting, we’re comforted in knowing that the core of the tradition, the tree, will stand,” Auler said.

Find more information about holiday plans in Westerville at www.westerville.org.

Profile City Management Duo Retires

Westerville City Manager David A. Collinsworth and Westerville Assistant City Manager Julie Colley will retire from public service effective January 2021. The process to find a new City Manager began this summer, and will be completed by year end. Once hired, the new City Manager will have the opportunity to appoint the next Assistant City Manager. Both Collinsworth and Colley leave their positions following illustrious, community-focused careers.

Collinsworth will retire from the City with just over 13 years of service, succeeding Dave Lindimore, who retired in 2007. A 32-year public servant, Collinsworth served the Ohio communities of Tipp City (1997-2007) and Miamisburg (1990-1997) prior to Westerville.

For more than a decade, Collinsworth was responsible for more than 430 full-time employees and an annual City budget exceeding $180 million. Shortly after his arrival in Westerville, Collinsworth led an extensive income tax restructuring campaign, more than tripling the funding made available for street reconstruction and infrastructure improvements.

Leadership highlights during his tenure include the passage of four other tax or bond issues for public safety and parks, the expansion of the Westerville Community Center, the establishment of WeConnect, the nation’s first municipal community data center, and major infrastructure programs, including the revitalization of South State Street.

He helped navigate the City’s response following the tragedy of Feb. 10, 2018, when WPD Officers Anthony P. Morelli and Eric Joering were killed in the line of duty. A former president of the Ohio City/County Management Association, Collinsworth is currently serving as the Chair of the Central Ohio Mayors and Managers Association.

Collinsworth appointed Julie Colley to Assistant City Manager in 2008. Colley previously served as City Planner and Economic Development Administrator in Westerville as part of her 30-year public service record. She also worked in the City of Grandview as a City Administrator.

Colley managed several Westerville departments, including Parks & Recreation, Planning and Development, the Electric and Water utilities and Public Service. Leadership highlights include two national gold medals for Westerville Parks & Recreation and millions in investments in economic development initiatives, including the development of the Westar area along Polaris Parkway and Cleveland Ave.

Collinsworth intends to remain in Westerville with wife Jane and family. Colley also plans to stay in Westerville with husband Dave, and near family and grandchildren. Both Collinsworth and Colley plan to continue to serve with the Westerville Sunrise Rotary.

Recycle Old Holiday Lights

Old holiday lights can cause a strain on the City’s power usage and, when thrown away, can become tangled in recycling/ refuse machinery after Thanksgiving. The Westerville Electric Division (WED) is accepting strands of holiday lights to safely recycle in exchange for an LED light bulb. The program ends Thursday, Jan. 31.

Participants must bring their lights to the Electric Division, 139 E. Broadway Ave., Monday-Friday between the hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m. to receive new LED bulbs. Those not interested in an exchange can drop off strands in the marked bins in front of the facility anytime. Learn more at www.westerville.org/lightrecycling.

Protect Property with Simple Safety Precautions

Westerville Division of Police (WPD) Chief Charles Chandler is asking residents to lock their vehicles, secure packages and (why not) check them twice, this holiday season.

“The pandemic has been hard enough on families. It’s more important than ever to take special precautions to make sure thieves don’t get their hands on gifts and other important belongings,” said Chief Chandler.

Chief Chandler asks residents to make themselves a difficult target for thieves. Local statistics and reports show they make their rounds through neighborhoods checking car doors and scanning porches for unattended packages. But even the laziest of grinches can put a major damper on a family’s holiday plans.

“Remember, these are crimes of opportunity, so don’t provide the opportunity,” said Chief Chandler. “Take the most simple steps to prevent becoming victims: lock your car doors every time you exit your vehicle, keep valuables hidden or, better yet, take them inside to a safer location.”

WPD champions the HABIT (Halt Auto Break-Ins Today) program, which encourages residents to make it a “habit” when leaving the vehicle: lock doors and roll up windows, remove portable electronics, secure handbags and shopping bags and make sure there is no money left unattended.

Residents should also take extra precautions to secure their porches this season. With the pandemic driving more shoppers online, thieves could potentially have their pick of newly delivered holiday presents.

Chief Chandler encourages residents to consider having items sent to a trusted, secure location (like ship-to-store options, P.O. box, an at-home neighbor or relative).

