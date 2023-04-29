Westerville Calendar | May/June 2023

May 3
Pancake Breakfast
7:30-10 a.m.
Westerville Senior Center
350 N. Cleveland Ave.
May 3
Meet the Author: David Grann
7-9 p.m.
Westerville Central High School
7118 Mt. Royal Ave.
Taste - 2
May 4
Taste of Westerville
6-9 p.m.
Renaissance Westerville
409 Altair Pkwy.
May 4-7
Westerville North Spring Musical
7 p.m. May 4-6, 2 p.m. May 7
WPAC, 950 County Line
May 4 and 11
Citizens Police Academy
6:30 p.m.
Westerville Justice Center
229 Huber Village Blvd.
May 6
Kites and Rockets Day
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Heritage Park
60 N. Cleveland Ave.
May 9
Older Adult Health Fair
9 a.m.-noon
Westerville Community Center
350 N. Cleveland Ave.
May 10
Genealogy for Free
2:30-4 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
May 12
Music Booster Bingo
3 p.m.
Westerville North High School Commons
950 County Line
May 13
Culinary Creations with Herbs
2-3 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
May 15
Westerville North Spring Band Concert
6-7 p.m.
WPAC, 950 County Line
May 17
Women in Business Workshop: Building Your Best Self
8-11 a.m.
Lakes Country & Golf Club
6740 Worthington Rd.
May 17
Westerville North Spring Choir & Orchestra Concert
7-8 p.m.
WPAC, 950 County Line
May 20
Spring Household Hazardous Waste Event
Public Service Complex
350 Park Meadow Rd.
May 24
Last Day of Classes for Westerville City School District
May 24
Westerville North Theatre Gala Awards Night
6-7 p.m.
WPAC, 950 County Line
May 27
Westerville North/South/Central High School Commencement
Ohio Expo/Celeste Center
717 E. 17th Ave.
May 29
Memorial Day
June 4
Big Feeling: Concert with ProMusica
3-4 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
June 7
Pancake Breakfast
7:30-10 a.m.
Westerville Senior Center
350 N. Cleveland Ave.
June 11
Family Yoga
2-3 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
June 14
Fuzzy Friends: Animal Visit
2-3:30 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
June 17
Visit with BalletMet
10-11 a.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
June 25
BMX State Race
Westerville BMX Track
535 Park Meadow Rd.
June 29
I’ll Be There For You: Author Visit with Brieanna Wilkoff
6-8 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Save the Date
July 4
Independence Day in Westerville
July 8 & 9
Westerville Music & Arts Festival
10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 8
10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9
Heritage Park & Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave.
www.westervillechamber.com/music-arts-festival
Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.