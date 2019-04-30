City Reporter | Westerville Magazine May/June 2019

Westerville Residents Weigh In on Important Issues

Westerville residents continued to indicate high levels of overall satisfaction with City programs and services, according to the results of the 2018 Community Survey. The biennial survey acts as a report card of sorts, providing Westerville leaders and staff important feedback with which they can examine the delivery of City programs and services. The 2018 Survey saw the community’s best participation with 2,081 respondents. The web-based survey was available from Dec. 1, 2018 - Jan. 2, 2019. Strategic Research Group, a Columbus-based survey research firm, was selected by the City to conduct the community poll.

While feedback to the City through www.westerville.org, social media and traditional communication channels is encouraged year-round, the next formal community survey will be sent to residents in late 2020.

Here is a snapshot of findings from the survey:

“Public Safety and Management” emerged as a top priority among respondents, replacing “Fiscal Management and Responsibility,” referenced as the primary area of importance over the past two cycles.

emerged as a top priority among respondents, replacing “Fiscal Management and Responsibility,” referenced as the primary area of importance over the past two cycles. 87% of residents say they are “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the overall quality of City services.

of residents say they are “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the overall quality of City services. When asked to describe their City, Westerville residents continue to express positive impressions. The terms most commonly used were “friendly,” “safe” and “family/family-friendly.” [design note: this can also be a pull-out quote]

and [design note: this can also be a pull-out quote] 82% of respondents agree that the City is doing a good job of managing retail and business growth.

The full summary of 2018 results, as well as prior years’ survey results, can be found at www.westerville.org/survey.

Staff Profile: Westerville Construction Manager Nate Lang

Spring is in full swing and that means improvement projects are underway in Westerville. For the past two-and-a-half years, these projects have been overseen by City of Westerville Construction Manager Nate Lang. With 11 years in the engineering field, Nate is a true problem solver, spending his days hopping from construction site to construction site to ensure things are going well. As a resident of the City, Nate says he is personally invested in the success of improvement projects. When he’s not on the clock, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Lisa, and two young daughters, Anna and Claire.

Why did you choose this career path?

I always enjoyed building and working on things while growing up. I knew going into college that I wanted to follow a career path that would allow me to be around that type of environment.

What’s the best thing about your job at the City? Why?

I live in Westerville, so I use the facilities that we are improving. I really enjoy being able to see our work come to fruition and how it impacts the community.

What Westerville improvement project has been the most memorable for you?

It isn’t complete yet, but I have really enjoyed working on the Cleveland Avenue and Schrock Road Improvements Project. It is a multi-agency effort that had its fair share of challenges, but in the end, I think it has been a great effort for the community that has really improved congestion.

What’s something about your job that might surprise people?

I think most people would be surprised by the amount of involvement I have with private development projects. Although I don’t necessarily work with the building structure, I’m involved with all of the public improvements that come along with those types of projects, whether it be coordinating with other departments or working through plan changes.

What is the most rewarding experience you have had in your years with the City?

I really enjoyed working on the green space in front of City Hall. It was a great project and it’s great to see how it is being used for public events throughout the year.

Public Safety Profile: Partnership Brings Safe Haven to Westerville for Victims of Domestic Violence

The Center for Family Safety and Healing at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in partnership with the City of Westerville opened a local facility in March, expanding their adult services, providing counseling and related support and advocacy services for adult victims of domestic violence in the community.

The facility will allow the Center to reach more adults experiencing domestic violence. Center staff assists those in need by increasing safety, decreasing isolation and providing mental health treatment for trauma recovery. The organization also offers training on an initiative called “Where’s the Line?” which increases awareness of family violence and helps change behaviors of those who may witness such acts so that they take action. Find more information at wherestheline.info.

If you are in need of assistance, call the central intake line at (614) 722-8293. This is not an emergency line. If you are in an emergency, call 911 immediately.

For more information about The Center for Family Safety and Healing at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, visit www.familysafetyandhealing.org.

WHERE’S THE LINE: SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING

Emergency: 911

City of Westerville Non-Emergency: (614) 882-7444

Report suspected abuse directly to an Information Coordinator at The Center for Family Safety and Healing (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.):

CALL: (844) 234-LINE

TEXT: 87028

LIVE CHAT: visit wherestheline.info

City Working With Columbia Gas to Facilitate Uptown Improvements

The heart of Westerville is in need of upkeep to ensure its continued viability. While the City has a list of improvements it plans to make to help improve Uptown Westerville’s compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and more, Columbia Gas intends to replace the low-pressure gas line currently located beneath State Street with a medium-pressure service.

In the interest of minimizing the impact on Uptown merchants, visitors and residents, the City has agreed to the following schedule to accommodate both projects.

EARLY JUNE 2019 TO OCT. 31, 2019

Columbia Gas completes line replacement work in phased approach

EARLY AUG. 2019 TO NOV. 15, 2019

City performs work not affected by Columbia Gas Utility relocation, including signal equipment and improvements south of Park Street.

