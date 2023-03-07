Westerville Calendar | March/April 2023

March 3

Pancake Breakfast

7:30-10 a.m.

Westerville Senior Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

March 4

Superhero Day

10 a.m.-noon

Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

March 4, 11, 18, 25 (every Saturday)

Lifelong Christian Mission-Meal Pack for Families in Need

10-11 a.m.

921 Eastwind Dr., Ste. 118

www.westervillechamber.com

Westerville Central High School Concerts

Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave.

www.westerville.k12.oh.us/30/home

March 7

Band Concert

7:30 p.m.

March 8

Choir Concert

7:30 p.m.

March 9

Orchestra Concert

7:30 p.m.

March 7

Westerville North High School Orchestra and Choir Concert

7 p.m.

WPAC, 950 County Line Rd.

www.westerville.k12.oh.us/30/home

March 8

The Backstory: Young Leader Event

5-6:30 p.m.

Grizzly Bird Brewing, 5901 Chandler Ct.

www.westervillechamber.com

March 10

Genoa Middle School Glow Run

6:45 p.m.

Genoa Middle School, 5948 S. Old 3C Rd.

www.runningintheusa.com

March 14

Westerville Area Chamber Quarterly Membership Luncheon

11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

The Medallion Club, 500 Club Dr.

www.westervillechamber.com

March 27-31

Westerville City Schools Spring Break

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

March 30-April 15

Otterbein University Department of Theatre and Dance presents Bright Star

Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.

www.otterbein.edu

April 5

Pancake Breakfast

7:30 -10 a.m.

Westerville Senior Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

April 23

Westerville Symphony Chorus presents Masterworks 3

Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.

www.westervillesymphony.org

April 29

Capital City Half Marathon

8 a.m.

Downtown Columbus, High and Town Street

www.capitalcityhalfmarathon.com

Katie Giffin is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.