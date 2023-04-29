Westerville Calendar | May/June 2023

May 3

Pancake Breakfast

7:30-10 a.m.

Westerville Senior Center

350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

May 3

Meet the Author: David Grann

7-9 p.m.

Westerville Central High School

7118 Mt. Royal Ave.

www.westervillelibrary.com

May 4

Taste of Westerville

6-9 p.m.

Renaissance Westerville

409 Altair Pkwy.

www.westervillechamber.com

May 4-7

Westerville North Spring Musical

7 p.m. May 4-6, 2 p.m. May 7

WPAC, 950 County Line

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

May 4 and 11

Citizens Police Academy

6:30 p.m.

Westerville Justice Center

229 Huber Village Blvd.

www.westerville.org

May 6

Kites and Rockets Day

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Heritage Park

60 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

May 9

Older Adult Health Fair

9 a.m.-noon

Westerville Community Center

350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

May 10

Genealogy for Free

2:30-4 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.com

May 12

Music Booster Bingo

3 p.m.

Westerville North High School Commons

950 County Line

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

May 13

Culinary Creations with Herbs

2-3 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.com

May 15

Westerville North Spring Band Concert

6-7 p.m.

WPAC, 950 County Line

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

May 17

Women in Business Workshop: Building Your Best Self

8-11 a.m.

Lakes Country & Golf Club

6740 Worthington Rd.

www.westervillechamber.com

May 17

Westerville North Spring Choir & Orchestra Concert

7-8 p.m.

WPAC, 950 County Line

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

May 20

Spring Household Hazardous Waste Event

Public Service Complex

350 Park Meadow Rd.

www.westerville.org

May 24

Last Day of Classes for Westerville City School District

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

May 24

Westerville North Theatre Gala Awards Night

6-7 p.m.

WPAC, 950 County Line

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

May 27

Westerville North/South/Central High School Commencement

Ohio Expo/Celeste Center

717 E. 17th Ave.

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

May 29

Memorial Day

June 4

Big Feeling: Concert with ProMusica

3-4 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.com

June 7

Pancake Breakfast

7:30-10 a.m.

Westerville Senior Center

350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

June 11

Family Yoga

2-3 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.com

June 14

Fuzzy Friends: Animal Visit

2-3:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.com

June 17

Visit with BalletMet

10-11 a.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.com

June 25

BMX State Race

Westerville BMX Track

535 Park Meadow Rd.

www.visitwesterville.org

June 29

I’ll Be There For You: Author Visit with Brieanna Wilkoff

6-8 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.com

Save the Date

July 4

Independence Day in Westerville

July 8 & 9

Westerville Music & Arts Festival

10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 8

10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9

Heritage Park & Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westervillechamber.com/music-arts-festival

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.