NOV. 1, 2019 TO DEC. 31, 2019

Construction zone secured*; no work

JAN. 1, 2019 TO LATE SEP. 2020

City completes remaining work

*Secured means all equipment removed, parking restored, sidewalks in place and full access to all properties.

City staff continues to work with Columbia Gas and Uptown stakeholders to plan logistics. Find the latest updates at www.westerville.org/uptown.

Economic Development Profile: Entrepreneurs Find Place in Westerville’s Coworking Spaces

Elevate Westerville Office Suites, 670 Meridian Way

Expected to open in May, Elevate Westerville is the newest addition to the City’s coworking offerings. The two-story building consists of 151 individual office suites, four “high-tech” conferencing spaces and an open coworking area. www.elevateoffice.com/elevatewesterville

WestCo, 9 E. College Ave.

Located in the heart of Uptown Westerville, WestCo boasts a community of designers, entrepreneurs, developers and more in what was Westerville’s first Masonic temple. The historic location features private offices, WeConnect fiber-backed internet, 3D printers, whiteboards and lounge-style seating. www.westcowork.com

The Nest Coworking, 1245 S. Sunbury Rd.

A women-owned coworking space, The Nest Coworking offers private offices, coworking memberships, event space and “Masterminds” groups, where members can meet, discuss business and brainstorm. www.thenestcoworking.com

Diversified Systems, 100 Dorchester Sq. N.

Within the corporate headquarters of management consulting services company Diversified Systems, Inc., stand a variety of coworking spaces available to rent. www.diversifiedsystems.com

Support First Responders Park in May

Work to expand First Responders Park, 374 W. Main St., is underway. Thanks to generous support from the state of Ohio, construction began in March and is expected to be complete this fall. The Westerville Parks and Recreation Department is working with corporate friends and partners that are interested in being a part of the project that will forever honor our first responders. Their help of funding the project will be recognized in various elements inside the site. Now residents, visitors and anyone interested in having a family or individual presence in the park can get involved.

These special opportunities to leave a mark of support at the newly expanded First Responders Park will be available the month of May only. Large or small, each contribution to the park brings the community closer to its completion. Donations will be collected through the Westerville Parks Foundation.

Your contribution in one of the three following categories may be submitted by May 31, 2019. For corporate donation opportunities and more information about supporting First Responders Park, visit www.westervilleparksfoundation.org.

Selfless Donation ($249 and below)

Print recognition in park dedication brochure

Bravery Donation ($250-$999)

Name on plaque placed at park entrance, print dedication in park brochure and digital recognition on Westerville Parks Foundation Website.

Dedication ($1,000 - $4,999)

Name on plaque placed at park entrance, print dedication in park brochure and digital recognition on Westerville Parks Foundation Website.

Looking Ahead: 4th of July Festivities in Westerville

The Rotary Club of Westerville has again planned a day of patriotic festivities for the Fourth of July. The theme for this year’s event is “God Bless the USA.” Here’s what to expect.

The 5K Walk/Run and Children’s Run

Registration for the Westerville Rotary July 4th 5K Walk/Run is now open at www.westervillejulyfourth5k.com. Day-of registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. at Alum Creek Park North (221 W. Main St.) The 5K Run/Walk will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the Children’s Fun Run at 9:15 a.m. and the award’s ceremony at 9:25 a.m.

The Parade

Organizations wishing to participate in the parade should turn in applications to the Westerville Rotary by Friday, June 14. Apply through the organization’s website at www.westervillerotary.com. The parade will begin at St. Paul’s Catholic Church at 1 p.m. and head south on State Street to Electric Avenue. With improvements taking place in Uptown, be sure to check the City’s website at www.westerville.org for updates as the event approaches.

Family Fun Zone with Live Music, Food Trucks and Inflatables

Held at Westerville South High School (303 S. Otterbein Ave.), the Westerville Rotary hosts an evening of live music, food trucks and fun activities before the fireworks show. Visit the Westerville Rotary’s website for the full schedule.

The Fireworks

Fireworks simulcast with 104.9 The River. For timing updates, follow the City of Westerville on Twitter, www.twitter.com/tellwesterville. If fireworks are canceled due to weather concerns, they will be rescheduled for Friday, July 5 at dusk.

100 Years Ago, The American Issue Publishing Company Incorporates

× Expand WPL The American Issue Publishing Co. once stood where the Westerville Public Library parking lot is now.

A century ago, if you were walking along State Street in Westerville, perhaps you would have been able to feel the excitement of change in the air. In 1909, Westerville residents rallied to sell land (where the Westerville Public Library’s parking lot now stands) to be used by the Anti-Saloon League of America for their printing plant. The organization moved its operations to Westerville, The American Issue Publishing Company was incorporated in June 1909 and, as they say, the rest was history. This and hundreds of other fascinating facts, materials and artifacts are on display at the Westerville Public Library’s Local History Center. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., closed Sunday. Visit www.westervillelibrary.org/antisaloon to learn more.