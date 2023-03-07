Westerville Calendar | March/April 2023

March 3
Pancake Breakfast
7:30-10 a.m.
Westerville Senior Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.
March 4
Superhero Day
10 a.m.-noon
Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.
March 4, 11, 18, 25 (every Saturday)
Lifelong Christian Mission-Meal Pack for Families in Need
10-11 a.m.
921 Eastwind Dr., Ste. 118
Westerville Central High School Concerts
Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave.
www.westerville.k12.oh.us/30/home
March 7
Band Concert
7:30 p.m.
March 8
Choir Concert
7:30 p.m.
March 9
Orchestra Concert
7:30 p.m.
March 7
Westerville North High School Orchestra and Choir Concert
7 p.m.
WPAC, 950 County Line Rd.
www.westerville.k12.oh.us/30/home
March 8
The Backstory: Young Leader Event
5-6:30 p.m.
Grizzly Bird Brewing, 5901 Chandler Ct.
March 10
Genoa Middle School Glow Run
6:45 p.m.
Genoa Middle School, 5948 S. Old 3C Rd.
March 14
Westerville Area Chamber Quarterly Membership Luncheon
11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
The Medallion Club, 500 Club Dr.
March 27-31
Westerville City Schools Spring Break
March 30-April 15
Otterbein University Department of Theatre and Dance presents Bright Star
Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.
April 5
Pancake Breakfast
7:30 -10 a.m.
Westerville Senior Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.
April 23
Westerville Symphony Chorus presents Masterworks 3
Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.
April 29
Capital City Half Marathon
8 a.m.
Downtown Columbus, High and Town Street
www.capitalcityhalfmarathon.com