Additionally, residents could consider utilizing a security/video doorbell system. These systems can be effective deterrents and help WPD track down suspects. Find more safety information at www.westerville.org/police.

FUSIAN Brings Japanese-Inspired Fare to Uptown

Uptown Westerville will soon welcome its first-ever sushi restaurant. FUSIAN plans to begin service at 79 S. State St. by the end of the year.

The restaurant, which will occupy the space once held by Pizza Cucinova, will be the fourth FUSIAN in the Columbus Region. Other locations include Clintonville, Grandview and Easton.

City of Westerville Economic Development Director Jason Bechtold says FUSIAN is the right fit for the historic area.

“Uptown is home to a number of restaurants representing various cultures from around the world. We’re excited to add FUSIAN to the mix,” Bechtold said.

Restaurant cofounder Stephan Harman says FUSIAN will open with some improvements to make the space unique.

“First and foremost we’re going to brighten up the space and add some activity to that corner, including refreshed outdoor seating,” Harman said.

Harman says his team is looking forward to embracing the Westerville community.

“We’re excited to meet everybody and join the community. One of the things we’re looking forward to is the intimacy Uptown brings; we know we’re going to make a lot of friends,” he said.

Harman says his team lives by the mantra of providing “easy, casual sushi.” The fast-casual concept boasts a menu of freshly prepared signature rolls, bowls and salads with side dishes familiar to those who have sampled Japanese fare. The restaurant serves up something for everyone, even those who are not comfortable eating raw fish. Ingredients are sourced from Japan and locally when available.

“We think sushi is a very versatile option that can conform to all tastes,” Harman said.

Learn more about FUSIAN at www.fusian.com.

Signals Create Safer Conditions for Pedestrians, Motorists

The City is encouraging residents to learn the rules of the road when it comes to new pedestrian signals. When used properly, these signals can keep motorists, cyclists and pedestrians safe.

Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (PHB)

PHBs have been found to reduce pedestrian crashes by 69 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. These signals are typically placed at high-volume, high-speed crossings. Located at the Towers Trail and County Line Road crossing, this new signal is designed to bring maximum visibility to bicyclists and pedestrians attempting to cross busy County Line Road at Towers Trail. The signals are activated by the push of a button. Pedestrians must wait to receive the walk signal before proceeding. The overhead signal lights will begin flashing and then remain yellow to communicate the need for motorists to slow to a stop. Lights will turn red to signal that pedestrians are allowed to enter the crosswalk and then will flash red when it is safe for motorists to proceed forward with caution.

Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB)

RRFBs have been in use in the City for some time with the newest locations at City Hall and State Street, Westerville Public Library and State Street, College and Juniper Avenues.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, these signals can help reduce pedestrian crashes by 45 percent. RRFBs are installed at shorter crossings with a smaller volume of pedestrian and motorist traffic. When a pedestrian or bicyclist actuates the signal, drivers are alerted by bright flashing LED lights.

While the signals are made to create safer conditions, they do not replace the need for cautious, defensive driving and hypervigilance for all involved.

Stay up-to-date about mobility efforts in the City at www.westerville.org/mobility.

Storytelling with Data: Transparency Hub Offers 24/7 Access to City Metrics

The City is inviting residents to take a virtual look “behind-the-scenes” at City services and programs through the Westerville Transparency Hub at www.westerville.org/transparencyhub.

“Westerville prides itself on being responsive and transparent with residents, it’s core to our customer service standard. The Transparency Hub offers those who are curious about City activity access to data 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Todd Jackson, Chief Information Officer for the City.

The City publishes an annual report and resident guide each and mails it to residents each spring. With the Transparency Hub, residents can see City performance metrics often as they are received. Data presented include, but are not limited to, year-to-date public safety, financial data and development stats.

“The Transparency Hub succeeds in presenting a lot of information in a contextual as well as visually pleasing and, hopefully, easy to understand format with colorful graphs and other visualization methods,” Jackson said.

Data tells an important part of the story of how the City succeeds in delivering services to residents and visitors. Jackson, who oversees all Information Services for the City, hopes the Hub inspires continued dialogue between residents and the City.

Explore the Westerville Transparency Hub at www.westerville.org/transparencyhub.